Gilead Sciences : View Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Slides

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q3 2020 Earnings Results O c t o b e r 2 8 , 2 0 2 0 Forward-Looking Statements Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Gilead's business, financial condition and results of operations; the risks and uncertainties related to the development, manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, including the uncertainty of the amount and timing of future Veklury revenues and the risk that Gilead may be unable to recoup the expenses incurred to date and future expenses related to the development and production of remdesivir and Gilead may be unable to effectively manage the global supply and distribution of remdesivir; Gilead's ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2020 financial results, including as a result of potential adverse revenue impacts from COVID-19, increases in expenses due to the development and commercialization of remdesivir and potential revenues from Veklury; Gilead's ability to make progress on any of its long-term ambitions laid out in its corporate strategy; Gilead's ability to accelerate or sustain revenues for its antiviral and other programs; Gilead's ability to realize the potential benefits of acquisitions, collaborations or licensing arrangements, including those of or with Arcus, HiFiBiO, Immunomedics, Jounce, Pionyr, Tango and Tizona; the ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timeframes, including the ongoing and additional clinical trials involving remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19; the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials involving Biktarvy, Epclusa, Descovy for PrEP, Trodelvy, Truvada for PrEP, Veklury and Vemlidy; the risk that safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead's product candidates, including filgotinib, lenacapavir, KTE-X19, magrolimab, remdesivir, selgantolimod and vesatolimod, or the product candidates of Gilead's strategic partners; Gilead's ability to submit new drug applications for new product candidates in the currently anticipated timelines; Gilead's ability to receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, for new and current products, including FDA approval of Yescarta for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy and EC approval of KTE-X19 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma, which may be subject to signification limitations on use; Gilead's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the risk of potential disruptions to the manufacturing and supply chain of Gilead's products; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products; the risk that efforts to control prescription drug prices could have a material adverse effect on Gilead's business; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Gilead products; the risk that physicians and patients may not see advantages of these products over other therapies and may therefore be reluctant to prescribe the products; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additionally, with respect to Gilead's acquisition of Immunomedics, risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the post-closing operations and outlook for the business, including, without limitation, Gilead's ability to advance the product pipeline and successfully commercialize Trodelvy; expectations for achieving full FDA approval based on confirmatory data for Trodelvy and the development of Trodelvy for additional indications; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with the integration of Immunomedics; the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; Gilead's ability to meet post-approval compliance obligations (on topics including but not limited to product quality, product distribution and supply chain requirements, and promotional and marketing compliance); imposition of significant post-approval regulatory requirements on products, including a requirement for a post-approval confirmatory clinical study, or failure to maintain (if received) or obtain full regulatory approval for products due to a failure to satisfy post-approval regulatory requirements, such as the submission of sufficient data from a confirmatory clinical study; and other risks identified from time to time in the companies' reports filed with the SEC. In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Gilead bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other market specific and other relevant assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. There may be other factors of which Gilead is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ significantly from these estimates. Further, results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of operating results for any future periods. Information about these and other risks, uncertainties and factors can be found in Gilead's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Gilead assumes no obligation to update or supplement any suchforward-looking statementsother than as required by law. Any forward-looking statementsspeak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicatedin the statements. This presentation includes U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, a complete reconciliation between these two measures is available on the Company's website at www.gilead.com within the investor section. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating resultsas reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measuresmaybe defined and calculateddifferently by other companies in the sameindustry. Gilead owns or has rights to various trademarks, copyrights and trade names used in its business, including the following: GILEAD®, GILEAD SCIENCES®, AMBISOME®, ATRIPLA®, BIKTARVY®, CAYSTON®, COMPLERA®, DESCOVY®, DESCOVY FOR PREP®, EMTRIVA®, EPCLUSA®, EVIPLERA®, GENVOYA®, HARVONI®, HEPSERA®, JYSELECA®, LETAIRIS®, ODEFSEY®, RANEXA®, SOVALDI®, STRIBILD®, TECARTUSTM, TRODELVY®, TRUVADA®, TRUVADA FOR PREP®, TYBOST®, VEKLURY®, VEMLIDY®, VIREAD®,VOSEVI®,YESCARTA®and ZYDELIG®. This report also refers to trademarks,servicemarksand trade names of other companies. COVID-19 Insight statements We have provided these insights based on management's current expectations, estimates and judgments, which are based on information available as of the date of this presentation and certain assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, but the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures could cause actual results to differ materially. The extent to which the COVID- 19 pandemic impacts our business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future developments, which are uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and scope of the outbreak, any potential future waves of the pandemic, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the ongoing or future actions to contain it or treat its impact, among others. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemicmay alsoaffect our operating and financial results in a manner that is not presently known to us or that we currentlydo not consider to present significantrisksto our operations. 2 Contents Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update Acquisition of Immunomedics Additional Growth Drivers Robust Core Business Appendix Commercial Performance Research & Development Update Financial Performance 4-16 7-10 11 12-14 17-53 17-24 25-42 43-52 3 Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update 4 Q3 2020 Earnings Call Highlights - Turning Point - Transformational Acquisition of Immunomedics is a Growth Catalyst - Growth Drivers - High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification and Additional Growth Potential - Robust Core Business - Core Business Provides Foundation for Long-Term Sustainability 5 Q3 2020 Earnings Call Highlights Transformational Acquisition of Immunomedics is a Growth Catalyst Trodelvy is an emerging SOC in 3L+ mTNBC , and offers transformational potential in mUC and other solid tumor types

, and offers transformational potential in mUC and other solid tumor types Broad expansion opportunities into multiple tumor types and earlier lines of therapy

into multiple tumor types and earlier lines of therapy Foundational asset with significant potential to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification and Additional Growth Potential In-market growth drivers including first multi-product cell therapy franchise, Jyseleca RA approvals in Europe and Japan and global Veklury approvals

including first multi-product cell therapy franchise, Jyseleca RA approvals in Europe and Japan and global Veklury approvals Pipeline growth drivers including magrolimab as well as multiple additional oncology options, and lenacapavir as foundation of long-acting HIV options

including magrolimab as well as multiple additional oncology options, and lenacapavir as foundation of long-acting HIV options Ongoing strategic portfolio review and prioritization underway 6 Core Business Provides Foundation for Long-Term Sustainability HIV business product sales of $4.5 billion with 14% sequential and 8% YoY growth

product sales of $4.5 billion with 14% sequential and 8% YoY growth Maintained industry-leading market share in HCV and HIV

industry-leading market share Underlying core business strength and durability allows for investments to expand pipeline and fuel future growth Trodelvy Offers Tremendous Potential for Patients with Cancer Trodelvy is a foundational asset offering immediate transformational potential in 3L+ mTNBC Broad expansion opportunities into multiple other solid tumor types, including mUC and earlier lines of therapy Significant potential to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents Acquisition of Immunomedics is a turning point, strengthening oncology presence and catalyzing growth 7 Strong Trodelvy Data in Multiple Tumor Types Reduced risk of death by 52% compared to chemotherapy in 3L+ mTNBC

compared to chemotherapy in 3L+ mTNBC Reduced risk of disease progression by 59% in 3L+ mTNBC

