MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences Up Nearly 7%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

01/19/2021 | 11:53am EST
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is currently at $67.72, up $4.39 or 6.94%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 18, 2020, when it closed at $69.06

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 17, 2020, when it rose 9.73%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 10.05% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 19, 2020, when it rose 14.01%

-- Up 16.24% month-to-date

-- Up 16.24% year-to-date

-- Down 44.59% from its all-time closing high of $122.21 on June 23, 2015

-- Up 8.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2020), when it closed at $62.63

-- Down 19.38% from its 52 week closing high of $84.00 on April 30, 2020

-- Up 19.54% from its 52 week closing low of $56.65 on Dec. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $68.16; highest intraday level since Aug. 18, 2020, when it hit $69.75

-- Up 7.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.06%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:32:00 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1152ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 243 M - -
Net income 2020 39,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 871 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9 112x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 79 386 M 79 386 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 72,61 $
Last Close Price 63,33 $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.70%79 386
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.57%58 652
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.21%54 665
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.43%53 924
BEIGENE, LTD.33.52%31 458
GENMAB A/S11.17%29 075
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