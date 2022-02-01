Log in
Gilead Sciences : View Q4 & Full Year 2021 Summary of Remarks

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
GILD Q4'21 Summary of Prepared Remarks

($ in millions, except percentages)

Q4'21

Yr/Yr

Qtr/Qtr

Management Commentary

HIV

$4,538

7%

8%

- QoQ growth driven by favorable inventory and pricing

dynamics as well as changes to GTN estimates in Q4

- Full year HIV sales of $16.3B were down 4% YoY,

primarily due to the Truvada and Atripla LOEs, in

addition to pandemic-related impacts and pricing

dynamics

Includes Atripla, Biktarvy,

- Estimated $1.3B impact from LOEs, offset by

continued Biktarvy growth. Excluding impact of LOEs,

Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva,

full year HIV sales were up 4% YoY despite ongoing

Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue

pandemic headwinds

share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost.

- Expect the impact of Truvada and Atripla LOEs will be

Revenue share Symtuza represents

Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C),

largely behind us starting in Q222

FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir / C

- US HIV Tx market in Q4 grew 1.5% YoY, but declined

/ FTC / TAF), a fixed dose combination

1% QoQ following two quarters of sequential growth

product commercialized by Janssen

- Favorable dynamics in Q4 every year in HIV with some

year-end inventory stocking and favorable seasonal

pricing

- Another record quarter of sales for Biktarvy ($2.5B),

up 11% QoQ and 22% YoY. Full year Biktarvy sales

were $8.6B, growing 19% YoY

HCV

$393

(7)%

(8)%

- Continues to be impacted by the pandemic

- QoQ decline primarily driven by unfavorable pricing

Includes Epclusa, the authorized

dynamics

generic version of Epclusa, Harvoni,

- GILD HCV market share increased modestly in the U.S.

the authorized generic version of

and remains around 60% in the U.S. and 50% in EU5

Harvoni, Sovaldi and Vosevi

- HCV patient starts were flat QoQ, with some recovery

in EU but continued decline in the U.S.

HBV/HDV

$265

9%

7%

- QoQ growth primarily driven by seasonal inventory

Includes Hepcludex, Hepsera, Vemlidy

build and favorable pricing

and Viread

- YoY growth primarily driven by Vemlidy demand

Cell Therapy

$239

47%

8%

- QoQ growth due to continued demand for Yescarta in

Includes Yescarta and Tecartus

r/r LBCL and FL as well as global MCL demand and

early aALL contribution for Tecartus in the U.S.

- YoY driven by continued LBCL and MCL demand

globally as well as the new launches

Trodelvy

$118

84%(1)

17%

- QoQ growth driven by growing adoption of 2L

metastatic TNBC in the U.S.

- Since EU approval granted in late Nov 2021, already

seen strong momentum in France and Germany

Other

$250

(2)%

2%

Includes AmBisome, Cayston, Jyseleca,

Letairis, Ranexa and Zydelig

Product sales excluding

$5,803

8%

7%

- QoQ growth driven by favorable pricing and inventory

Veklury

dynamics

- YoY growth due to continued recovery in the HIV Tx

market and favorable pricing dynamics

Veklury

$1,357

(30)%

(29)%

- Sales were higher than expected in Q4 reflecting the

start of the Omicron surge

Product sales

$7,160

(2)%

(3)%

Royalty, contract and other

$84

(10)%

29%

Total revenues

$7,244

(2)%

(2)%

  1. YoY reflects full Q420 sales of $64M for Trodelvy. Gilead recognized $49M following close of acquisition.

1

Q4'21 Key Portfolio Highlights

Management Commentary

Virology

Veklury

- Veklury demonstrated activity against the Omicron variant and has helped many patients with

(remdesivir)

COVID-19 in the most recent surge

  • Although symptoms have generally been less severe, the volume of overall cases has meaningfully increased since the emergence of Omicron, and we have seen the total number of hospitalizations increase as well
  • Expect hospitalizations to remain a key indicator for in-patient Veklury sales
  • Seeing higher hospitalizations in geographies with lower vaccination adoption, including certain parts of the U.S. and Eastern Europe
  • sNDA filed for outpatient use of Veklury as 3-day IV treatment; FDA recently granted approval for use in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of COVID-19 disease progression

Biktarvy

- Biktarvy U.S. Tx market share has increased 5% in 2021 and now captures 42% of total U.S. Tx market