First therapy to significantly improve OS in 3L+ mTNBC

Clinically-meaningful activity in patients with heavily-pretreated mUC Trodelvy offers transformational potential for patients with cancer, supported by compelling data as presented at ESMO 8 mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. OS - overall survival. SOC - standard of care. Trodelvy Provides Multiple Expansion Opportunities Potential Expansion Indications Earlier Lines Potential Combinations of Therapy HR+/HER2- mBC Urothelial cancer NSCLC Glioblastoma Head & neck cancer CRPC Endometrial cancer Checkpoint inhibitors PARP inhibitors Other IO and chemotherapeutic agents Approved for 3L+ mTNBC Broad expansion opportunities into multiple + Significant potential to combine with checkpoint tumor types and earlier lines of therapy inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents 9 HR+/HER2- mBC = Hormone Receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. CRPC = Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer. Progress Since Immunomedics Deal Announcement Strong • Trodelvy sales of $53.0 million in Q3'20, first full quarter of commercial availability1 commercial - Total net sales of $73.0 million in first five months of commercial launch1 performance • Robust adoption continued in Q3'20 in community and academic settings • Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, for full approval in 3L mTNBC submitted under Real-TimeOncology Review (RTOR) program Clinical & • Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, seeking accelerated approval in mUC regulatory • TROPiCS-02 trial for 3L+ HR+/HER2- mBC on-trackto complete enrollment by year end milestones on track - ORR and DoR readout expected in H1'21 • Trodelvy MAA filing in mTNBC to EMA expected in Q1'21 Gilead completed the acquisition of Immunomedics on October 23, 2020 10 1The transaction closed on October 23, 2020. Gilead will consolidate Immunomedics from the date of closing. Thus, the revenues indicated herein are not included in Gilead's Q3 or YTD 2020 results. mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. sBLA - supplemental biologics license application. MAA - marketing authorization application. ORR - objective response rate. DoR - duration of response Beyond Trodelvy, High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification and Growth Potential In-Market Pipeline Veklury approved First multi-product Growth in China Jyseleca RA cell therapy and accelerating approvals with demonstrated franchise with HBV to $1 billion+ in Europe and patient benefit Yescarta and by 20221,2 Japan Tecartus Opportunity to Multiple oncology Lenacapavir as Galapagos address significant options including foundation of next partnership gives unmet need in Arcus, Tizona and wave of long-acting optionality in MDS with Pionyr HIV options inflammation magrolimab Ongoing strategic pipeline review and prioritization process to strengthen and optimize portfolio 11 1 Potential to achieve $1 billion+ franchise by 2022 through U.S. and China Vemlidy growth.2 8 products approved in China since Sept 2017 including Sovaldi, Epclusa, Genvoya, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Descovy, Biktarvy and Vosevi and 4 products added to National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) including Vemlidy, Epclusa, Genvoya, Harvoni for Jan '20 reimbursement. HIV Franchise Long-Term Robust Growth and Durability Treatment • Best HIV launch in history1 • 2033 exclusivity • Goal to have 90-95% Gilead patients on F/TAF regimens by Q4'202 91 Gilead patients on F/TAF-based % regimens as of Q3'20 Prevention • Improved Safety Profile3 • Goal to have 40-45%individuals on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'202 46 PrEP scripts for Descovy as of % Q3'20, exceeding goal4 Best-in-class products and market leadership provide foundational bedrock and long-termsustainability 12 1 Biktarvy best HIV launch in history in U.S. and certain other countries based on prescription volume. 2 Expectations for U.S. patients. 3 Statistically significant advantages with respect to all six pre-specified secondary endpoints for renal and bone laboratory parameters in patients receiving Descovy compared to Truvada. 4 Source: IQVIA NPA/NSP, data are subject to restatement. Biktarvy Drives HIV Treatment Growth #1 ~ in regimen 1 2 patients Biktarvy is #1 prescribed regimen ~1 in 2 U.S. patients initiating on Biktarvy in U.S., EU5 and other regions1 and ~1 in 2 U.S. patients switching to Biktarvy from non-Gilead STRs COVID-19Insight: HIV treatment demand including Biktarvy remains robust. Treatment switch rate showed signs of recovery in Q3 (in U.S. 19% QoQ). 13 1 Biktarvy #1 prescribed HIV regimen in U.S. in Q3 '20, source Ipsos. US Source: Ipsos Healthcare U.S. HIV Monitor & Scope Study Q3 '20. EU5 comprised of France, Spain, Italy, UK and Germany. EU Naïve & Switch Source: Ipsos HIV Scope Q3 '20. EU All Patient Source: Ipsos HIV Monitor Q3 '20. Descovy for PrEP Uptake in HIV Prevention 46% ~ in individuals on PrEP taking 1 5 at-risk individuals Descovy for PrEP on PrEP1 Continued uptake exceeded goal of 40-45% of Opportunity to reach more of the ~1.1m U.S. individuals on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'20 individuals who could benefit from PrEP COVID-19Insight: Prevention market showed signs of recovery from COVID in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ). 14 Note all content on page specific to U.S. market. Data are subject to restatement. 1 CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 2019. Financial Highlights: Q3 2020 in millions, except percentages and per share amounts Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YoY Change QoQ Change HIV1 4,202 4,000 4,547 8% 14% Other Products2 1,314 1,067 1,946 48% 82% Product Sales $5,516 $5,067 $6,493 18% 28% COGS 769 798 875 14% 10% Product Gross Margin 86% 84% 87% R&D 1,028 1,186 1,155 12% (3%) SG&A 1,045 1,164 1,095 5% (6%) Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses3 $2,842 $3,148 $3,125 10% (1%) Non-GAAP Operating Income $2,762 $1,995 $3,452 25% 73% Operating Margin 49% 39% 53% Effective Tax Rate 22% 23% 18% Non-GAAP Net Income3 $2,091 $1,400 $2,657 27% 90% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS3 $1.64 $1.11 $2.11 29% 90% Shares used in per share calculation-diluted 1,274 1,262 1,261 (1%) NM Full financial performance detailed in Appendix 1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product 15 commercialized by Janssen. 2.Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Letairis, Ranexa, Tecartus, Veklury, Vemlidy, Viread, Vosevi, Yescarta, Zydelig, Harvoni and Epclusa as well as Harvoni authorized generic and Epclusa authorized generic sold by Gilead's subsidiary, Asegua Therapeutics, LLC. 3 Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful. Full Year 2020 Guidance in millions, except percentages and per share amounts Initially Provided Previously Updated Updated February 4, 2020 July 30, 2020 October 28, 2020 Product Sales $21,800 - $22,200 $23,000 - $25,000 $23,000 - $23,500 Non-GAAP Product Gross Margin 86% - 87% 86% - 87% 86% - 87% R&D Expense Mid-single digit percentage growth Mid-teens percentage growth Mid-teens percentage growth SG&A Expense Mid-single digit percentage growth High-single digit percentage growth Low double-digit percentage growth Operating Income $10,100 - $10,800 $10,700 - $13,000 $10,700 - $11,200 Effective Tax Rate ~21% ~21% ~20% Diluted EPS $6.05 - $6.45 $6.25 - $7.65 $6.25 - $6.60 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) $5.15 - $5.55 $0.83 - $2.23 $(0.25) - $0.10 Per Share Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAPfinancial information 16 Note: This guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See Forward-Looking Statements on page 2. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expense, licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses. - Appendix - Commercial Performance 17 Commercial Revenue Highlights: Q3 2020 in millions, except percentages Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 QoQ Change HIV1 4,134 4,000 4,547 14% HCV 729 448 464 4% Cell Therapy2 140 157 147 (6%) Veklury - - 873 NM Ranexa and Letairis 91 81 78 (4%) Other Products3 373 381 384 1% Product Sales $5,467 $5,067 $6,493 28% United States 3,989 3,770 5,076 35% Europe 927 724 877 21% Other International 551 573 540 (6%) Product Sales $5,467 $5,067 $6,493 28% 18 1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2 Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3 Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. NM - Not Meaningful. HIV Franchise Product Sales in millions $4,577 $4,547 $4,202 $195 $4,134 $4,000 $256 $210 $562 $242 $569 $250 Q3'20 up 14% from Q2'20 Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of

