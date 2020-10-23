Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Mexico will not follow FDA in approving Gilead's COVID-19 drug

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 11:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An ampule of Gilead Sciences COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir is pictured during a news conference

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will not necessarily follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in approving Gilead Science Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for use in COVID-19 patients, a top Mexican health official said on Friday.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has already twice denied approval for the drug with a "non-favorable" opinion, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told his regular nightly news conference.

"We have no mandate from the FDA," he said. "Cofepris has identified that the evidence does not suggest a usefulness, a sufficient efficacy."

The FDA approved remdesivir on Thursday, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.

Remdesivir, given intravenously, was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump during his bout with COVID-19.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Solidarity drug trial last week concluded remdesivir has little or no impact on a patient's chances of surviving COVID-19, and a top WHO scientist on Friday recommended the FDA consider all available evidence.

Lopez-Gatell said Gilead had sent a letter to doctors in Mexico refuting the results of the Solidarity trial, and that officials were looking to see if the letter could be cause for sanction, given that remdesivir is not registered with Mexican health authorities.

"It confuses the population and generates a false expectation of the possibility of having a treatment option," he said.

Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Hogue)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
04:03aGILEAD SCIENCES : Mexico will not follow FDA in approving Gilead's COVID-19 drug
RE
10/23Stocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart
RE
10/23GILEAD SCIENCES INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other ..
AQ
10/23S&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight
RE
10/23Intel, American Express fall; Mattel, Boston Beer rise
AQ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume in U.S...
DJ
10/23ASTRAZENECA : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume in U.S...
DJ
10/23WHO : Nations mulling Gilead's COVID drug should consider trial flop, too
RE
10/23Who chief scientist says u.s. regulatory approval for remdesivir as covid-19..
RE
10/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 029 M - -
Net income 2020 2 246 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 76 214 M 76 214 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 78,08 $
Last Close Price 60,79 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.45%76 063
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.42%60 584
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.37%54 719
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.58.33%39 347
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 531
GENMAB A/S49.04%22 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group