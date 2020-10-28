Log in
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
Gilead Sciences : View Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Slides

10/28/2020 | 06:46pm EDT

Q3 2020

Earnings Results

O c t o b e r 2 8 , 2 0 2 0

2

Contents

Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update

Acquisition of Immunomedics

Additional Growth Drivers

Robust Core Business

Appendix

Commercial Performance

Research & Development Update

Financial Performance

4-16

7-10

11

12-14

17-53

17-24

25-42

43-52

3

Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update

4

Q3

2020

Earnings Call Highlights

- Turning Point -

Transformational Acquisition of

Immunomedics is a Growth Catalyst

- Growth Drivers -

High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification

and Additional Growth Potential

- Robust Core Business -

Core Business Provides Foundation for Long-Term Sustainability

5

Q3

2020

Earnings Call Highlights

Transformational

Acquisition of

Immunomedics is a

Growth Catalyst

  • Trodelvy is an emerging SOC in 3L+ mTNBC, and offers transformational potential in mUC and other solid tumor types
  • Broad expansion opportunities into multiple tumor types and earlier lines of therapy
  • Foundational asset with significant potential to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents

High-Quality Portfolio

Provides

Diversification and

Additional Growth

Potential

  • In-marketgrowth drivers including first multi-product cell therapy franchise, Jyseleca RA approvals in Europe and Japan and global Veklury approvals
  • Pipeline growth drivers including magrolimab as well as multiple additional oncology options, and lenacapavir as foundation of long-acting HIV options
  • Ongoing strategic portfolio review and prioritization underway

6

Core Business

Provides Foundation

for Long-Term

Sustainability

  • HIV business product sales of $4.5 billion with 14% sequential and 8% YoY growth
  • Maintained industry-leading market share in HCV and HIV
  • Underlying core business strength and durability allows for investments to expand pipeline and fuel future growth

Trodelvy Offers Tremendous Potential for Patients with Cancer

Trodelvy is a foundational asset offering immediate transformational potential in 3L+ mTNBC

Broad expansion opportunities into multiple other solid tumor types, including mUC and earlier lines of therapy

Significant potential to combine with checkpoint inhibitors,

PARP inhibitors and other agents

Acquisition of Immunomedics is a turning point, strengthening oncology presence and catalyzing growth

7

Strong Trodelvy Data in Multiple Tumor Types

  • Reduced risk of death by 52% compared to chemotherapy in 3L+ mTNBC
  • Reduced risk of disease progression by 59% in 3L+ mTNBC
  • First therapy to significantly improve OS in 3L+ mTNBC
  • Clinically-meaningfulactivity in patients with heavily-pretreated mUC

Trodelvy offers transformational potential for patients with cancer, supported by compelling data as presented at ESMO

8

mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. OS - overall survival. SOC - standard of care.

Trodelvy Provides Multiple Expansion Opportunities

Potential Expansion Indications

Earlier Lines

Potential Combinations

of Therapy

HR+/HER2- mBC Urothelial cancer

NSCLC Glioblastoma Head & neck cancer

CRPC Endometrial cancer

Checkpoint inhibitors PARP inhibitors

Other IO and chemotherapeutic agents

Approved for 3L+ mTNBC

Broad expansion opportunities into multiple

+

Significant potential to combine with checkpoint

tumor types and earlier lines of therapy

inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents

9

HR+/HER2- mBC = Hormone Receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. CRPC = Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Progress Since Immunomedics Deal Announcement

Strong

Trodelvy sales of $53.0 million in Q3'20, first full quarter of commercial availability1

commercial

- Total net sales of $73.0 million in first five months of commercial launch1

performance

Robust adoption continued in Q3'20 in community and academic settings

Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, for full approval in 3L mTNBC submitted under Real-TimeOncology Review (RTOR) program

Clinical &

Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, seeking accelerated approval in mUC

regulatory

TROPiCS-02 trial for 3L+ HR+/HER2- mBC on-trackto complete enrollment by year end

milestones

on track

- ORR and DoR readout expected in H1'21

Trodelvy MAA filing in mTNBC to EMA expected in Q1'21

Gilead completed the acquisition of Immunomedics on October 23, 2020

10

1The transaction closed on October 23, 2020. Gilead will consolidate Immunomedics from the date of closing. Thus, the revenues indicated herein are not included in Gilead's Q3 or YTD 2020 results. mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic

urothelial cancer. sBLA - supplemental biologics license application. MAA - marketing authorization application. ORR - objective response rate. DoR - duration of response

Beyond Trodelvy, High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification and Growth Potential

In-Market

Pipeline

Veklury approved

First multi-product

Growth in China

Jyseleca RA

cell therapy

and accelerating

approvals

with demonstrated

franchise with

HBV to $1 billion+

in Europe and

patient benefit

Yescarta and

by 20221,2

Japan

Tecartus

Opportunity to

Multiple oncology

Lenacapavir as

Galapagos

address significant

options including

foundation of next

partnership gives

unmet need in

Arcus, Tizona and

wave of long-acting

optionality in

MDS with

Pionyr

HIV options

inflammation

magrolimab

Ongoing strategic pipeline review and prioritization process to strengthen and optimize portfolio

11

1

Potential to achieve $1 billion+ franchise by 2022 through U.S. and China Vemlidy growth.2

8 products approved in China since Sept 2017 including Sovaldi, Epclusa, Genvoya, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Descovy, Biktarvy and Vosevi and 4 products added to National

Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) including Vemlidy, Epclusa, Genvoya, Harvoni for Jan '20 reimbursement.