- Remains leading prescribed treatment for naïve and switch patients in the U.S. and #1 in naïve

patients in EU5

Descovy

- Sales of $473M, up 9% QoQ driven by favorable seasonal pricing and inventory dynamics as well as

continued demand

- U.S. PrEP market in Q4 grew 4% QoQ and 31% YoY with Descovy share holding steady at 45%

- Continue to ensure access to support physician choice and expect growing demand and market

expansion to offset impact of increased commercial contracting

- Current U.S. PrEP penetration only 25%; our investigational LEN long-acting option could catalyze

expansion of the PrEP market

Lenacapavir

- FDA placed a clinical hold on all injectable lenacapavir as we evaluate glass vial compatibility. Clinical

hold is not associated with the LEN molecule itself. Enrollment paused for CAPELLA, CALIBRATE,

PURPOSE 2, and PURPOSE 1 trials

- Continue to target an FDA decision for LEN in HTE patients in 1H22

Hepcludex

- Sales of $12M in Q4 in Europe. Currently available in Germany, France, Austria, Italy and Greece

(bulevirtide)

- Working with gov't authorities to secure full reimbursement in major European markets in 2022

- BLA filed in November, FDA granted Priority Review Designation for accelerated approval with PDUFA

date set for Q322 and an Advisory Committee meeting that will be scheduled in the coming months

Oncology

Trodelvy

- Approved for 2L metastatic TNBC in EU in late Nov 2021

- In 2L mTNBC, Trodelvy captures approximately 1 in 4 new starts in the U.S.

- Expanded oncology footprint globally, including tripling U.S. headcount to further accelerate

penetration of Trodelvy and prepare for potential HR+/HER2- launch

- Expect to share both topline PFS and first planned interim analysis of OS in March for TROPiCS-02

- Plan to initiate study start up activities for 7 Phase 3 trials in 2022

Magrolimab

- FDA placed a partial clinical hold on trials evaluating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine as

well as the Phase 2 multiple myeloma study and fully enrolled Phase 2 DLBCL study

- Patients currently enrolled in magrolimab studies can continue treatment and compassionate use

programs remain open

- Separate and prior to the partial clinical hold, our Phase 1b single arm study in higher risk MDS no

longer has a viable path to submission based on regulatory feedback; remain focused on Phase 3

ENHANCE study

Yescarta

- Sales of $182M, up 41% YoY driven by continued demand in LBCL and FL expansion

- Presented 5-year data from ZUMA-1 study: 43% OS rate in 3L LBCL at ASH 2021. 92% of treated

patients alive at 5 years have not needed additional treatment after one-time infusion of Yescarta

- FDA approved label update for Yescarta to include use of prophylactic corticosteroids across all

approved indications

- In 1L LBCL, ZUMA-12 prelim data at ASH demonstrated 89% ORR in high risk patients and 78% CR

with a median follow-up of 15.9 months

- ZUMA-7 data showed 4x increase in median EFS compared to SOC after a 2-yearfollow-up for 3L

LBCL. Expect sBLA decision in April 2022

- Kite manufacturing capacity expected to increase by up to 50% by end of 2022

Tecartus

- Sales of $57M, up 68% YoY, driven by growing demand for R/R MCL and early contribution from aALL

in the U.S. In just the first few months of aALL launch, seen strong demand and expect to continue in

coming quarters given high unmet need

- Received FDA approval in r/r adult ALL in Oct 2021

2

Select Upcoming 2022 Anticipated Milestones

Anticipated Milestone

Timeline

Indication

Virology

Lenacapavir

-

Heavily treatment experienced

NDA decision

1H22

population with multi-drug

resistance

Hepcludex

BLA decision

2H22

HDV

-

Oncology

Phase 3 Topline Readout

1H22

-

HR+/HER2- mBC

Potential sBLA/MAA

-

HR+/HER2- mBC

submission

2H22

Trodelvy

Phase 2 FPI

1H22

-

1L NSCLC

Phase 3 FPI

1H22

-

1L mTNBC PD-L1- (Merck collab)

Phase 3 FPI

1H22

-

1L mTNBC PD-L1+

Phase 3 FPI

2H22

-

1L NSCLC (Merck collab)

Magrolimab

Phase 3 FPI

2H22

-

1L unfit AML(1)

Yescarta

sBLA decision

1H22

-

2L LBCL

MAA decision

1H22

-

R/R FL

MAA decision

2H22

-

2L LBCL

Tecartus

MAA decision

2H22

-

R/R adult ALL

Domvanalimab

Phase 2 PFS data

2H22

-

1L NSCLC

Etrumadenant

Interim Phase 2 data

2H22

-

CRPC

Quemliclustat

Phase 2 PFS data

2H22

-

1L PDAC

  1. Subject to shifts in timeline pending resolution of FDA partial clinical holds.

3

Q4'21 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights

You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary.

