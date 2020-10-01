Gilead Sciences : HHS says Gilead, distributor can directly sell COVID-19 drug in U.S.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) said on Thursday that U.S. hospitals can now buy
Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral COVID-19 drug
remdesivir from the company and its distributor.
The drug, branded as Veklury, was being distributed across
the United States by HHS.
Gilead said it is now meeting real-time demand for
remdesivir in the U.S. and anticipates meeting global demand for
the drug in October, even in the event of potential future
surges of COVID-19.
Gilead donated courses of the drug after it was authorized
in May for use in patients with a severe form of COVID-19. Trial
data showed the antiviral drug helped shorten hospital recovery
time.
AmerisourceBergen will continue to serve as the sole
U.S. distributor of remdesivir through the end of this year and
will sell the product directly to hospitals, Gilead said.