HIV Franchise Long-Term Robust Growth and Durability

Treatment

Best HIV launch in history1

2033 exclusivity

Goal to have 90-95% Gilead patients on F/TAF regimens by Q4'202

91 Gilead patients on F/TAF-based

% regimens as of Q3'20

Prevention

Improved Safety Profile3

Goal to have 40-45%individuals

on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'202

46 PrEP scripts for Descovy as of

% Q3'20, exceeding goal4

Best-in-class products and market leadership provide foundational bedrock and long-termsustainability

12

1 Biktarvy best HIV launch in history in U.S. and certain other countries based on prescription volume. 2 Expectations for U.S. patients. 3 Statistically significant advantages with respect to all six pre-specified secondary endpoints for renal and bone laboratory parameters in

patients receiving Descovy compared to Truvada. 4 Source: IQVIA NPA/NSP, data are subject to restatement.

Biktarvy Drives HIV Treatment Growth

#1

~

in

regimen

1 2

patients

Biktarvy is #1 prescribed regimen

~1 in 2 U.S. patients initiating on Biktarvy

in U.S., EU5 and other regions1

and ~1 in 2 U.S. patients switching to

Biktarvy from non-Gilead STRs

COVID-19Insight: HIV treatment demand including Biktarvy remains robust.

Treatment switch rate showed signs of recovery in Q3 (in U.S. 19% QoQ).

13

1

Biktarvy #1 prescribed HIV regimen in U.S. in Q3 '20, source Ipsos. US Source: Ipsos Healthcare U.S. HIV Monitor & Scope Study Q3 '20. EU5 comprised of France, Spain, Italy, UK and Germany. EU Naïve & Switch Source: Ipsos HIV Scope Q3 '20. EU All Patient

Source: Ipsos HIV Monitor Q3 '20.

Descovy for PrEP Uptake in HIV Prevention

46%

~

in

individuals on PrEP taking

1 5

at-risk individuals

Descovy for PrEP

on PrEP1

Continued uptake exceeded goal of 40-45% of

Opportunity to reach more of the ~1.1m U.S.

individuals on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'20

individuals who could benefit from PrEP

COVID-19Insight: Prevention market showed signs of recovery from

COVID in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ).

14

Note all content on page specific to U.S. market. Data are subject to restatement. 1 CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 2019.

Financial Highlights: Q3 2020

in millions, except percentages and per share amounts

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YoY Change

QoQ Change

HIV1

4,202

4,000

4,547

8%

14%

Other Products2

1,314

1,067

1,946

48%

82%

Product Sales

$5,516

$5,067

$6,493

18%

28%

COGS

769

798

875

14%

10%

Product Gross Margin

86%

84%

87%

R&D

1,028

1,186

1,155

12%

(3%)

SG&A

1,045

1,164

1,095

5%

(6%)

Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses3

$2,842

$3,148

$3,125

10%

(1%)

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$2,762

$1,995

$3,452

25%

73%

Operating Margin

49%

39%

53%

Effective Tax Rate

22%

23%

18%

Non-GAAP Net Income3

$2,091

$1,400

$2,657

27%

90%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS3

$1.64

$1.11

$2.11

29%

90%

Shares used in per share calculation-diluted

1,274

1,262

1,261

(1%)

NM

Full financial performance detailed in Appendix

1

HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product

15

commercialized by Janssen. 2.Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Letairis, Ranexa, Tecartus, Veklury, Vemlidy, Viread, Vosevi, Yescarta, Zydelig, Harvoni and Epclusa as well as Harvoni authorized generic and Epclusa authorized generic sold by Gilead's subsidiary, Asegua Therapeutics, LLC.

3

Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes

acquisition-related expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

in millions, except percentages and per share amounts

Initially Provided

Previously Updated

Updated

February 4, 2020

July 30, 2020

October 28, 2020

Product Sales

$21,800 - $22,200

$23,000 - $25,000

$23,000

- $23,500

Non-GAAP

Product Gross Margin

86%

- 87%

86%

- 87%

86%

- 87%

R&D Expense

Mid-single digit percentage growth

Mid-teens percentage growth

Mid-teens percentage growth

SG&A Expense

Mid-single digit percentage growth

High-single digit percentage growth

Low double-digit percentage

growth

Operating Income

$10,100

- $10,800

$10,700

- $13,000

$10,700

- $11,200

Effective Tax Rate

~21%

~21%

~20%

Diluted EPS

$6.05

- $6.45

$6.25

- $7.65

$6.25

- $6.60

GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss)

$5.15

- $5.55

$0.83

- $2.23

$(0.25) - $0.10

Per Share

Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAPfinancial information

16

Note: This guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See Forward-Looking Statements on page 2. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expense, licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP

basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses.