the stockpiling from Q1'20 $558 $639$512 Q3'20 up 8% from Q3'19 $3,434 $3,820 $3,722 $3,253 $3,238 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 U.S. Europe Other Int'l Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of

the stockpiling from Q1'20

the stockpiling from Q1'20 Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products

Gilead expects a significant decline in Truvada sales as the first generic version of Truvada became available in the United States on October 2, 2020

COVID-19 Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ). 19 Chart proportions not to scale. HCV Franchise Product Sales in millions $729 $674 $630 $183 $183 $142 $148 $448 $464 $111 $151 $125 $158 $98 $70 $380 $337 $398 $220$241 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 U.S. Europe Other Int'l Q3'20 up 4% from Q2'20 Increase driven by higher patients starts in the U.S. and Europe as the HCV business continues to show signs of recovery following easing of COVID restrictions Q3'20 down 31% from Q3'19 Decrease primarily driven by lower patient starts in the U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID

Maintained strong U.S. market share ~60%

COVID-19 Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5. 20 Chart proportions not to scale. HCV Franchise HCV Patient Initiations in thousands 4545 42 1515 15 31 Q3'20 U.S. market share at ~60% 25 25 7 2829 9 Q3'20 up 18 percentage points from Jan 2019 in the U.S. 1

COVID-19 Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5. 21 17 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 U.S. Europe Japan 1 Combined retail market share of Gilead branded or authorized generic partner products in U.S. Graph illustrates the estimated number of patients that started therapy with a Gilead HCV drug for each quarter. Patient numbers are subject to adjustments and exclude 21 other international markets. Cell Therapy Franchise Business Update Only treatment for R/R DLBCL with 47% of patients alive at 3 years ; 4-yearfollow-up data at ASH 2020

; 4-yearfollow-up data at ASH 2020 Only CAR T with 3,800+ patients treated with consistent real world outcomes

3,800+ patients treated with consistent real world outcomes Sales of $138 million for Q3'20

for Q3'20 Submission for 2L DLBCL on track for 2021

2L DLBCL on track for 2021 iNHL sBLA submission with potential approval in 2021

with potential approval in 2021 FDA accepted sBLA with priority review for r/r follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after 2L+ systemic therapy Deep, durable and rapid responses: 87% ORR and 62% CR

Median duration of response, OS and PFS not reached at 12.3 months of follow-up

at 12.3 months of follow-up First and only cell therapy to gain FDA approval in MCL

in MCL Rapid U.S. uptake for r/r patients with high unmet medical need

for r/r patients with high unmet medical need >60 patients registered in first two months of launch and 90 treatment centers authorized

in first two months of launch and 90 treatment centers authorized Brexu-cel submission and potential approval* for adult ALL in 2021 Expanding leadership in hematological malignancies with the first multi-product cell therapy franchise 22 r/r - relapsed/refractory. DLBCL - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. iNHL - indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. ORR - objective response rate. CR - complete response. OS - overall survival. PFS - progression-free survival. MCL - mantle cell lymphoma. ALL - Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide at www.kitepharma.com. *Dependent on priority review designation. COVID-19 Therapy Veklury Progresses in Highly Dynamic Environment Veklury approved or authorized in 50 countries FDA granted full approval on October 21 to Veklury for treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization 1

on October 21 to Veklury for treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorization on July 3 for treatment of COVID-19 2 Veklury progresses in highly dynamic global environment Veklury now fully commercialized with small sales and marketing team to maximize patient reach

with small sales and marketing team to maximize patient reach Multiple dynamic factors including infection rates, hospitalization rates, broad commercial availability of Veklury and competition from emerging potential treatments such as other anti-virals, neutralizing antibodies and vaccines

including infection rates, hospitalization rates, broad commercial availability of Veklury and competition from emerging potential treatments such as other anti-virals, neutralizing antibodies and vaccines Fewer hospitalizations than expected in Q3'20

Veklury sales of $873 million in Q3'20

Revenue being reinvested into future innovation through additional pipeline development

