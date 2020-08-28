Gilead Sciences : Says Veklury Gets EUA From FDA to Treat Patients With Moderate Covid-19

By Stephen Nakrosis



Gilead Sciences, Inc. on Friday said the Food and Drug Administration expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for Veklury, permitting use of the investigational antiviral Veklury, or remdesivir, to treat all hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

Previously, the EUA allowed for the use of Veklury to treat patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19, the company said.

Merdad Parsey, the company's chief medical officer, said "As we learn more about Covid-19 and we further establish the efficacy and safety profile of Veklury, we see benefit to making the drug available to patients at earlier stages of the disease. Today's action by the FDA enables physicians to consider a broader range of eligible patients to potentially receive Veklury."