(in millions, except percentages)

Q4'21

Yr/Yr

Qtr/Qtr

Management Commentary

Cost of goods sold

$2,111

130%

187%

- Reflects a $1.25B charge related to a

legal settlement

Product gross margin

71%

NM

NM

Research and development

$1,984

31%

79%

- Reflects Arcus opt-in

expenses

- YoY driven by increased

Trodelvy/magrolimab clinical

activities

- Partially offset by prior year expenses

related to an amended agreement

with Galapagos NV that did not

repeat

Acquired IPR&D expenses

$-

-%

NM (1)

Selling, general and

$1,642

10%

39%

- YoY due to increased promotional

administrative expenses

and marketing activities, primarily for

Trodelvy

Total costs and expenses

$5,736

46%

89%

Income from operations

$1,507

(57)%

(66)%

Operating margin

21%

NM

NM

Effective tax rate

32.2%

NM

NM

- YoY reflects tax expense related to

uncertain tax positions, an increase

in valuation allowance, and impact of

discrete tax benefits in 2020 from

settlement with tax authorities that

are non-recurring

Net income attributable to Gilead

$866

(69)%

(74)%

Net income per share attributable

$0.69

(68)%

(74)%

- YoY due to a $1.25B charge related to

to Gilead common stockholders -

a legal settlement and charge of

diluted

$625M related to Arcus opt-in;

partially offset by favorable changes

in the fair value of Gilead's equity

investments

Shares used in per share calculation

1,262

-%

-%

- diluted

  1. Acquired IPR&D Q421 sequential decline was $19M from Q321. NM - not meaningful.

Q4'21 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

(in millions)

Q4'21

Yr/Yr

Qtr/Qtr

Management Commentary

Net cash provided by operating

$3,205

67%

(1)%

activities

Less: Capital expenditures

$(156)

(14)%

12%

Free cash flow

$3,049

76%

(2)%

Cash, cash equivalents and

$7,829

(1)%

15%

marketable securities

Cash dividends paid

$(894)

4%

(1)%

Share repurchases

$(49)

-%

(66)%

Q4'21 Product Sales by Region

(in millions, except percentages)

Q4'21

Yr/Yr

Qtr/Qtr

Management Commentary

Total product sales - U.S.

$5,244

(1)%

(4)%

Total product sales - Europe

$1,259

(8)%

26%

Total product sales - Other Intl

$657

-%

(25)%

Total product sales

$7,160

(2)%

(3)%

4

2022 Guidance

You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary.

(in millions, except percentages

FY22

Management Commentary

and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP

-

Assumes the recent Omicron surge represents the only

major COVID-19 wave for 2022 and our HIV business

will continue to recover from the pandemic

-

For 2022, a reminder that there is normal HIV inventory

build-up in Q4 and the New Year reset for patient

copays and donut hole payments in Q1. Given these

Total Product Sales

$23,800 - $24,300

factors - along with the favorable Q421 changes to GTN

estimates, we expect the sequential decline in Q122 to

be greater than Q121, which was down 14% vs Q420.

Expect a strong year overall in HIV business and

continued growth in subsequent quarters

-

Expect the impact of Truvada and Atripla LOEs will be

largely behind us starting in Q222

-

Reflects recent surge in COVID-19 related

hospitalizations heavily weighted towards Q122 and

Veklury

$2,000

assumes that Omicron represents the only major surge

for the year

-

Pandemic continues to be dynamic and we will update

our Veklury expectations on a quarterly basis

Product Sales excluding

$21,800 - $22,300

-

Expected to grow 2-4% YoY

Veklury

-

Consistent with historic guidance and allowing for 3%

royalty associated with the legal settlement

Product Gross Margin

85% - 86%

-

Expect the impact of this new royalty to be

approximately 1% on our gross margin, starting in the

first quarter of 2022

Mid-single digit % decline

-

2022 YoY decline expected to be driven by the $625M

R&D

charge related to Arcus opt-in in FY21

vs FY21

-

Excluding the opt-in charge, mid-to-high single digit %

increase expected as compared to 2021 levels

SG&A

Flat

-

Flat on a dollar basis compared to 2021

Operating Income

$10,700 - $11,500

Effective Tax Rate

~ 20%

Diluted EPS

$6.20 - $6.70

GAAP Diluted EPS

$4.70 - $5.20

Dividends

3%

Debt

Repay ~$1.5B

-

Repaid $500M on February 1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