23 1 For treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kilograms 2 For treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 40 kg) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen COVID-19 Therapy Ensuring Access to Veklury • Rapidly expanded Veklury supply by increasing manufacturing capacity via contract networks and reducing manufacturing timelines through process improvements Achieving • Veklury revenue recognized in Q3'20 reflects both underlying hospital demand and a portion of inventory in the U.S distribution channel at the end of Q3'20 Supply - The vast majority of Q3'20 sales were in the U.S. in-line with our agreement with HHS Commitment - We expect that a majority of Veklury sales in Q4'20 will be generated ex-U.S. as U.S. inventory is normalized to more closely match demand • On-track to manufacture more than 2 million treatment courses by year end • Veklury supply meeting global demand Meeting Real- • Distribution transitioned from U.S. Government to Gilead on October 1 allowing hospitals to control quantity of Veklury without limitation Time Demand • Signed Joint Procurement Agreement (JPA) with European Commission on October 8 to enable rapid and equitable access to Veklury in the EU Veklury meeting real-timedemand now and going forward, even in the event of future surges of COVID-19 24 - Appendix - Research & Development Update 25 Ongoing Strategic Portfolio Review and Prioritization E X P A N DO P T I M I Z ED E L I V E R Selectively building out portfolio through internal and external innovation Fit-for-purpose transactions including early stage assets and later stage revenue drivers

transactions including early stage assets and later stage revenue drivers Executed 15 tailored transactions YTD and 13

oncology transactions in past 2 years Ongoing strategic pipeline review and prioritization discipline Cross-functional, portfolio review process, focused on raising the bar and objective decision making

portfolio review process, focused on raising the bar and objective decision making Balancing risk/reward across pipeline

Progressing transformational therapies and maximizing access Focus on best-in-class, transformational therapies in areas of high unmet medical need Close linkage with commercial organization 26 Overview of Clinical Pipeline Today 51 Clinical stage programs1 14 through BD since Jan '19 17 NDA/BLA/MAA filings, P3 and Registrational P2 trials 10 Clinical stage NMEs via in-licensing, and acquisitions accounting for 22 programs 5 DesignationsBreakthrough Therapy 27 Viral Diseases Inflammatory Diseases Oncology Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3NDA/BLA/MAA NDA Approved and MAA Approved Phase 2/3 MAA Approved Trial Paused Trial Paused Trial Paused MAA Filed (BLA Approved) sBLA Filed Pivotal Pivotal Phase 1b/2 1 Including in-licensed or acquired programs currently between phase 1 and NDA/BLA/MAA approval. Oncology Accelerating Oncology Portfolio and Expertise Buildout Magrolimab (CD-47) Zimberelimab (PD-1) Anti SIRP-a Domvanalimab (TIGIT) Anti c-KIT Etrumadenant (A2a/A2bR) + others JTX-1811 (CCR8) PY314 (TREM2) TTX-080(HLA-G) Protein Degradation PY159 (TREM1) Discovery Collaboration First-in-classantibody-drug conjugate for triple-negative breast cancer1 AGEN2373 (CD137) Novel AML Targets BCMA Antibodies Discovery Collaboration IO Discovery IO Discovery for Cell Therapy for Cell Therapy for Cell Therapy Collaboration Collaboration Select Internal PD-L1 small molecule MCL1 inhibitor FLT3R agonist MAGE A3/A6 CLL-1 HPV-16 E7 Assets: (GS-4224) (GS-9716) (GS-3583) (KTE-718) (KTE-222) (KTE-439) Building internal pipeline with 13 tailored transactions to access external innovation in last 2 years 28 1 TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease; This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response; Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. Oncology Broad and Growing Oncology Pipeline Solid Tumors Select pre-clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Marketed GS-9716 Pionyr PY159 Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) SG SG SG SG MCL1 inhib. TREM1 Basket study 3L mTNBC 3L+ HR+/ mTNBC, mUC, Ovarian (+ PARPi) 3L+ UC Oncology Solid Tumors2,4 (incl. NSCLC) (ASCENT) HER2-mBC JTX-1811 Pionyr PY314 Tizona TTX-080 AGEN2373 SG (+ CPI) CCR8 TREM2 HLA-G CD137 mBC, mUC, Solid tumors Solid Tumors2,4 Solid tumors2 Solid tumors2 mNSCLC KITE-718 MAGE- AGEN1223 Arcus AB154 Zimberelimab Bi-specific Solid TIGIT PD-1 A3/A6 Solid tumor tumors2 NSCLC2 NSCLC3 KEY KITE-439HPV-16 GS-1423 Arcus AB928 Cell Therapy CD73/TGFβ Solid Adenosine Internal sourced E7 Solid tumor tumors mCRC2 Externally sourced within last 2 years GS-3583 Arcus Gained from Immunomedics FLT3R agonist CD73 Oncology Solid tumors2 Hematology Magrolimab GS-4224 PD-L1 Solid tumors NSCLC KITE-037 KITE-363 Axi-cel 3L Magrolimab Axi-cel Axi-cel Axi-cel Magrolimab Allo-HD CD19 Dual targeting (+utomilumab) 6 (+mavrilimumab) (+rituximab) DLBCL 2L DLBCL MDS r/r DLBCL5 r/r DLBCL DLBCL 3L DLBCL8 3L DLBCL KITE-222CLL-1 GS-0189 Brexu-cel Pediatric Axi-cel Anti-SIRPɑ Brexu-cel CLL AML ALL1 1L DLBCL Oncology Axi-cel Brexu-cel Adult Magrolimab Axi-cel (+lenzilumab) 7 ALL1 AML iNHL9 3L DLBCL 1 Pivotal P2 study. 2 Optionable Partner Program 3 In-licensed from Arcus. 4Pionyr has not had FPI for their phase 1. 5Partnership with Sangamo. 6Partnership with Pfizer. 7Partnership with Humanigen. 8Terminated. 9sBLA filed and priority 29 review granted. Brexu-cel - brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19. ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia. CLL - Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. DLBCL - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. iNHL - Indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma. r/r - relapsed refractory. CPI - Checkpoint inhibitors. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. Oncology ESMO Data Demonstrates 3L+ mTNBC Effectiveness 3L+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Ph. 3 (ASCENT)1 ORR (%) PFS (months) OS (months) • FDA granted accelerated 35% 5% N=233 N=235 HR = 0.41 5.6 1.7 N=233 N=235 HR = 0.48 12.1 • 6.7 • N=233 N=235 approval in 3L+ mTNBC in April 2020 based on 33% ORR observed in Phase 1/2 IMMU-132-01 study2 Confirmatory phase 3 ASCENT study stopped early due to compelling evidence of efficacy; met primary and key secondary endpoints including OS and ORR Safety profile observed in ASCENT study consistent with FDA- approved label Erib, Cap, Gem or Vin in 3L+ Trodelvy in 3L+ Data cutoff: March 11, 2020 Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 2 TRODELVY™ (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple- negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for 30 this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. Oncology ESMO Data Demonstrates Promise In Other Tumors HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Ph. 1/2 (IMMU-132-01) ORR (%) PFS (months) 31%1 6.83 Historical Historical N=54 SOC data2 N=54 SOC data2 ORR of 11-13% PFS of 2.5-3.1 Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in 3L+ Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Ph. 2 (TROPHY U-01)4 ORR (%) PFS (months) 27% 29% 5.4 5.5 Historical Historical N=113 N=35 SOC data5 N=113 N=21 SOC data5 ORR of 9-14% PFS of 2.8-3.0 SG in cisplatin-eligible SG in cisplatin-ineligible patients in 3L+ patients in 3L+ Achieved Strong ORR and PFS in 3rd line+ HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer 31 Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P. 2 Eribulin, capecitabine, or vinorelbine in 2L/3L; Jones S, JCO 1995; Kaufman PA, JCO 2015; Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P 3 Kalinsky K, SABCS 2018. 4 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 5 Vinflunine or docetaxel in 2L; Bellmunt J, JCO 2009; Petrylak D, JCO 2016; Petrylak D, Lancet 2017 Oncology Trodelvy Studies Demonstrate Expansion Opportunity Trial Indication Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Approved IMMU-132-01 mTNBC (3L+) ASCENT mTNBC (3L) sBLA submission for full approval pending TROPiCS-02 HR+/HER2- mBC (3L+) TROPHY U-01 Urothelial (3L+) sBLA submission for accelerated approval expected TROPiCS-03 Basket (mNSCLC / H&N / endometrial) MORPHEUS mTNBC (1L) / mUC / mNSCLC (+Tecentriq) SEASTAR mTNBC / mUC / Ovarian (2L+) (+ Rubraca) Source: Company Investor Presentation May 2020 and equity research. Information regarding partnerships is subject to confirmation in legal diligence. 1 Clinical pipeline shown does not include investigator sponsored trials (ISTs). These ISTs include collaborations 1) with German Breast Group to evaluate Trodelvy in HER2- breast cancer in the post-neoadjuvant setting, 2) with Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Merck to evaluate Trodelvy + Keytruda in advanced breast 32 cancers, 3) with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate Trodelvy in TNBC in the neoadjuvant setting and Trodelvy + Talzenna in 2L mTNBC, and 4) has further collaborations with Yale, U of Wisconsin and UT Health at San Antonio to evaluate Trodelvy in other solid tumor types. Oncology Magrolimab Update FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for MDS

