Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for More Than $20 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

By Cara Lombardo and Jonathan D. Rockoff

Gilead Sciences Inc. is nearing a deal to buy biotech Immunomedics Inc. and its prized breast-cancer drug for more than $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Immunomedics has a market value of roughly $10 billion following a recent surge in its stock, meaning that Gilead is paying up to secure ownership of the company.

A deal could be announced Monday if not sooner, assuming talks don't fall apart and a rival drugmaker doesn't jump in, some of the people said.

Immunomedics, based in Morris Plains, N.J., sells breast-cancer drug Trodelvy, which would be attractive to several large drugmakers, many of which have set their sights on adding more fast-growing oncology therapies to their portfolios.

Breast cancer is one of the most lucrative segments of the world-wide cancer-drugs market, which EvaluatePharma pegs at $157 billion this year. Trodelvy has shown signs of success in treating lung and other cancers too. At a medical conference this coming week, Immunomedics is expected to present data on Trodelvy's performance against bladder cancer.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Jonathan D. Rockoff at Jonathan.Rockoff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.84% 65.58 Delayed Quote.0.92%
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. 0.76% 42.25 Delayed Quote.99.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
03:49pGILEAD SCIENCES : nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ
RE
03:47pGilead Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for More Than $20 Billion--3rd Update
DJ
03:36pGILEAD SCIENCES : Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for More Than $20 Billion--2nd ..
DJ
03:25pGILEAD SCIENCES : Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for More Than $20 Billion--Upda..
DJ
03:08pGILEAD SCIENCES : Nears Deal to Buy Immunomedics for More Than $20 Billion
DJ
09/11GILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. hospitals turn down remdesivir, limit use to sickest COVI..
RE
09/11SPECIAL REPORT : Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog
RE
09/08Lonza says first lymphoma patient dosed with CAR-T made in 'Cocoon' system
RE
09/07GILEAD SCIENCES : Company - Kite Submits Supplemental Biologics License Applicat..
AQ
09/04GILEAD SCIENCES : Kite and HiFiBiO Therapeutics Partner to Discover Novel Target..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 124 M - -
Net income 2020 2 487 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 82 219 M 82 219 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 78,21 $
Last Close Price 65,58 $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.92%82 219
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.82%67 190
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.08%57 324
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.49.24%34 022
GENMAB A/S52.21%23 417
BEIGENE, LTD.50.57%22 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group