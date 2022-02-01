Gilead Sciences : View Q4 & Full Year 2021 Summary of Remarks
02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
GILD Q4'21 Summary of Prepared Remarks
($ in millions, except percentages)
Q4'21
Yr/Yr
Qtr/Qtr
Management Commentary
HIV
$4,538
7%
8%
- QoQ growth driven by favorable inventory and pricing
dynamics as well as changes to GTN estimates in Q4
- Full year HIV sales of $16.3B were down 4% YoY,
primarily due to the Truvada and Atripla LOEs, in
addition to pandemic-related impacts and pricing
dynamics
Includes Atripla, Biktarvy,
- Estimated $1.3B impact from LOEs, offset by
continued Biktarvy growth. Excluding impact of LOEs,
Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva,
full year HIV sales were up 4% YoY despite ongoing
Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue
pandemic headwinds
share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost.
- Expect the impact of Truvada and Atripla LOEs will be
Revenue share Symtuza represents
Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C),
largely behind us starting in Q222
FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir / C
- US HIV Tx market in Q4 grew 1.5% YoY, but declined
/ FTC / TAF), a fixed dose combination
1% QoQ following two quarters of sequential growth
product commercialized by Janssen
- Favorable dynamics in Q4 every year in HIV with some
year-end inventory stocking and favorable seasonal
pricing
- Another record quarter of sales for Biktarvy ($2.5B),
up 11% QoQ and 22% YoY. Full year Biktarvy sales
were $8.6B, growing 19% YoY
HCV
$393
(7)%
(8)%
- Continues to be impacted by the pandemic
- QoQ decline primarily driven by unfavorable pricing
Includes Epclusa, the authorized
dynamics
generic version of Epclusa, Harvoni,
- GILD HCV market share increased modestly in the U.S.
the authorized generic version of
and remains around 60% in the U.S. and 50% in EU5
Harvoni, Sovaldi and Vosevi
- HCV patient starts were flat QoQ, with some recovery
in EU but continued decline in the U.S.
HBV/HDV
$265
9%
7%
- QoQ growth primarily driven by seasonal inventory
Includes Hepcludex, Hepsera, Vemlidy
build and favorable pricing
and Viread
- YoY growth primarily driven by Vemlidy demand
Cell Therapy
$239
47%
8%
- QoQ growth due to continued demand for Yescarta in
Includes Yescarta and Tecartus
r/r LBCL and FL as well as global MCL demand and
early aALL contribution for Tecartus in the U.S.
- YoY driven by continued LBCL and MCL demand
globally as well as the new launches
Trodelvy
$118
84%(1)
17%
- QoQ growth driven by growing adoption of 2L
metastatic TNBC in the U.S.
- Since EU approval granted in late Nov 2021, already
seen strong momentum in France and Germany
Other
$250
(2)%
2%
Includes AmBisome, Cayston, Jyseleca,
Letairis, Ranexa and Zydelig
Product sales excluding
$5,803
8%
7%
- QoQ growth driven by favorable pricing and inventory
Veklury
dynamics
- YoY growth due to continued recovery in the HIV Tx
market and favorable pricing dynamics
Veklury
$1,357
(30)%
(29)%
- Sales were higher than expected in Q4 reflecting the
start of the Omicron surge
Product sales
$7,160
(2)%
(3)%
Royalty, contract and other
$84
(10)%
29%
Total revenues
$7,244
(2)%
(2)%
YoY reflects full Q420 sales of $64M for Trodelvy. Gilead recognized $49M following close of acquisition.
