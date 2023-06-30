Foster City, Calif., June 30, 2023 - Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced today that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California returned a verdict in favor of Gilead in the HIV antitrust trial. The verdict affirms that a 2014 patent settlement between Gilead and Teva did not violate antitrust law and was not a reverse payment. On the contrary, it promoted competition and enabled individuals to obtain generic versions of Atripla® and Truvada® before the expiration of Gilead's patents protecting those medicines.

"Gilead is committed to enabling broad access to our potentially life-saving HIV medications, and the verdict confirms that our 2014 patent settlement between Gilead and Teva did not violate antitrust law," said Deborah Telman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Gilead Sciences. "With this matter now behind us, we will continue to focus on pursuing innovation to address the unmet needs of people affected by HIV around the world and we remain committed to our shared goal to end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. We thank the jury for their time and careful attention to the complex issues in this case."

Patents are critical to innovation and promote progress. Gilead is heavily invested in research and development that has resulted in scientific innovation which helped change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic - from Gilead's first HIV medicine, which the FDA approved in 2001, to the continued development of new options and pioneering of single tablet regimens for the treatment and prevention of HIV.

