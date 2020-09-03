Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Kite Forms AML Collaboration With HiFiBiO Therapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 08:42am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Gilead Sciences Inc. on Thursday said its Kite unit signed a two-year research collaboration and license agreement with biotherapeutics startup HiFiBiO Therapeutics targeting acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

The Foster City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company said HiFiBiO will use its proprietary technology platforms to identify novel AML targets and anti-AML specific antibodies for Kite's use in cell therapies.

Financial details weren't disclosed, but Gilead said it will make an upfront payment to HiFiBiO, and that the startup will be eligible for additional payments based on Kite's opt-in on targets discovered through the collaboration, along with development, regulatory and commercial milestone.

HiFiBiO, which is developing drugs that harness the immune system's ability to treat autoimmune disorders and cancer, raised $67 million in a Series C funding round in August 2019.

-Brian Gormley contributed to this article

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
08:42aGILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Forms AML Collaboration With HiFiBiO Therapeutics
DJ
08:03aGILEAD SCIENCES : Kite and HiFiBiO Therapeutics Partner to Discover Novel Target..
BU
09/01JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS : Shares Up 54% After License Agreement With Gilead
DJ
09/01GILEAD SCIENCES : Jounce In License Agreement for Immunotherapy Program
DJ
09/01GILEAD SCIENCES : FDA expands emergency use authorisation for remdesivir to trea..
AQ
08/31GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Veklury Receives U.S. Food and Drug ..
AQ
08/28GILEAD SCIENCES : Says Veklury Gets EUA From FDA to Treat Patients With Moderate..
DJ
08/28GILEAD SCIENCES : FDA approves expanded emergency use of remdesivir in moderate ..
RE
08/28GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Veklury® (Remdesivir) Receives U.S. ..
BU
08/26GILEAD SCIENCES : Announces Presentation of More Than 40 Abstracts from Extensiv..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 113 M - -
Net income 2020 2 487 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 83 736 M 83 736 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,58 $
Last Close Price 66,79 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.79%83 736
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.75%73 423
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.50%64 206
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.67.01%37 858
GENMAB A/S57.75%24 249
BEIGENE, LTD.41.74%21 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group