1
Q4'21 Key Portfolio Highlights
Management Commentary
Virology
Veklury
- Veklury demonstrated activity against the Omicron variant and has helped many patients with
(remdesivir)
COVID-19 in the most recent surge
Although symptoms have generally been less severe, the volume of overall cases has meaningfully increased since the emergence of Omicron, and we have seen the total number of hospitalizations increase as well
Expect hospitalizations to remain a key indicator for in-patient Veklury sales
Seeing higher hospitalizations in geographies with lower vaccination adoption, including certain parts of the U.S. and Eastern Europe
sNDA filed for outpatient use of Veklury as 3-day IV treatment; FDA recently granted approval for use in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of COVID-19 disease progression
Biktarvy
- Biktarvy U.S. Tx market share has increased 5% in 2021 and now captures 42% of total U.S. Tx market
- Remains leading prescribed treatment for naïve and switch patients in the U.S. and #1 in naïve
patients in EU5
Descovy
- Sales of $473M, up 9% QoQ driven by favorable seasonal pricing and inventory dynamics as well as
continued demand
- U.S. PrEP market in Q4 grew 4% QoQ and 31% YoY with Descovy share holding steady at 45%
- Continue to ensure access to support physician choice and expect growing demand and market
expansion to offset impact of increased commercial contracting
- Current U.S. PrEP penetration only 25%; our investigational LEN long-acting option could catalyze
expansion of the PrEP market
Lenacapavir
- FDA placed a clinical hold on all injectable lenacapavir as we evaluate glass vial compatibility. Clinical
hold is not associated with the LEN molecule itself. Enrollment paused for CAPELLA, CALIBRATE,
PURPOSE 2, and PURPOSE 1 trials
- Continue to target an FDA decision for LEN in HTE patients in 1H22
Hepcludex
- Sales of $12M in Q4 in Europe. Currently available in Germany, France, Austria, Italy and Greece
(bulevirtide)
- Working with gov't authorities to secure full reimbursement in major European markets in 2022
- BLA filed in November, FDA granted Priority Review Designation for accelerated approval with PDUFA
date set for Q322 and an Advisory Committee meeting that will be scheduled in the coming months
Oncology
Trodelvy
- Approved for 2L metastatic TNBC in EU in late Nov 2021
- In 2L mTNBC, Trodelvy captures approximately 1 in 4 new starts in the U.S.
- Expanded oncology footprint globally, including tripling U.S. headcount to further accelerate
penetration of Trodelvy and prepare for potential HR+/HER2- launch
- Expect to share both topline PFS and first planned interim analysis of OS in March for TROPiCS-02
- Plan to initiate study start up activities for 7 Phase 3 trials in 2022
Magrolimab
- FDA placed a partial clinical hold on trials evaluating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine as
well as the Phase 2 multiple myeloma study and fully enrolled Phase 2 DLBCL study
- Patients currently enrolled in magrolimab studies can continue treatment and compassionate use
programs remain open
- Separate and prior to the partial clinical hold, our Phase 1b single arm study in higher risk MDS no
longer has a viable path to submission based on regulatory feedback; remain focused on Phase 3
ENHANCE study
Yescarta
- Sales of $182M, up 41% YoY driven by continued demand in LBCL and FL expansion
- Presented 5-year data from ZUMA-1 study: 43% OS rate in 3L LBCL at ASH 2021. 92% of treated
patients alive at 5 years have not needed additional treatment after one-time infusion of Yescarta
- FDA approved label update for Yescarta to include use of prophylactic corticosteroids across all
approved indications
- In 1L LBCL, ZUMA-12 prelim data at ASH demonstrated 89% ORR in high risk patients and 78% CR
with a median follow-up of 15.9 months
-ZUMA-7 data showed 4x increase in median EFS compared to SOC after a 2-yearfollow-up for 3L
LBCL. Expect sBLA decision in April 2022
- Kite manufacturing capacity expected to increase by up to 50% by end of 2022
Tecartus
- Sales of $57M, up 68% YoY, driven by growing demand for R/R MCL and early contribution from aALL
in the U.S. In just the first few months of aALL launch, seen strong demand and expect to continue in
coming quarters given high unmet need
- Received FDA approval in r/r adult ALL in Oct 2021
2
Select Upcoming 2022 Anticipated Milestones
Anticipated Milestone
Timeline
Indication
Virology
Lenacapavir
-
Heavily treatment experienced
NDA decision
1H22
population with multi-drug
resistance
Hepcludex
BLA decision
2H22
HDV
-
Oncology
Phase 3 Topline Readout
1H22
-
HR+/HER2- mBC
Potential sBLA/MAA
-
HR+/HER2- mBC
submission
2H22
Trodelvy
Phase 2 FPI
1H22
-
1L NSCLC
Phase 3 FPI
1H22
-
1L mTNBC PD-L1- (Merck collab)
Phase 3 FPI
1H22
-
1L mTNBC PD-L1+
Phase 3 FPI
2H22
-
1L NSCLC (Merck collab)
Magrolimab
Phase 3 FPI
2H22
-
1L unfit AML(1)
Yescarta
sBLA decision
1H22
-
2L LBCL
MAA decision
1H22
-
R/R FL
MAA decision
2H22
-
2L LBCL
Tecartus
MAA decision
2H22
-
R/R adult ALL
Domvanalimab
Phase 2 PFS data
2H22
-
1L NSCLC
Etrumadenant
Interim Phase 2 data
2H22
-
CRPC
Quemliclustat
Phase 2 PFS data
2H22
-
1L PDAC
Subject to shifts in timeline pending resolution of FDA partial clinical holds.
