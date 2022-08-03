Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-08-03 am EDT
63.38 USD   +6.44%
11:00aGilead Sciences Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
08/02Gilead sciences exec says more of a positive impact to hiv busin…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is currently at $62.74, up $3.20 or 5.37%


--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $62.84

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.91%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Down 13.59% year-to-date

--Down 48.66% from its all-time closing high of $122.21 on June 23, 2015

--Down 9.39% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $69.24

--Down 14.8% from its 52-week closing high of $73.64 on Dec. 29, 2021

--Up 8.7% from its 52-week closing low of $57.72 on June 16, 2022

--Traded as high as $62.79; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $62.80

--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.62%

--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:39:43 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1059ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 902 M - -
Net income 2022 4 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 74 682 M 74 682 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 59,54 $
Average target price 70,22 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Flavius Martin Executive Vice President-Research
Brett A. Pletcher Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.00%74 682
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.69%70 041
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-8.96%61 950
BIONTECH SE-35.70%40 285
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.40%39 491
GENMAB A/S-3.42%22 738