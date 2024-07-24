Foster City, Calif., July 24, 2024 - Today, Gilead announced full efficacy and safety results from its pivotal, Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trial indicating that the company's twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, demonstrated 100% efficacy for the investigational use of HIV prevention in cisgender women in sub-Saharan Africa.

In view of the company's ongoing commitment to communities affected by HIV, we have been developing a strategy to enable broad, sustainable access globally. We are responsive to questions from the HIV community and are providing details about our plans as they become available.

The availability of lenacapavir for HIV prevention today The use of lenacapavir for HIV prevention is not approved anywhere globally. The regulatory filing for lenacapavir for HIV prevention will include the results of both PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2, if positive, to ensure lenacapavir for HIV prevention can be approved for multiple populations and communities most in need of additional HIV prevention options. Gilead expects results from PURPOSE 2 in late 2024/early 2025.

The price of lenacapavir for HIV prevention The results of PURPOSE 2 are required for regulatory filing, and lenacapavir for HIV prevention remains an investigational drug until approved by regulatory authorities. While Gilead awaits the results of this Phase 3 clinical trial and the potential FDA filing, it is too early to state the price of lenacapavir for HIV prevention. Gilead is committed to access pricing for high-incidence, resource-limited countries. The current price for the approved indication in the heavily treated HIV population will not be our reference.

Getting lenacapavir for HIV prevention to high-incidence, resource- limited countries Gilead will ensure dedicated supply of lenacapavir for HIV prevention in the countries where the need is greatest until voluntary licensing partners are able to supply high-quality, low-cost versions of lenacapavir. Gilead is developing a robust direct voluntary licensing program to expedite access to those versions of lenacapavir in high-incidence, resource-limited countries. We are moving with urgency to negotiate these contracts.

Fast and Efficient Paths for Regulatory Approvals

To support our access strategy in high-incidence, resource-limited countries, Gilead is prioritizing speed to enable the most efficient path for the regulatory approval of twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP in countries that account for most of the global disease burden. We are exploring frameworks intended to facilitate faster access in target populations and countries such as the European Medicines Agency's EU Medicines for All, and the World Health Organization's collaborative review and prequalification procedures. EU Medicines for All provides opinion on medicines intended for use outside of the EU and can run in parallel with an EU centralized filing. We believe these frameworks could enable Gilead to secure approvals in key high-incidence, resource-limited countries as quickly as possible in relation to an EU approval.

The regulatory filing for lenacapavir for PrEP is planned to include the results of both PURPOSE 1 and, if positive, PURPOSE 2, which is assessing twice-yearly lenacapavir for PrEP among cisgender men, transgender women, transgender men and gender-nonbinary individuals who have sex with partners assigned male sex at birth in seven countries around the world. This approach can help support lenacapavir for PrEP approval for multiple populations and communities most in need of additional HIV prevention options.

Extensive Consultations with HIV Community

Our access strategy for high-incidence, resource-limited countries reflects extensive consultations with HIV-affected communities worldwide as well as governments, advocates, multilateral organizations, individuals who need or want PrEP, and community partners. Through these discussions, four essential priorities have consistently emerged: delivering long-acting PrEP with speed, at sufficient volume to meet demand, at prices that enable widespread availability and in coordination with partners on the ground.

These priorities are guiding every step of our strategy planning. We are also applying learnings from our two decades of innovation and leadership in global access to medicines. In 2023 alone, more than 20 million HIV and hepatitis B treatments based on Gilead therapeutics were made available to people living in low- and lower-middle-income countries. In that same year, more than 11 million units of Gilead-branded medicines were delivered to nearly 250,000 individuals in these countries.

We thank the people and organizations who have provided counsel and guidance on our lenacapavir for PrEP access strategy. We look forward to sharing further updates as milestones are reached.

About Gilead HIV

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 12 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as one of the leading philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Learn more about Gilead's unique collaborations worldwide and the work to help end the global HIV epidemic.

