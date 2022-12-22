Gilead Sciences Gets FDA Approval for Sunlenca to Treat HIV-1

By Chris Wack

Gilead Sciences Inc. said Thursday that Sunlenca lenacapavir, in combination with other antiretrovirals, has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection.

The company said Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that isn't adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen.

The FDA approval for Sunlenca is supported by data from a Phase 2/3 trial, which evaluated lenacapavir in combination with an optimized background regimen in people with multidrug resistant HIV-1 who are heavily treatment experienced. In this patient population, 83% of participants randomly allocated to receive lenacapavir in addition to an optimized background regimen achieved an undetectable viral load at week 52.

Sunlenca was reviewed and approved as a medication with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation, but isn't approved by any regulatory authority outside of the U.S., U.K., Canada or the E.U. for any use.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1058ET