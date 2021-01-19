Gilead Sciences Up Nearly 7%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is currently at $67.72, up $4.39 or 6.94%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 18, 2020, when it closed at $69.06

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 17, 2020, when it rose 9.73%

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 10.05% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 19, 2020, when it rose 14.01%

-- Up 16.24% month-to-date

-- Up 16.24% year-to-date

-- Down 44.59% from its all-time closing high of $122.21 on June 23, 2015

-- Up 8.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2020), when it closed at $62.63

-- Down 19.38% from its 52 week closing high of $84.00 on April 30, 2020

-- Up 19.54% from its 52 week closing low of $56.65 on Dec. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $68.16; highest intraday level since Aug. 18, 2020, when it hit $69.75

-- Up 7.62% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose as much as 8.06%

-- Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:32:00 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-21 1152ET