PRIME designation awarded by EMA for treatment of MDS

by EMA for treatment of MDS Potential accelerated approval filing anticipated in 2021 for magrolimab + azacitidine in 1L high-risk MDS based on response rates and durability from Phase 1b expansion

for magrolimab + azacitidine in 1L high-risk MDS based on response rates and durability from Phase 1b expansion Initiated ENHANCE randomized Phase 3 study comparing magrolimab + azacitidine vs. azacitidine in higher risk MDS to provide additional optionality for an approval path Magrolimab takes major steps forward to help address significant unmet medical need for MDS patients 33 HIV Lenacapavir as Foundation of Long-Acting Options Lenacapavir Capsid Inhibitor Programs Reinforce Commitment to HIV Weekly oral and subcutaneous options administered as infrequently as every 6 months with self-admin potential

infrequently as every 6 months Breakthrough Designation 1

Phase 2/3 trial in HTE patients and phase 2 trial to support program in virologically suppressed population initiated

and phase 2 trial to support program in virologically suppressed population initiated New study arm added to Women's HIV Prevention Study Current Clinical Programs HTE P2/3 Virologically suppressed2 P2 PrEPPC COVID-19Insight: HTE timelines not adversely impacted by COVID. Committed to Developing Multiple LA Partner Agents INSTI NRTI NNRTI bNAbs Lenacapavir has the potential to be first and best-in-class with multiple options for HIV treatment and prevention 34 1GS-6207 received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA as a potential therapy for heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. 2 Phase 2 study conducted in treatment naïve patients to support virologically suppressed indication. HTE - heavily treatment-experienced. INSTI - Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitor. NRTI - Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. NNRTI - Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. bNAbs - Broadly neutralizing antibodies. COVID-19 Therapy Veklury ACTT-1 Data Highlights Key Efficacy Mild & Moderate Severe (86% of trial patients) Endpoints Hospitalized, Hospitalized, Low-flow oxygen Hospitalized, High-flow oxygen support no oxygen support n=1381 support n=4351 including invasive mechanical support n=4781 Recovery Reduced Time to Recovery by 5 Days (p<0.001)3 Time (primary endpoint) Reduced Time to Recovery by 7 Days in Severe Patients4 Clinical Status & Increased Clinical Improvement by 50% (p<0.001)6 Disease Progression Reduced Need for Higher Levels of Respiratory Support5 (secondary endpoints)2 5 43% Fewer Patients Started Invasive Mechanical Ventilation Mortality Non-statistically Significant Trend Towards Reduced Mortality7 (27% reduction, p=0.07) Impact Reduced Mortality by 70% (in post-hoc analysis) in (secondary endpoint) Low-Flow Oxygen Patients8 Results add to totality of clinical evidence on Veklury and demonstrate consistency of efficacy and safety data across three Phase 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 study (n = 1,062), published in NEJM. 1. Sub-group "n" values add up to 1,051 instead of 1,062 because 11 Patients did not have a severity baseline score recorded. 2. Clinical Status was a pre-specified key secondary endpoint, and disease progression was a pre- specified secondary endpoint. 3. From 15 days to 10 days, an increased recovery rate of 29% compared with placebo; rate ratio for recovery 1.29; 95% CI 1.12-1.49; p<0.001. 4. From 18 days to 11 days; rate ratio 1.31; 95% CI 1.12-1.52; severe disease was defined as requiring mechanical ventilation, requiring oxygen, a 35 SpO2 ≤ 94% on room air, or tachypnea (respiratory rate ≥24 breaths/min). 5. Incidence of new use of oxygen (36% remdesivir vs. 44% in placebo), new high-flow oxygen (17% remdesivir vs. 24% placebo), and new mechanical ventilation or ECMO (13% remdesivir vs. 23% placebo) were all lower in those patients treated with remdesivir compared with placebo. 6. Compared with placebo, remdesivir treatment effect was maintained at Day 15 through Day 29 (OR: 1.50; 95% CI 1.2-1.9; P<0.001). 7. 11.4% mortality in patients treated with remdesivir vs. 15.2% with placebo at Day 29; HR 0.73 [95% CI 0.52-1.03]; p=0.07. 8. Post-hoc sub- group analysis performed across all sub-groups (not accounting for multiplicity); 70% reduction in mortality compared with placebo (HR 0.30 [95% CI 0.14-0.64]); remdesivir treatment group n=232, placebo group n=203. COVID-19 Therapy Ongoing Remdesivir Clinical Development Program Reaching • Initiated Phase 3 study of intravenous infusion of remdesivir in outpatient additional populations at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications in Sep '20 patient • Initiated phase 1a study of an inhaled remdesivir solution in healthy volunteers and populations initiated a Phase 1b/2a study in Sep '20 and care • Other plans include pediatric patients (trial initiated), patients with renal failure and settings pregnant women Evaluating • Remdesivir and baricitinib (JAK inhibitor - Lilly) - results reported in Sep '20 (met primary endpoint) and Oct '20 (topline data) combinations • Remdesivir and tocilizumab (anti-IL-6 receptor biologic - Roche) - expected in 2020 as SOC to improve • NIAID announced the initiation of ACTIV-1combination trial of remdesivir with patient infliximab, abatacept and cenicriviroc outcomes • Supporting numerous trials to explore combinations with remdesivir COVID-19Insight: Timing estimates dependent upon the overall course of the pandemic. 