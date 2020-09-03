Gilead Sciences : Kite Forms AML Collaboration With HiFiBiO Therapeutics

By Colin Kellaher

Gilead Sciences Inc. on Thursday said its Kite unit signed a two-year research collaboration and license agreement with biotherapeutics startup HiFiBiO Therapeutics targeting acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

The Foster City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company said HiFiBiO will use its proprietary technology platforms to identify novel AML targets and anti-AML specific antibodies for Kite's use in cell therapies.

Financial details weren't disclosed, but Gilead said it will make an upfront payment to HiFiBiO, and that the startup will be eligible for additional payments based on Kite's opt-in on targets discovered through the collaboration, along with development, regulatory and commercial milestone.

HiFiBiO, which is developing drugs that harness the immune system's ability to treat autoimmune disorders and cancer, raised $67 million in a Series C funding round in August 2019.