- Appendix -

Commercial Performance

17

Commercial Revenue Highlights: Q3 2020

in millions, except percentages

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

QoQ Change

HIV1

4,134

4,000

4,547

14%

HCV

729

448

464

4%

Cell Therapy2

140

157

147

(6%)

Veklury

-

-

873

NM

Ranexa and Letairis

91

81

78

(4%)

Other Products3

373

381

384

1%

Product Sales

$5,467

$5,067

$6,493

28%

United States

3,989

3,770

5,076

35%

Europe

927

724

877

21%

Other International

551

573

540

(6%)

Product Sales

$5,467

$5,067

$6,493

28%

18

1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a

fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2 Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3 Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. NM - Not Meaningful.

HIV Franchise

Product Sales

in millions

$4,577

$4,547

$4,202

$195

$4,134

$4,000

$256

$210

$562

$242

$569

$250

Q3'20 up 14% from Q2'20

  • Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
    the stockpiling from Q1'20

$558

$639$512

Q3'20 up 8% from Q3'19

$3,434

$3,820

$3,722

$3,253

$3,238

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

U.S.

Europe

Other Int'l

  • Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
    the stockpiling from Q1'20
  • Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products
    Gilead expects a significant decline in Truvada sales as the first generic version of Truvada became available in the United States on October 2, 2020
    COVID-19Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ).

19

Chart proportions not to scale.

HCV Franchise

Product Sales

in millions

$729

$674

$630

$183

$183

$142

$148

$448

$464

$111

$151

$125

$158

$98

$70

$380

$337

$398

$220$241

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

U.S.

Europe

Other Int'l

Q3'20 up 4% from Q2'20

  • Increase driven by higher patients starts in the U.S. and Europe as the HCV business continues to show signs of recovery following easing of COVID restrictions

Q3'20 down 31% from Q3'19

  • Decrease primarily driven by lower patient starts in the U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID
  • Maintained strong U.S. market share ~60%
    COVID-19Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.

20

Chart proportions not to scale.

HCV Franchise

HCV Patient Initiations

in thousands

4545

42

1515

15

31

Q3'20 U.S. market share at ~60%

25

25

7

2829

9

  • Q3'20 up 18 percentage points from Jan 2019 in the U.S.1
    COVID-19Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.

21

17

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

U.S.

Europe

Japan

1 Combined retail market share of Gilead branded or authorized generic partner products in U.S. Graph illustrates the estimated number of patients that started therapy with a Gilead HCV drug for each quarter. Patient numbers are subject to adjustments and exclude

21 other international markets.

Cell Therapy Franchise

Business Update

  • Only treatment for R/R DLBCL with 47% of patients alive at 3 years; 4-yearfollow-up data at ASH 2020
  • Only CAR T with 3,800+ patients treated with consistent real world outcomes
  • Sales of $138 million for Q3'20
  • Submission for 2L DLBCL on track for 2021
  • iNHL sBLA submission with potential approval in 2021
  • FDA accepted sBLA with priority review for r/r follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after 2L+ systemic therapy
  • Deep, durable and rapid responses: 87% ORR and 62% CR
  • Median duration of response, OS and PFS not reached at 12.3 months of follow-up
  • First and only cell therapy to gain FDA approval in MCL
  • Rapid U.S. uptake for r/r patients with high unmet medical need
  • >60 patients registered in first two months of launch and 90 treatment centers authorized
  • Brexu-celsubmission and potential approval* for adult ALL in 2021

Expanding leadership in hematological malignancies with the first multi-product cell therapy franchise

22 r/r - relapsed/refractory. DLBCL - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. iNHL - indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. ORR - objective response rate. CR - complete response. OS - overall survival. PFS - progression-free survival. MCL - mantle cell lymphoma. ALL - Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide at www.kitepharma.com. *Dependent on priority review designation.

COVID-19 Therapy

Veklury Progresses in Highly Dynamic Environment

Veklury approved or authorized in 50 countries

  • FDA granted full approval on October 21 to Veklury for treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization1
  • European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorization on July 3 for treatment of COVID-192

Veklury progresses in highly dynamic global environment

  • Veklury now fully commercialized with small sales and marketing team to maximize patient reach
  • Multiple dynamic factors including infection rates, hospitalization rates, broad commercial availability of Veklury and competition from emerging potential treatments such as other anti-virals, neutralizing antibodies and vaccines
    • Fewer hospitalizations than expected in Q3'20
  • Veklury sales of $873 million in Q3'20
    • Revenue being reinvested into future innovation through additional pipeline development

23

1 For treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kilograms 2 For treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 40 kg) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen

COVID-19 Therapy

Ensuring Access to Veklury

Rapidly expanded Veklury supply by increasing manufacturing capacity via contract networks and reducing

manufacturing timelines through process improvements

Achieving

Veklury revenue recognized in Q3'20 reflects both underlying hospital demand and a portion of inventory in

the U.S distribution channel at the end of Q3'20

Supply

- The vast majority of Q3'20 sales were in the U.S. in-line with our agreement with HHS

Commitment

- We expect that a majority of Veklury sales in Q4'20 will be generated ex-U.S. as U.S. inventory is

normalized to more closely match demand

On-track to manufacture more than 2 million treatment courses by year end

Veklury supply meeting global demand

Meeting Real-

Distribution transitioned from U.S. Government to Gilead on October 1 allowing hospitals to control

quantity of Veklury without limitation

Time Demand

Signed Joint Procurement Agreement (JPA) with European Commission on October 8 to enable rapid and

equitable access to Veklury in the EU

Veklury meeting real-timedemand now and going forward, even in the event of future surges of COVID-19

