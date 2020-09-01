Gilead Sciences : , Jounce In License Agreement for Immunotherapy Program

Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Gilead Sciences Inc. said it agreed with Jounce Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, to exclusively license its JTX-1811 immunotherapy program.

The antibody remains on track for filing an investigational new drug application in the first half of 2021, Gilead said.

Gilead will make a $85 million upfront payment to Jounce and a $35 million equity investment at a premium, the company said. Jounce may receive up to an additional $685 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, Gilead said.

Jounce will be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales.

Jounce will lead development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, and thereafter, Gilead will have the sole right to develop JTX-1811.

Gilead said it expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2020.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.28% 66.75 Delayed Quote.2.72%
JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -1.83% 4.84 Delayed Quote.-44.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 113 M - -
Net income 2020 3 096 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 83 686 M 83 686 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.72%83 686
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.48%72 702
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS65.10%65 236
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.67.04%37 800
GENMAB A/S59.03%24 681
BEIGENE, LTD.45.73%21 865
