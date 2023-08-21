By Adriano Marchese

Gilead Sciences will pause the enrollment of new participants for its investigational drug study in treating acute myeloid leukemia.

The pharmaceutical company said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on the initiation of new patients in U.S. studies evaluating its drug, magrolimab.

The hold follows the discontinuation of the phase-3 ENHANCE study of the drug in higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Gilead said participants currently enrolled in the clinical studies may continue to receive the treatment and be monitored according to study protocols.

Gilead is working with regulatory authorities to determine next steps to release the partial clinical hold on the study of magrolimab.