24

- Appendix -

Research & Development Update

25

Ongoing Strategic Portfolio Review and Prioritization

E X P A N DO P T I M I Z ED E L I V E R

Selectively building out portfolio

through internal and external

innovation

  • Fit-for-purposetransactions including early stage assets and later stage revenue drivers
  • Executed 15 tailored transactions YTD and 13
    oncology transactions in past 2 years

Ongoing strategic pipeline review

and prioritization discipline

  • Cross-functional,portfolio review process, focused on raising the bar and objective decision making
    • Balancing risk/reward across pipeline

Progressing transformational therapies

and maximizing access

  • Focus on best-in-class, transformational

therapies in areas of high unmet medical need

  • Close linkage with commercial organization

26

Overview

of Clinical

Pipeline

Today

51

Clinical stage programs1

14 through BD since Jan '19

17

NDA/BLA/MAA filings,

P3 and Registrational P2

trials

10

Clinical stage NMEs via

in-licensing, and

acquisitions accounting

for 22 programs

5

DesignationsBreakthrough Therapy

27

Viral Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Oncology

Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3NDA/BLA/MAA

NDA Approved and MAA Approved

Phase 2/3

MAA Approved

Trial Paused

Trial Paused

Trial Paused

MAA Filed (BLA Approved)

sBLA Filed

Pivotal

Pivotal

Phase 1b/2

1 Including in-licensed or acquired programs currently between phase 1 and NDA/BLA/MAA approval.

Oncology

Accelerating Oncology Portfolio and Expertise Buildout

Magrolimab (CD-47)

Zimberelimab (PD-1)

Anti SIRP-a

Domvanalimab (TIGIT)

Anti c-KIT

Etrumadenant (A2a/A2bR)

+ others

JTX-1811 (CCR8)

PY314 (TREM2)

TTX-080(HLA-G)

Protein Degradation

PY159 (TREM1)

Discovery Collaboration

First-in-classantibody-drug conjugate for triple-negative breast cancer1

AGEN2373 (CD137)

Novel AML Targets

BCMA Antibodies

Discovery Collaboration

IO Discovery

IO Discovery

for Cell Therapy

for Cell Therapy

for Cell Therapy

Collaboration

Collaboration

Select Internal

PD-L1 small molecule

MCL1 inhibitor

FLT3R agonist

MAGE A3/A6

CLL-1

HPV-16 E7

Assets:

(GS-4224)

(GS-9716)

(GS-3583)

(KTE-718)

(KTE-222)

(KTE-439)

Building internal pipeline with 13 tailored transactions to access external innovation in last 2 years

28 1 TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease; This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response; Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Oncology

Broad and Growing Oncology Pipeline

Solid Tumors

Select pre-clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Marketed

GS-9716

Pionyr PY159

Sacituzumab govitecan (SG)

SG

SG

SG

SG

MCL1 inhib.

TREM1

Basket study

3L mTNBC

3L+ HR+/

mTNBC, mUC, Ovarian (+ PARPi)

3L+ UC

Oncology

Solid Tumors2,4

(incl. NSCLC)

(ASCENT)

HER2-mBC

JTX-1811

Pionyr PY314

Tizona TTX-080

AGEN2373

SG (+ CPI)

CCR8

TREM2

HLA-G

CD137

mBC, mUC,

Solid tumors

Solid Tumors2,4

Solid tumors2

Solid tumors2

mNSCLC

KITE-718 MAGE-

AGEN1223

Arcus AB154

Zimberelimab

Bi-specific Solid

TIGIT

PD-1

A3/A6 Solid tumor

tumors2

NSCLC2

NSCLC3

KEY

KITE-439HPV-16

GS-1423

Arcus AB928

Cell Therapy

CD73/TGFβ Solid

Adenosine

Internal sourced

E7 Solid tumor

tumors

mCRC2

Externally sourced within last 2 years

GS-3583

Arcus

Gained from Immunomedics

FLT3R agonist

CD73

Oncology

Solid tumors2

Hematology

Magrolimab

GS-4224

PD-L1

Solid tumors

NSCLC

KITE-037

KITE-363

Axi-cel 3L

Magrolimab

Axi-cel

Axi-cel

Axi-cel

Magrolimab

Allo-HD CD19

Dual targeting

(+utomilumab) 6

(+mavrilimumab)

(+rituximab)

DLBCL

2L DLBCL

MDS

r/r DLBCL5

r/r DLBCL

DLBCL

3L DLBCL8

3L DLBCL

KITE-222CLL-1

GS-0189

Brexu-cel Pediatric

Axi-cel

Anti-SIRPɑ

Brexu-cel CLL

AML

ALL1

1L DLBCL

Oncology

Axi-cel

Brexu-cel Adult

Magrolimab

Axi-cel

(+lenzilumab) 7

ALL1

AML

iNHL9

3L DLBCL

1 Pivotal P2 study. 2 Optionable Partner Program 3 In-licensed from Arcus. 4Pionyr has not had FPI for their phase 1. 5Partnership with Sangamo. 6Partnership with Pfizer. 7Partnership with Humanigen. 8Terminated. 9sBLA filed and priority

29 review granted. Brexu-cel - brexucabtagene autoleucel, formerly KTE-X19. ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia. CLL - Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. DLBCL - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. iNHL - Indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma. r/r - relapsed refractory. CPI - Checkpoint inhibitors. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed.

