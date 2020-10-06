Gilead Sciences : Trump administration will cease federal funding to hospitals that do not report COVID-19 data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services will halt some federal funding to hospitals that do not
comply with its requirements for reporting data on COVID-19,
senior administration officials told reporters on a Tuesday
call.
Starting Wednesday, hospitals will be given 14 weeks to
provide daily reporting to HHS on COVID-19 cases and deaths, as
well as other information such as influenza cases and use of
personal protective equipment, the officials said.
Hospitals that fail to comply will lose access to
reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, federal insurance
programs for seniors, the disabled, and people with low incomes,
they said.
The data will help coordinate the federal government's
response to COVID-19, including helping allocate supplies of
antiviral drug remdesivir, and distribute its stockpile of
personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks, said
Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force
coordinator.
HHS is requiring that hospitals provide daily influenza case
reporting because of the likelihood flu season will intersect
with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials said.
"It is not certain what will happen this fall and winter,
however the CDC is preparing for there to be COVID-19 and
seasonal flu activity at the same time," said Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government struggled to provide
sufficient personal protective equipment to hospitals inundated
with COVID-19 patients. It has also played a role in allocating
Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir to hospitals after
U.S. regulators approved the antiviral drug in May for emergency
use in some COVID-19 patients.
HHS took over responsibility for collecting hospitals'
COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention in July. News reports suggested the Trump
administration move was aimed at bypassing the CDC, speculation
the CDC director has rejected.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by David Gregorio)