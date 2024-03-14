Kite Cell Therapy
A n a l y s t & I n v e s t o r E v e n t 1 4 M a r c h 2 0 2 4
"Having an incurable cancer, you think about it every day." Laurie, diagnosed with non- Hodgkin lymphoma
Welcome to Kite
C i n d y P e r e t t i e
E V P & H e a d o f K i t e
Kite Analyst Event: Global Leader in Cell Therapy
Leading Commercial Execution
Setting the Industry Manufacturing Standard
Investing Today to Maintain Leadership Tomorrow
- Building best-in-class commercial capabilities and extending leadership
- Driving differentiation vs in-class and out-of-class competitors
- Building class share with ATC growth & innovative model of community expansion
- Expand access globally and further demonstrate the value of CAR T
- 96% manufacturing success allows more patients to receive cells the first time
- Rapid 14-day turnaround time in U.S. with opportunities for further improvements
- Moving towards full automation to enable greater capacity and cost efficiencies
- Executing plans for anito-cel manufacturing to support commercial launch
- Winning in multiple myeloma with potentially best-in-classanito-cel
- Potentially expanding Yescarta into the front-line setting for high-risk LBCL
- Advancing next-generation constructs across auto, allo and in vivo
- Leveraging cell therapy expertise to identify the right autoimmune approach
Initial Impressions - Fall 2023
Commercial
Manufacturing
Broad Pipeline
Execution
Excellence
Key Opportunities
1
2
3
4
5
Cell Therapy
Academic &
Multiple
Cell Therapy
Research &
Class Share
Community Setting
Myeloma
Beyond Oncology
Translational
Science
Reinforce Robust,
Deepen & Expand
Develop & Launch
Expand Curative
Leverage Internal
Long-Term Data,
ATC Reach
Potentially Best-in-Class
Potential of Cell Therapy
Expertise to Advance
Manufacturing
Anito-cel
Next Gen Kite CAR T
Excellence & Global
Technology
Footprint
Drive, Innovation and Collaboration
Setting the Standard for Cell Therapy
Market Presence
Investment
ATC network and commercial model to provide patients, physicians, and institutions end-to-end support
Result
Unrivaled patient reach across 420+ ATCs in 25+ countries
Manufacturing and
Supply Chain
Excellence
Investment
Four commercial manufacturing facilities, including a commercial viral vector facility
Result
Industry-leading14-day turnaround time1 and 96% manufacturing success rate
Specialized Clinical
Development
Investment
Strategically designed studies and focus on long-term data generation
Result
Kite's ZUMA studies are the benchmark in lymphoma, and we are working towards the same in myeloma
Internal T-Cell
Expertise
Investment
The largest clinical and real- world experience database in the industry, with 19,500+ treated patients to date
Result
Allows Kite to successfully build a next-gen pipeline in lymphoma and beyond
1. Median for Yescarta in the U.S.
Kite's leadership reflects early investment and commitment to establishing key capabilities
Continued Cell Therapy Leadership Ambitions
30+
15+
Countries
40%+
Indications
Class Share2
150K+
3-day
Patients
Manufacturing
Treated1
TAT
1. Of hematologic cancers 2. Of eligible population using CAR T-cell therapy.
Increase curative potential to reach more eligible patients
Advancing Portfolio into $40B+ Markets
Kite Sales
$1.9B
Future Cell Therapy Market Potential1
$1.5B
Lymphoma & Leukemia
Multiple Myeloma
$10B - $12B
$15B - $20B
$0.9B
$0.6B
Autoimmune
Solid Tumors
$15B - $20B
1. 2034 estimate.
2020
2021
2022
2023
Significant market opportunities across existing & future indications
Strategic Priorities to Deliver on Ambitions
Grow Kite's Best-in-
Capitalize on Kite's
Position Kite for
Deploy a
Class Autologous
CAR T Leadership in
Next Gen Auto and
Fit-for-Purpose
Platform
Clinically Ready Areas
Potential Pivots
Organization
Increase Healthcare
Next Gen Lymphoma,
Examples Include:
Focus on People,
System Capacity, Reduce
Multiple Myeloma,
Solid Tumors,
Culture and Financial
COGS and Grow Class
and Autoimmune
Allogenic and in vivo
Discipline