Oncology

ESMO Data Demonstrates 3L+ mTNBC Effectiveness

3L+ Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Ph. 3 (ASCENT)1

ORR (%)

PFS (months)

OS (months)

FDA granted accelerated

35%

5%

N=233

N=235

HR = 0.41

5.6

1.7

N=233

N=235

HR = 0.48

12.1

6.7

N=233

N=235

approval in 3L+ mTNBC in April 2020 based on 33% ORR observed in Phase 1/2 IMMU-132-01 study2

Confirmatory phase 3 ASCENT study stopped early due to compelling evidence of efficacy; met primary and key secondary endpoints including OS and ORR

Safety profile observed in ASCENT study consistent with FDA- approved label

Erib, Cap, Gem or Vin in 3L+

Trodelvy in 3L+

Data cutoff: March 11, 2020

Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 2 TRODELVY™ (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple- negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for

30

this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Oncology

ESMO Data Demonstrates Promise In Other Tumors

HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Ph. 1/2 (IMMU-132-01)

ORR (%)

PFS (months)

31%1

6.83

Historical

Historical

N=54

SOC data2

N=54

SOC data2

ORR of 11-13%

PFS of 2.5-3.1

Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in 3L+

Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Ph. 2 (TROPHY U-01)4

ORR (%)

PFS (months)

27%

29%

5.4

5.5

Historical

Historical

N=113

N=35

SOC data5

N=113

N=21

SOC data5

ORR of 9-14%

PFS of 2.8-3.0

SG in cisplatin-eligible

SG in cisplatin-ineligible

patients in 3L+

patients in 3L+

Achieved Strong ORR and PFS in 3rd line+ HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer

31 Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P. 2 Eribulin, capecitabine, or vinorelbine in 2L/3L; Jones S, JCO 1995; Kaufman PA, JCO 2015; Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P 3 Kalinsky K, SABCS 2018. 4 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 5 Vinflunine or docetaxel in 2L; Bellmunt J, JCO 2009; Petrylak D, JCO 2016; Petrylak D, Lancet 2017

Oncology

Trodelvy Studies Demonstrate Expansion Opportunity

Trial

Indication

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approved

IMMU-132-01

mTNBC (3L+)

ASCENT

mTNBC (3L)

sBLA submission for

full approval pending

TROPiCS-02

HR+/HER2- mBC (3L+)

TROPHY U-01

Urothelial (3L+)

sBLA submission for accelerated

approval expected

TROPiCS-03

Basket (mNSCLC / H&N / endometrial)

MORPHEUS

mTNBC (1L) / mUC / mNSCLC

(+Tecentriq)

SEASTAR

mTNBC / mUC / Ovarian

(2L+) (+ Rubraca)

Source: Company Investor Presentation May 2020 and equity research. Information regarding partnerships is subject to confirmation in legal diligence. 1 Clinical pipeline shown does not include investigator sponsored trials (ISTs). These ISTs include collaborations 1) with German Breast Group to evaluate Trodelvy in HER2- breast cancer in the post-neoadjuvant setting, 2) with Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Merck to evaluate Trodelvy + Keytruda in advanced breast

32 cancers, 3) with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate Trodelvy in TNBC in the neoadjuvant setting and Trodelvy + Talzenna in 2L mTNBC, and 4) has further collaborations with Yale, U of Wisconsin and UT Health at San Antonio to evaluate Trodelvy in other solid tumor types.

Oncology

Magrolimab Update

  • FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for MDS
  • PRIME designation awarded by EMA for treatment of MDS
  • Potential accelerated approval filing anticipated in 2021 for magrolimab + azacitidine in 1L high-risk MDS based on response rates and durability from Phase 1b expansion
  • Initiated ENHANCE randomized Phase 3 study comparing magrolimab + azacitidine vs. azacitidine in higher risk MDS to provide additional optionality for an approval path

Magrolimab takes major steps forward to help address significant unmet medical need for MDS patients

33

HIV

Lenacapavir as Foundation of Long-Acting Options

Lenacapavir Capsid Inhibitor Programs Reinforce Commitment to HIV

  • Weekly oral and subcutaneous options administered as infrequently as every 6 months with self-adminpotential
  • Breakthrough Designation1
  • Phase 2/3 trial in HTE patients and phase 2 trial to support program in virologically suppressed population initiated
  • New study arm added to Women's HIV Prevention Study

Current Clinical Programs

HTE

P2/3

Virologically suppressed2

P2

PrEPPC

COVID-19Insight: HTE timelines not adversely impacted by COVID.

Committed to Developing Multiple LA Partner Agents

INSTI

NRTI

NNRTI

bNAbs

Lenacapavir has the potential to be first and best-in-class with multiple options for HIV treatment and prevention

34

1GS-6207 received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA as a potential therapy for heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. 2 Phase 2 study conducted in treatment naïve patients to support virologically suppressed indication.

HTE - heavily treatment-experienced. INSTI - Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitor. NRTI - Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. NNRTI - Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor. bNAbs - Broadly neutralizing antibodies.

