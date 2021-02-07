Log in
Gilead Sciences : Statement on the Passing of the Honorable George P. Shultz, PhD

02/07/2021 | 04:17pm EST
Foster City, Calif., February 7, 2021 - We were saddened to hear of the passing of the Honorable George P. Shultz, PhD, who served on the Gilead Sciences Board of Directors from 1996-2005 and, after stepping down, continued on as Director Emeritus through 2019. We are grateful to him for his many years of wise counsel and extend our condolences to his wife, Charlotte, and to his family.

Dr. Shultz generously shared his experience with our Board, drawing from his long and distinguished career in government, academia and business. He served under three presidents in various key positions, including as Secretary of State from 1982-1989 under President Reagan. He had a long academic career, with appointments at MIT, Stanford University and the University of Chicago. He was also president and director of Bechtel Group from 1974-1982, later rejoining as director and senior counselor.

His remarkable service and commitment to our Board came during a transformative period for Gilead. We were fortunate to benefit from his guidance as we developed and launched our first HIV medicines and designed our access program to help those medicines reach people in low-income countries.

Today, we honor Dr. Shultz for his contributions not only to our company, but to the world. We remain grateful to have benefited from his wisdom and judgment during his 24 years of service.

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 21:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
