Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : Quarterly Revenue Rises on Remdesivir Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Gilead Sciences Inc.'s revenue rose 17% in the third quarter, helped by sales of its antiviral drug remdesivir that has become a standard treatment for hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

Remdesivir, which sells under the brand name Veklury, brought in $873 million in sales in the latest quarter. The drug has been approved in the U.S. to treat patients 12 years and older who require hospitalization for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A study paid for by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found the drug helped speed recovery times in hospitalized Covid-19 patients. Remdesivir was administered to President Trump as part of his Covid-19 treatment regimen.

California-based Gilead on Wednesday said it now projects $23 billion to $23.5 billion in product sales for the year, down from its earlier view of $23 billion to $25 billion, which the company said reflected the progression of the pandemic. Gilead said that AmerisourceBergen Corp. would remain the sole U.S. distributor of remdesivir through the end of 2020 and that it will sell the drug directly to hospitals.

The company said it expects its core business to gradually recover in the fourth quarter and into the first half of 2021 and that acquisition of Immunomedics should immediately add to revenue growth. Immunomedics' Trodelvy is among the brightest cancer-drug prospects, showing signs of success in treating lung and other cancers.

"The recent acquisition of Immunomedics has effectively transformed Gilead's growth story," Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said in a statement. "Trodelvy, an approved medicine with extensive potential for patients with a range of tumor types, adds to our growing portfolio of transformational medicines."

The biopharmaceutical company said it now expects $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion in operating profit for the year, compared with its earlier view of $10.7 billion to $13 billion.

Gilead swung to a third-quarter profit of $360 million, or 29 cents a share, from a $1.17 billion loss a year earlier. Last year's quarterly result included upfront collaboration and licensing expenses of $3.92 billion, or $2.40 a share, related to Gilead's global research and development collaboration agreement with Galapagos NV. On an adjusted basis, profit for the September quarter was $2.11 a share.

Revenue rose to $6.58 billion from $5.6 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected a profit of $1.33 a share, or $1.90 a share as adjusted, on $6.3 billion in revenue.

Company officials had said that pandemic-related disruptions to routine health care had lowered sales and the number of new patients starting taking some of its drugs, including its antiviral drug Biktarvy and its prophylactic treatment Descovy, which can prevent new HIV infections.

Sales of Biktarvy rose 50% to $1.89 billion in the third quarter, while Descovy sales climbed 40% to $508 million.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 1725ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
11:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Sony
10/26ELI LILLY AND : NIH Halts Study Exploring Treating Covid-19 With Lilly Antibody,..
DJ
10/26ELI LILLY AND : NIH Halts Study Exploring Treating Covid-19 With Lilly Antibody,..
DJ
10/26GILEAD SCIENCES : Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
AQ
10/26LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Captisol Technology Plays Key Role in the ..
AQ
10/24To Find a Coronavirus Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline Is Bonding With Its Biggest Co..
DJ
10/24GILEAD SCIENCES : Mexico will not follow FDA in approving Gilead's COVID-19 drug
RE
10/23Stocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart
RE
10/23GILEAD SCIENCES INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other ..
AQ
10/23S&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 037 M - -
Net income 2020 2 282 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 558 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 4,50%
Capitalization 75 236 M 75 236 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,29 $
Last Close Price 60,01 $
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.59%75 236
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS50.42%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.97%55 269
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.97%39 253
BEIGENE, LTD.81.31%27 327
GENMAB A/S48.84%22 921
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group