COVID-19 Therapy

Veklury ACTT-1 Data Highlights

Key Efficacy

Mild & Moderate

Severe (86% of trial patients)

Endpoints

Hospitalized,

Hospitalized, Low-flow oxygen

Hospitalized, High-flow oxygen support

no oxygen support n=1381

support n=4351

including invasive mechanical support n=4781

Recovery

Reduced Time to Recovery by 5 Days (p<0.001)3

Time

(primary endpoint)

Reduced Time to Recovery by 7 Days in Severe Patients4

Clinical Status &

Increased Clinical Improvement by 50% (p<0.001)6

Disease Progression

Reduced Need for Higher Levels of Respiratory Support5

(secondary endpoints)2

5

43% Fewer Patients Started Invasive Mechanical Ventilation

Mortality

Non-statistically Significant Trend Towards Reduced Mortality7 (27% reduction, p=0.07)

Impact

Reduced Mortality by 70% (in post-hoc analysis) in

(secondary endpoint)

Low-Flow Oxygen Patients8

Results add to totality of clinical evidence on Veklury and demonstrate consistency of efficacy and safety data across three Phase 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs)

Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 study (n = 1,062), published in NEJM. 1. Sub-group "n" values add up to 1,051 instead of 1,062 because 11 Patients did not have a severity baseline score recorded. 2. Clinical Status was a pre-specified key secondary endpoint, and disease progression was a pre- specified secondary endpoint. 3. From 15 days to 10 days, an increased recovery rate of 29% compared with placebo; rate ratio for recovery 1.29; 95% CI 1.12-1.49; p<0.001. 4. From 18 days to 11 days; rate ratio 1.31; 95% CI 1.12-1.52; severe disease was defined as requiring mechanical ventilation, requiring oxygen, a

35 SpO2 ≤ 94% on room air, or tachypnea (respiratory rate ≥24 breaths/min). 5. Incidence of new use of oxygen (36% remdesivir vs. 44% in placebo), new high-flow oxygen (17% remdesivir vs. 24% placebo), and new mechanical ventilation or ECMO (13% remdesivir vs. 23% placebo) were all lower in those patients treated with remdesivir compared with placebo. 6. Compared with placebo, remdesivir treatment effect was maintained at Day 15 through Day 29 (OR: 1.50; 95% CI 1.2-1.9; P<0.001). 7. 11.4% mortality in patients treated with remdesivir vs. 15.2% with placebo at Day 29; HR 0.73 [95% CI 0.52-1.03]; p=0.07. 8. Post-hoc sub- group analysis performed across all sub-groups (not accounting for multiplicity); 70% reduction in mortality compared with placebo (HR 0.30 [95% CI 0.14-0.64]); remdesivir treatment group n=232, placebo group n=203.

COVID-19 Therapy

Ongoing Remdesivir Clinical Development Program

Reaching

Initiated Phase 3 study of intravenous infusion of remdesivir in outpatient

additional

populations at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications in Sep '20

patient

Initiated phase 1a study of an inhaled remdesivir solution in healthy volunteers and

populations

initiated a Phase 1b/2a study in Sep '20

and care

• Other plans include pediatric patients (trial initiated), patients with renal failure and

settings

pregnant women

Evaluating

Remdesivir and baricitinib (JAK inhibitor - Lilly) - results reported in Sep '20 (met

primary endpoint) and Oct '20 (topline data)

combinations

Remdesivir and tocilizumab (anti-IL-6 receptor biologic - Roche) - expected in 2020

as SOC to

improve

NIAID announced the initiation of ACTIV-1combination trial of remdesivir with

patient

infliximab, abatacept and cenicriviroc

outcomes

Supporting numerous trials to explore combinations with remdesivir

COVID-19Insight: Timing estimates dependent upon the overall course of the pandemic.

36

Inflammation

Latest Filgotinib Updates

Jyseleca received

Pausing enrollment

regulatory

of trials in psoriatic

approvals in Europe

arthritis, ankylosing

and Japan; launched

spondylitis and uveitis

in Germany

Phase 2b/3

SELECTION UC trial results presented at

UEGW

Planning to file filgotinib for

UC in Europe by YE

Upcoming

Type A FDA meeting

expected to inform

broader development

program

Expect to provide updates

in coming months

We remain committed to inflammation and to our long-term collaboration with Galapagos

37

Viral Disease Pipeline

EV

HIV

HBV

Veklury remdesivir injectable form

COVID-19

Remdesivir inhaled form (GS-5794)

COVID-19

Remdesivir sub cutaneous form (GS-5794)

COVID-19

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207)

HIV LA HTE

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207)

HIV LA VS

bNAb combination (GS-5423,GS-2872)1

HIV Cure

Lefitolimod TLR-9 agonist (GS-1703)1

HIV Cure

Vesatolimod TLR-7 agonist (GS-9620)1

HIV Cure

Elipovimab bNAb (GS-9722)

HIV Cure

Unboosted protease inhibitor (GS-1156)

HIV Treatment

Long acting bictegravir (GS-9883)

HIV LA

Long acting oral combination

HIV LA

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207)

HIV PrEP

Hookipa HIV vaccine

HIV Cure

Effector IgG #2 (GS-9723)

HIV Cure

Selgantolimod TLR-8 agonist (GS-9688)

HBV Cure

Oral PD-L1 small molecule (GS-4224)

HBV Cure

Hookipa HBV vaccine (GS-6779)

HBV Cure

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

NDA/MAA

Updates since Q2'20

NDA Approved and MAA Approved

NDA Approval

Phase 2/3

P1 P2

PC P1

New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

38

1 Collaborative studies ongoing. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed.

bNAb - Broadly neutralizing antibody. EV - Emerging viruses. HTE - Heavily treatment-experienced. LA - Long acting. VS - Virologically suppressed. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20.

