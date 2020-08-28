Gilead Sciences : Says Veklury Gets EUA From FDA to Treat Patients With Moderate Covid-19

Log in
08/28/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Gilead Sciences, Inc. on Friday said the Food and Drug Administration expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for Veklury, permitting use of the investigational antiviral Veklury, or remdesivir, to treat all hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

Previously, the EUA allowed for the use of Veklury to treat patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19, the company said.

Merdad Parsey, the company's chief medical officer, said "As we learn more about Covid-19 and we further establish the efficacy and safety profile of Veklury, we see benefit to making the drug available to patients at earlier stages of the disease. Today's action by the FDA enables physicians to consider a broader range of eligible patients to potentially receive Veklury."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 084 M - -
Net income 2020 3 030 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 82 182 M 82 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,58 $
Last Close Price 65,55 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.88%82 182
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.30%71 457
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.78%64 714
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.68.69%37 075
GENMAB A/S57.48%24 138
BEIGENE, LTD.47.53%22 130
