Gilead Sciences Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is currently at $62.74, up $3.20 or 5.37%

--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $62.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.91%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 13.59% year-to-date

--Down 48.66% from its all-time closing high of $122.21 on June 23, 2015

--Down 9.39% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $69.24

--Down 14.8% from its 52-week closing high of $73.64 on Dec. 29, 2021

--Up 8.7% from its 52-week closing low of $57.72 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $62.79; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $62.80

--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.62%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:39:43 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1059ET