Inflammatory Disease Pipeline

Inflammatory Disease

Fibrotic Options Disease

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

NDA/MAA

Updates since Q2'20

Jyseleca filgotinib1

Rheumatoid arthritis

MAA Approval

MAA Approval

Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034)

Ulcerative colitis

Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034)

Crohn's Disease

Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034)

Psoriatic arthritis

Trial Paused

Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034)

Ankylosing spondylitis

Trial Paused

Filgotinib JAK-1 inhibitor (GS-6034)

Uveitis

Trial Paused

TPL2 inhibitor (GS-4875)

Ulcerative colitis

IRAK4 inhibitor (GS-5718)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

α4β7 inhibitor (GS-1427)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Small molecule inhibitor (neutrophil target)

Inflammatory Diseases

Small molecule inhibitor (innate immunity target)

Inflammatory Diseases

Cilofexor FXR agonist (GS-9674)

PSC

Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor (GLPG-1690)

IPF

Cilofexor / firsocostat combination2

NASH

Selonsertib ASK1 inhibitor (GS-4997)

DKD

Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor (GLPG-1690)

Systemic Sclerosis

Galapagos

Inflammatory and Fibrosis

7 clinical stage programs

Diseases

Galapagos

Inflammatory and Fibrosis

6 pre-clinical stage programs

Diseases

New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

39

1 Received Japan approval and FDA Complete Response Letter. 2 Combination of cilofexor (FXR agonist) and firsocostat (ACC inhibitor). Selected pre-clinical assets displayed.

DKD - Diabetic kidney disease. IPF - Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. NASH - Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. PSC - Primary sclerosing cholangitis. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20.

Oncology Cell Therapy Pipeline

Cell Therapy

Tecartus brexu-celAxi-cel

Axi-cel

Axi-celBrexu-celBrexu-celAxi-cel Axi-cel Axi-celAxi-cel

KITE-718(MAGE-A3/A6)KITE-439(HPV-16 E7) Brexu-cel

KITE-037(Allo-HD CD19) KITE-222(CLL-1)KITE-363 (Dual targeting)

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

BLA/MAA

Updates since Q2'20

MCL

MAA Filed (BLA Approved)

Positive CHMP opinion

iNHL

sBLA Filed

sBLA filed / Priority review granted

2L DLBCL

1L DLBCL

Adult ALL

Pivotal

Pediatric ALL

Pivotal

3L DLBCL (+rituximab)

3L DLBCL (+mavrilimumab)

Terminated

3L DLBCL (+lenzilumab)1

3L DLBCL (+utomilumab)2 Solid Tumor

Solid Tumor

CLL

R/R DLBCL3 AML

R/R DLBCL

New listing since Q2'20 Change since Q2'20

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

40

1 Partnership with Humanigen. 2 Partnership with Pfizer. 3 Partnership with Sangamo. ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia. AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. Axi-cel - Axicabtagene Ciloleucel. Brexu-cel - Brexucabtagene autoleucel. CLL- Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. DLBCL -

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma. iNHL - indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. R/R - relapsed / refractory. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20.

Oncology Non-Cell Therapy Pipeline

Non-Cell Therapy

Options

Pre-Clinical Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

NDA/BLA/

Updates since Q2'20

MAA

Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721)

MDS

P1b P3

ASCENT SG1

mTNBC (3L)

Acquired from Immunomedics

TROPiCS-02 SG

HR+/HER2-mBC (3L+)

Acquired from Immunomedics

TROPHY U-01 SG2

Urothelial (3L+)

Acquired from Immunomedics

TROPiCS-03 SG

Basket (incl. NSCLC)

Acquired from Immunomedics

MORPHEUS SG (+CPI)

mTNBC (1L), mUC,

Acquired from Immunomedics

mNSCLC

Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721)

AML

P1b P2

Zimberelimab PD1 (GS-0122)

ONC

Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721)

DLBCL

Phase 1b/2

SEASTAR SG (+PARPi)

mTNBC, mUC, Ovarian

Acquired from Immunomedics

Oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor (GS-4224)

NSCLC

Anti-CD73/TGFβ Trap (GS-1423)

ONC

Magrolimab anti-CD47(GS-4721)

Solid Tumors

PC P1

Flt3R agonist (GS-3583)

ONC

PC P1

Anti-c-KIT(GS-0174)

TCR

Anti-SIRP-a(GS-0189)

ONC

MCL1 inhibitor (GS-9716)

ONC

T cell target

NSCLC

TME Target

ONC

T cell activator

ONC

CRR8 (JTX-1811)

Solid tumors

In-licensed from Jounce

Arcus

ONC

3 clinical stage programs

Agenus

Solid Tumors

2 clinical stage programs

Tizona

Advanced cancers

1 clinical stage programs

Pionyr

Solid tumors

2 pre-clinical stage programs

New listing since Q2'20

Change since Q2'20

Breakthrough Therapy Designation

1 Study stopped early due to compelling efficacy. 2 Potentially registrational. Selected pre-clinical assets displayed.

AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. CPI - Checkpoint inhibitor. DLBCL - Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. HR+/HER2- mBC - Hormone Receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative metastatic breast cancer. MDS - Myelodysplastic syndrome. mTNBC -

41 Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. mNSCLC - metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. NSCLC - Non small cell lung cancer. PARPi - PARP inhibitor. SG - Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy. TCR - Transplant conditioning regimen. TME - Tumor microenvironment. Pipeline shown above as of Q3'20.