36 Inflammation Latest Filgotinib Updates Jyseleca received Pausing enrollment regulatory of trials in psoriatic approvals in Europe arthritis, ankylosing and Japan; launched spondylitis and uveitis in Germany Phase 2b/3 SELECTION UC trial results presented at UEGW Planning to file filgotinib for UC in Europe by YE Upcoming Type A FDA meeting expected to inform broader development program Expect to provide updates in coming months We remain committed to inflammation and to our long-term collaboration with Galapagos 37 Viral Disease Pipeline EV HIV HBV Veklury remdesivir injectable form COVID-19 Remdesivir inhaled form (GS-5794) COVID-19 Remdesivir sub cutaneous form (GS-5794) COVID-19 Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207) HIV LA HTE Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207) HIV LA VS bNAb combination (GS-5423,GS-2872)1 HIV Cure Lefitolimod TLR-9 agonist (GS-1703)1 HIV Cure Vesatolimod TLR-7 agonist (GS-9620)1 HIV Cure Elipovimab bNAb (GS-9722) HIV Cure Unboosted protease inhibitor (GS-1156) HIV Treatment Long acting bictegravir (GS-9883) HIV LA Long acting oral combination HIV LA Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207) HIV PrEP Hookipa HIV vaccine HIV Cure Effector IgG #2 (GS-9723) HIV Cure Selgantolimod TLR-8 agonist (GS-9688) HBV Cure Oral PD-L1 small molecule (GS-4224) HBV Cure Hookipa HBV vaccine (GS-6779) HBV Cure Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 NDA/MAA Updates since Q2'20 NDA Approved and MAA Approved NDA Approval Phase 2/3 P1  P2 PC  P1 New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20 Breakthrough Therapy Designation 38 1 Collaborative studies ongoing. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. bNAb - Broadly neutralizing antibody. EV - Emerging viruses. HTE - Heavily treatment-experienced. LA - Long acting. VS - Virologically suppressed. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20. Inflammatory Disease Pipeline Inflammatory Disease Fibrotic Options Disease Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 NDA/MAA Updates since Q2'20 Jyseleca filgotinib1 Rheumatoid arthritis MAA Approval MAA Approval Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034) Ulcerative colitis Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034) Crohn's Disease Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034) Psoriatic arthritis Trial Paused Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034) Ankylosing spondylitis Trial Paused Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034) Uveitis Trial Paused TPL2 inhibitor (GS-4875) Ulcerative colitis IRAK4 inhibitor (GS-5718) Inflammatory Bowel Disease α4β7 inhibitor (GS-1427) Inflammatory Bowel Disease Small molecule inhibitor (neutrophil target) Inflammatory Diseases Small molecule inhibitor (innate immunity target) Inflammatory Diseases Cilofexor FXR agonist (GS-9674) PSC Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor (GLPG-1690) IPF Cilofexor / firsocostat combination2 NASH Selonsertib ASK1 inhibitor (GS-4997) DKD Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor (GLPG-1690) Systemic Sclerosis Galapagos Inflammatory and Fibrosis 7 clinical stage programs Diseases Galapagos Inflammatory and Fibrosis 6 pre-clinical stage programs Diseases New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20 Breakthrough Therapy Designation 39 1 Received Japan approval and FDA Complete Response Letter. 2 Combination of cilofexor (FXR agonist) and firsocostat (ACC inhibitor). Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. DKD - Diabetic kidney disease. IPF - Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. NASH - Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. PSC - Primary sclerosing cholangitis. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20. Oncology Cell Therapy Pipeline Cell Therapy Tecartus brexu-celAxi-cel Axi-cel Axi-celBrexu-celBrexu-celAxi-cel Axi-cel Axi-celAxi-cel KITE-718(MAGE-A3/A6)KITE-439(HPV-16 E7) Brexu-cel KITE-037(Allo-HD CD19) KITE-222(CLL-1)KITE-363 (Dual targeting) Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 BLA/MAA Updates since Q2'20 MCL MAA Filed (BLA Approved) Positive CHMP opinion iNHL sBLA Filed sBLA filed / Priority review granted 2L DLBCL 1L DLBCL Adult ALL Pivotal Pediatric ALL Pivotal 3L DLBCL (+rituximab) 3L DLBCL (+mavrilimumab) Terminated 3L DLBCL (+lenzilumab)1 3L DLBCL (+utomilumab)2 Solid Tumor Solid Tumor CLL R/R DLBCL3 AML R/R DLBCL New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20 Breakthrough Therapy Designation 40 1 Partnership with Humanigen. 2 Partnership with Pfizer. 3 Partnership with Sangamo. ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia. AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. Axi-cel - Axicabtagene Ciloleucel. Brexu-cel - Brexucabtagene autoleucel. CLL- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. DLBCL - Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma. iNHL - indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. R/R - relapsed / refractory. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20. Oncology Non-Cell Therapy Pipeline Non-Cell Therapy Options Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 NDA/BLA/ Updates since Q2'20 MAA Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721) MDS P1b  P3 ASCENT SG1 mTNBC (3L) Acquired from Immunomedics TROPiCS-02 SG HR+/HER2-mBC (3L+) Acquired from Immunomedics TROPHY U-01 SG2 Urothelial (3L+) Acquired from Immunomedics TROPiCS-03 SG Basket (incl. NSCLC) Acquired from Immunomedics MORPHEUS SG (+CPI) mTNBC (1L), mUC, Acquired from Immunomedics mNSCLC Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721) AML P1b  P2 Zimberelimab PD1 (GS-0122) ONC Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721) DLBCL Phase 1b/2 SEASTAR SG (+PARPi) mTNBC, mUC, Ovarian Acquired from Immunomedics Oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor (GS-4224) NSCLC Anti-CD73/TGFβ Trap (GS-1423) ONC Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721) Solid Tumors PC  P1 Flt3R agonist (GS-3583) ONC PC  P1 Anti-c-KIT(GS-0174) TCR Anti-SIRP-a(GS-0189) ONC MCL1 inhibitor (GS-9716) ONC T cell target NSCLC TME Target ONC T cell activator ONC CRR8 (JTX-1811) Solid tumors In-licensed from Jounce Arcus ONC 3 clinical stage programs Agenus Solid Tumors 2 clinical stage programs Tizona Advanced cancers 1 clinical stage programs Pionyr Solid tumors 2 pre-clinical stage programs New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20 Breakthrough Therapy Designation 1 Study stopped early due to compelling efficacy. 