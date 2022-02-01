Gilead Sciences : View Q4 & Full Year 2021 Summary of Remarks

2022 Guidance

You are encouraged to review the GAAP reconciliation of the following non-GAAP measures at the end of this summary.

(in millions, except percentages FY22 Management Commentary

and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP

- Assumes the recent Omicron surge represents the only

major COVID-19 wave for 2022 and our HIV business

will continue to recover from the pandemic

- For 2022, a reminder that there is normal HIV inventory

build-up in Q4 and the New Year reset for patient

copays and donut hole payments in Q1. Given these

Total Product Sales $23,800 - $24,300 factors - along with the favorable Q421 changes to GTN

estimates, we expect the sequential decline in Q122 to

be greater than Q121, which was down 14% vs Q420.

Expect a strong year overall in HIV business and

continued growth in subsequent quarters

- Expect the impact of Truvada and Atripla LOEs will be

largely behind us starting in Q222

- Reflects recent surge in COVID-19 related

hospitalizations heavily weighted towards Q122 and

Veklury $2,000 assumes that Omicron represents the only major surge

for the year

- Pandemic continues to be dynamic and we will update

our Veklury expectations on a quarterly basis

Product Sales excluding $21,800 - $22,300 - Expected to grow 2-4% YoY

Veklury

- Consistent with historic guidance and allowing for 3%

royalty associated with the legal settlement

Product Gross Margin 85% - 86% - Expect the impact of this new royalty to be

approximately 1% on our gross margin, starting in the

first quarter of 2022

Mid-single digit % decline - 2022 YoY decline expected to be driven by the $625M

R&D charge related to Arcus opt-in in FY21

vs FY21 - Excluding the opt-in charge, mid-to-high single digit %

increase expected as compared to 2021 levels

SG&A Flat - Flat on a dollar basis compared to 2021

Operating Income $10,700 - $11,500

Effective Tax Rate ~ 20%

Diluted EPS $6.20 - $6.70

GAAP Diluted EPS $4.70 - $5.20

Dividends 3%