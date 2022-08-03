Gilead Sciences Up Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is currently at $62.74, up $3.20 or 5.37%
--Would be highest close since July 8, 2022, when it closed at $62.84
--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose 5.91%
--Snaps a four day losing streak
--Down 13.59% year-to-date
--Down 48.66% from its all-time closing high of $122.21 on June 23, 2015
--Down 9.39% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $69.24
--Down 14.8% from its 52-week closing high of $73.64 on Dec. 29, 2021
--Up 8.7% from its 52-week closing low of $57.72 on June 16, 2022
--Traded as high as $62.79; highest intraday level since July 12, 2022, when it hit $62.80
--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 19, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.62%
--Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today
--Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:39:43 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-03-22 1059ET