2 Potentially registrational. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. CPI - Checkpoint inhibitor. DLBCL - Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. HR+/HER2- mBC - Hormone Receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative metastatic breast cancer. MDS - Myelodysplastic syndrome. mTNBC - 41 Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. mNSCLC - metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. NSCLC - Non small cell lung cancer. PARPi - PARP inhibitor. SG - Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy. TCR - Transplant conditioning regimen. TME - Tumor microenvironment. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20. Upcoming Milestones Remdesivir intravenous Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor NDA submission in HTE Phase 3 read out for COVID-19 outpatient population Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor COVID-19Impact: Some clinical trials P2/P3 read out for HIV LA THE Phase 2 read out for virologically suppressed4 Veklury (remdesivir) intravenous Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor continue to be impacted by the NDA/MAA approval for COVID-19 Phase 3 initiation for PrEP Remdesivir intravenous Selonsertib pandemic, which may result in delays in achieving milestones. Phase 3 initiation in COVID-19 outpatient population Phase 2 read out in DKD Remdesivir inhaled Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor Phase 1b/2a initiation in COVID-19 Phase 3 futility analysis data read out in IPF Long acting bictegravir Filgotinib Viral Diseases Phase 1 initiation in HIV treatment Expected MAA approval for ulcerative colitis Inflammatory Diseases GLPG-19721 Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Phase 2 data read out in osteoarthritis MAA filing in mTNBC Oncology Filgotinib Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy MAA submission in ulcerative colitis Expected early ORR and DoR read out in HR+/HER2- mBC New listing since Q2'20 Jyseleca (filgotinib) Yescarta (Axi-cel)5 Change since Q2'20 Rheumatoid arthritis approvals in Europe and Japan2 Phase 3 data read out in 2L DLBCL Filgotinib Yescarta (Axi-cel) Milestone achieved MANTA/MANTA-RAy enrollment completion3 Phase 2 Data read out in 1L DLBCL Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy Yescarta (Axi-cel) sBLA filing for accelerated approval in mUC Anticipated sBLA/MAA filing in 2L DLBCL Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) Axi-cel sBLA filing in 3L mTNBC MAA filing in iNHL Tecartus (Brexu-cel) Axi-cel BLA approval in MCL Anticipated sBLA approval in iNHL Veklury (remdesivir for injection) Tecartus (Brexu-cel) Brexu-cel Phase 3 COVID-19 SIMPLE severe and moderate data MAA filing in MCL Anticipated sBLA approval in adult ALL6 Filgotinib Axi-cel Magrolimab Phase 3 UC data sBLA filed in iNHL / Priority review granted Phase 3 initiation in AML Axi-cel Magrolimab Magrolimab Phase 2 iNHL data Phase 3 initiation in MDS Expected NDA submission for accelerated approval in MDS H1 2020 H2 2020 2021 1 Option program. 2 Complete response letter received from FDA announced August 18, 2020 3 Sufficient patients recruited to enable completion of study; timing to completion dependent on course of COVID-19 pandemic 4 Phase 2 study being conducted in treatment naïve patients to support virologically suppressed indication. 5 ZUMA 7 data delayed due to slowing of event rates as is common in DLBCL. 6 Dependent on priority review designation. ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia, AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. DLBCL - Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. HTE - heavily treatment-experienced. iNHL- indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Axi-cel - axicabtagene ciloleucel. Brexu-cel - brexucabtagene autoleucel, 42 formerly KTE-X19. DoR - Duration of response. MAA - Marketing authorization application. MDS - Myelodysplastic syndrome, MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma,. mUC - Metastatic urothelial cancer. IPF - idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. ORR - Objective response rate. PrEP - Pre-exposure prophylaxis. sBLA - Supplemental biologics license application. - Appendix - Financial Performance 43 Financial Highlights: Q3 2020 in millions, except percentages and per share amounts Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 YoY Change QoQ Change HIV1 4,202 4,000 4,547 8% 14% HCV 674 448 464 (31%) 4% Cell Therapy2 118 157 147 25% (6%) Veklury - - 873 NM NM Ranexa and Letairis 152 81 78 (49%) (4%) Other Products3 370 381 384 4% 1% Product Sales $5,516 $5,067 $6,493 18% 28% COGS 769 798 875 14% 10% Product Gross Margin 86% 84% 87% R&D 1,028 1,186 1,155 12% (3%) SG&A 1,045 1,164 1,095 5% (6%) Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses4 $2,842 $3,148 $3,125 10% (1%) Non-GAAP Operating Income $2,762 $1,995 $3,452 25% 73% Operating Margin 49% 39% 53% Effective Tax Rate 22% 23% 18% Non-GAAP Net Income4 $2,091 $1,400 $2,657 27% 90% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS4 $1.64 $1.11 $2.11 29% 90% Shares used in per share calculation-diluted 1,274 1,262 1,261 (1%) NM 1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. 4 Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related 44 expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful. Total Revenue Excluding Veklury in millions $5,879 $5,704 $5,604 $5,548 $5,143 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q3'20 up 11% from Q2'20 Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of the stockpiling from Q1'20 Q3'20 up 2% from Q3'19 Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of