3
Q4'21 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights
You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary.
(in millions, except percentages)
Q4'21
Yr/Yr
Qtr/Qtr
Management Commentary
Cost of goods sold
$2,111
130%
187%
- Reflects a $1.25B charge related to a
legal settlement
Product gross margin
71%
NM
NM
Research and development
$1,984
31%
79%
- Reflects Arcus opt-in
expenses
- YoY driven by increased
Trodelvy/magrolimab clinical
activities
- Partially offset by prior year expenses
related to an amended agreement
with Galapagos NV that did not
repeat
Acquired IPR&D expenses
$-
-%
NM (1)
Selling, general and
$1,642
10%
39%
- YoY due to increased promotional
administrative expenses
and marketing activities, primarily for
Trodelvy
Total costs and expenses
$5,736
46%
89%
Income from operations
$1,507
(57)%
(66)%
Operating margin
21%
NM
NM
Effective tax rate
32.2%
NM
NM
- YoY reflects tax expense related to
uncertain tax positions, an increase
in valuation allowance, and impact of
discrete tax benefits in 2020 from
settlement with tax authorities that
are non-recurring
Net income attributable to Gilead
$866
(69)%
(74)%
Net income per share attributable
$0.69
(68)%
(74)%
- YoY due to a $1.25B charge related to
to Gilead common stockholders -
a legal settlement and charge of
diluted
$625M related to Arcus opt-in;
partially offset by favorable changes
in the fair value of Gilead's equity
investments
Shares used in per share calculation
1,262
-%
-%
- diluted
Acquired IPR&D Q421 sequential decline was $19M from Q321. NM - not meaningful.
Q4'21 Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
(in millions)
Q4'21
Yr/Yr
Qtr/Qtr
Management Commentary
Net cash provided by operating
$3,205
67%
(1)%
activities
Less: Capital expenditures
$(156)
(14)%
12%
Free cash flow
$3,049
76%
(2)%
Cash, cash equivalents and
$7,829
(1)%
15%
marketable securities
Cash dividends paid
$(894)
4%
(1)%
Share repurchases
$(49)
-%
(66)%
Q4'21 Product Sales by Region
(in millions, except percentages)
Q4'21
Yr/Yr
Qtr/Qtr
Management Commentary
Total product sales - U.S.
$5,244
(1)%
(4)%
Total product sales - Europe
$1,259
(8)%
26%
Total product sales - Other Intl
$657
-%
(25)%
Total product sales
$7,160
(2)%
(3)%
4
2022 Guidance
You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary.
(in millions, except percentages
FY22
Management Commentary
and per share amounts)
Non-GAAP
-
Assumes the recent Omicron surge represents the only
major COVID-19 wave for 2022 and our HIV business
will continue to recover from the pandemic
-
For 2022, a reminder that there is normal HIV inventory
build-up in Q4 and the New Year reset for patient
copays and donut hole payments in Q1. Given these
Total Product Sales
$23,800 - $24,300
factors - along with the favorable Q421 changes to GTN
estimates, we expect the sequential decline in Q122 to
be greater than Q121, which was down 14% vs Q420.
Expect a strong year overall in HIV business and
continued growth in subsequent quarters
-
Expect the impact of Truvada and Atripla LOEs will be
largely behind us starting in Q222
-
Reflects recent surge in COVID-19 related
hospitalizations heavily weighted towards Q122 and
Veklury
$2,000
assumes that Omicron represents the only major surge
for the year
-
Pandemic continues to be dynamic and we will update
our Veklury expectations on a quarterly basis
Product Sales excluding
$21,800 - $22,300
-
Expected to grow 2-4% YoY
Veklury
-
Consistent with historic guidance and allowing for 3%
royalty associated with the legal settlement
Product Gross Margin
85% - 86%
-
Expect the impact of this new royalty to be
approximately 1% on our gross margin, starting in the
first quarter of 2022
Mid-single digit % decline
-
2022 YoY decline expected to be driven by the $625M
R&D
charge related to Arcus opt-in in FY21
vs FY21
-
Excluding the opt-in charge, mid-to-high single digit %
increase expected as compared to 2021 levels
SG&A
Flat
-
Flat on a dollar basis compared to 2021
Operating Income
$10,700 - $11,500
Effective Tax Rate
~ 20%
Diluted EPS
$6.20 - $6.70
GAAP Diluted EPS
$4.70 - $5.20
Dividends
3%
Debt
Repay ~$1.5B
-
Repaid $500M on February 1
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:08 UTC.