the stockpiling from Q1'20

the stockpiling from Q1'20 Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products and lower HCV patient starts in U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID

COVID-19 Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ). The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5. 45 Chart proportions not to scale. FX impact to revenue YTD was unfavorable by $63 million (0.4%), QoQ was favorable by $49 million (1.0%) and YoY was favorable by $3 million (0.1%). Non-GAAP R&D Expenses in millions $1,186$1,155 $1,103 $1,028 $1,004 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q3'20 down 3% from Q2'20 Decrease primarily driven by lower remdesivir investment Q3'20 up 12% from Q3'19 Increase driven by higher clinical trial expenses related to remdesivir for infusion and investments in magrolimab

Partially offset by lower costs as a result of Gilead's pause or postponement of certain clinical trials due to COVID 46 Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses. Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses in millions $1,204 $1,164 $1,045 $1,076 $1,095 Q3'20 down 6% from Q2'20 Decrease primarily due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20 Q3'20 up 5% from Q3'19 Increase primarily driven by higher expenses due to headcount growth

Partially offset by lower marketing and other spend due to

COVID Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 47 Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP SG&A expenses exclude restructuring, contingent consideration and other expenses. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation P&L impact of BPD fee: 2019 actual $247 million and 2020 estimate $150-$250 million. Non-GAAP Operating Income & Margin in millions $3,452 $2,762 $2,765 $2,155 $1,995 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 49.3% 36.7% 49.8% 38.8% 52.5% Operating Margin Q3'20 up 73% from Q2'20 Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury, higher HIV sales and lower SG&A expense due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20 Q3'20 up 25% from Q3'19 Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury and higher HIV sales

Partially offset by lower HCV sales and higher operating expenses due to investments in Veklury and magrolimab 48 Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP operating margin excludes acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS in millions $2.11 $1.64 $1.68 $1.10 $1.11 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q3'20 increased from Q2'20 Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales, higher gross margins, lower operating expenses mainly due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20 and lower tax rate Q3'20 increased from Q3'19 Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales and lower tax rate

Partially offset by higher operating expenses and higher Other Income & Expenses Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation 49 expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, charges for in-process research and development, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Outstanding Adjusted Debt and Adjusted EBITDA in billions where applicable Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes and Floating Rate Borrowings, net $24.59 $24.59 $24.10 $24.10 $29.29 Debt Discounts, Premiums and Issuance Costs 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.21 Total Adjusted Debt1 $24.75 $24.75 $24.25 $24.25 $29.50 Last Twelve Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Net Income attributable to Gilead $2.69 $5.39 $4.96 ($0.26) $1.27 Add: Interest Expense2 & Other Income (expense), net 0.07 (0.87) (0.36) (0.39) 0.76 Add: Tax 1.59 (0.20) (0.12) (0.28) 0.52 Add: Depreciation 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.28 Add: Amortization 1.17 1.15 1.13 1.12 1.13 Add: Acquired in-process research and development expenses3 5.19 5.05 5.02 9.38 6.59 Adjusted EBITDA4, 5 $10.96 $10.76 $10.90 $9.85 $10.54 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio5 ~2.26x ~2.30x ~2.23x ~2.46x ~2.80x 1 Adjusted Debt amount shown at face value. 2 Total interest expense and amortization from all issued debt is expected to be approximately $990 million for full year 2020. 3 Beginning in Q3 2020, Adjusted EBITDA excludes all Acquired IPR&D expenses which comprise a separate line item on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Prior to the change, Adjusted EBITDA excluded some, but not all charges aggregated within Acquired IPR&D expenses. Prior periods have been recast to reflect the change. Acquired IPR&D expenses reflect IPR&D impairments as well as the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D projects, acquired directly in a transaction other than a business combination, that do not have an alternative future use, including upfront payments related to various collaborations and the initial costs of rights to IPR&D projects. 4 Represents the last twelve months of adjusted EBITDA. 5 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP performance measures used by our investors and analysts to assess 50 the overall operating performance in the context of financial leverage. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 Guidance1 in millions, except percentages and per share amounts Initially Provided Previously Updated Updated February 4, 2020 July 30, 2020 October 28, 2020 Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected product gross margin 81% - 82% 81% - 82% 81% - 82% Acquisition-related expenses 5% 5% 5% Non-GAAP projected product gross margin 86% - 87% 86% - 87% 86% - 87% Projected operating income GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected operating income $8,980 - $9,680 $3,700 - $6,000 $2,200 - $2,700 Acquisition-related and acquired IPR&D expenses 1,120 7,000 8,500 Non-GAAP projected operating income $10,100 - $10,800 $10,700 - $13,000 $10,700 - $11,200 Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected effective tax rate ~23% ~50% ~110% Amortization of deferred tax assets and tax rate effects of adjustments (2%) (29%) (90%) noted above Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate ~21% ~21% ~20% Projected diluted EPS GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: GAAP projected diluted EPS $5.15 - $5.55 $0.83 - $2.23 $(0.25) - $0.10 Acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses, amortization of deferred $0.90 $5.42 $6.50 tax assets and historical fair value adjustments of equity securities Non-GAAP projected diluted EPS $6.05 - $6.45 $6.25 - $7.65 $6.25 - $6.60 Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAPfinancial information 51 1Excludes the impact of any potential future acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses (other than those transactions announced herein which are expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020) and other expenses, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax and related charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines as Gilead is unable to project such amounts. Revised COVID-19 Macroeconomic Scenarios WORST CASE BASE CASE BEST CASE Outbreak worsens as we enter 2021 Outbreak continues into 2021 with continued peaks and valleys Rapid decline in COVID with no effective vaccine nor long- Some geographies contain the virus effectively and return to normal in mid-2021 and others less so trajectory and accelerated lasting immunity Likely intensification of virus in Fall/Winter and high global incidence through end of 2020 and potentially into 2021 return to normal business conditions by end 2020 POTENTIAL BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS Strong HIV demand fundamentals remain relevant and intact

Reduced patient visits to HCPs affecting new patient initiations & switches; signals of rebound in certain markets

affecting new patient initiations & switches; signals of rebound in certain markets Differential impact with greatest effect on HCV and HIV PrEP

with greatest effect on HCV and HIV PrEP Patient starts regaining some momentum in Q3'20 and beyond Veklury (remdesivir) remains part of global arsenal to combat virus

remains part of global arsenal to combat virus Workforce return will be staggered globally with recovered geographies starting to return; resurging areas likely to be delayed

with recovered geographies starting to return; resurging areas likely to be delayed Paused enrollment for trials could lead to lower R&D expense and potentially delayed approvals in long-term

could lead to lower R&D expense and potentially delayed approvals in long-term Business expected to return to pre-COVID trajectory entering 2021, but virus vaccines timelines are still uncertain 52 THANK YOU CONTACT US investor_relations@gilead.com investors.gilead.com Attachments Original document