Upcoming Milestones

Remdesivir intravenous

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor

NDA submission in HTE

Phase 3 read out for COVID-19 outpatient population

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor

COVID-19Impact: Some clinical trials

P2/P3 read out for HIV LA THE

Phase 2 read out for virologically suppressed4

Veklury (remdesivir) intravenous

Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor

continue to be impacted by the

NDA/MAA approval for COVID-19

Phase 3 initiation for PrEP

Remdesivir intravenous

Selonsertib

pandemic, which may result in delays in

achieving milestones.

Phase 3 initiation in COVID-19 outpatient population

Phase 2 read out in DKD

Remdesivir inhaled

Ziritaxestat ATX inhibitor

Phase 1b/2a initiation in COVID-19

Phase 3 futility analysis data read out in IPF

Long acting bictegravir

Filgotinib

Viral Diseases

Phase 1 initiation in HIV treatment

Expected MAA approval for ulcerative colitis

Inflammatory Diseases

GLPG-19721

Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)

Phase 2 data read out in osteoarthritis

MAA filing in mTNBC

Oncology

Filgotinib

Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy

MAA submission in ulcerative colitis

Expected early ORR and DoR read out in HR+/HER2- mBC

New listing since Q2'20

Jyseleca (filgotinib)

Yescarta (Axi-cel)5

Change since Q2'20

Rheumatoid arthritis approvals in Europe and Japan2

Phase 3 data read out in 2L DLBCL

Filgotinib

Yescarta (Axi-cel)

Milestone achieved

MANTA/MANTA-RAy enrollment completion3

Phase 2 Data read out in 1L DLBCL

Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy

Yescarta (Axi-cel)

sBLA filing for accelerated approval in mUC

Anticipated sBLA/MAA filing in 2L DLBCL

Trodelvy (Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)

Axi-cel

sBLA filing in 3L mTNBC

MAA filing in iNHL

Tecartus (Brexu-cel)

Axi-cel

BLA approval in MCL

Anticipated sBLA approval in iNHL

Veklury (remdesivir for injection)

Tecartus (Brexu-cel)

Brexu-cel

Phase 3 COVID-19 SIMPLE severe and moderate data

MAA filing in MCL

Anticipated sBLA approval in adult ALL6

Filgotinib

Axi-cel

Magrolimab

Phase 3 UC data

sBLA filed in iNHL / Priority review granted

Phase 3 initiation in AML

Axi-cel

Magrolimab

Magrolimab

Phase 2 iNHL data

Phase 3 initiation in MDS

Expected NDA submission for accelerated approval in MDS

H1 2020

H2 2020

2021

1 Option program. 2 Complete response letter received from FDA announced August 18, 2020

3 Sufficient patients recruited to enable completion of study; timing to completion dependent on course of COVID-19 pandemic 4 Phase 2 study being conducted in treatment

naïve patients to support virologically suppressed indication. 5 ZUMA 7 data delayed due to slowing of event rates as is common in DLBCL. 6 Dependent on priority review designation.

ALL - Acute lymphocytic leukemia, AML - Acute myeloid leukemia. DLBCL - Diffuse large B cell lymphoma. HTE - heavily treatment-experienced. iNHL- indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Axi-cel - axicabtagene ciloleucel. Brexu-cel - brexucabtagene autoleucel,

42 formerly KTE-X19. DoR - Duration of response. MAA - Marketing authorization application. MDS - Myelodysplastic syndrome, MCL - Mantle cell lymphoma,. mUC - Metastatic urothelial cancer. IPF - idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. ORR - Objective response rate. PrEP

- Pre-exposure prophylaxis. sBLA - Supplemental biologics license application.

- Appendix -

Financial Performance

43

Financial Highlights: Q3 2020

in millions, except percentages and per share amounts

Q3 2019

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YoY Change

QoQ Change

HIV1

4,202

4,000

4,547

8%

14%

HCV

674

448

464

(31%)

4%

Cell Therapy2

118

157

147

25%

(6%)

Veklury

-

-

873

NM

NM

Ranexa and Letairis

152

81

78

(49%)

(4%)

Other Products3

370

381

384

4%

1%

Product Sales

$5,516

$5,067

$6,493

18%

28%

COGS

769

798

875

14%

10%

Product Gross Margin

86%

84%

87%

R&D

1,028

1,186

1,155

12%

(3%)

SG&A

1,045

1,164

1,095

5%

(6%)

Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses4

$2,842

$3,148

$3,125

10%

(1%)

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$2,762

$1,995

$3,452

25%

73%

Operating Margin

49%

39%

53%

Effective Tax Rate

22%

23%

18%

Non-GAAP Net Income4

$2,091

$1,400

$2,657

27%

90%

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS4

$1.64

$1.11

$2.11

29%

90%

Shares used in per share calculation-diluted

1,274

1,262

1,261

(1%)

NM

1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. 4 Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related

44 expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful.

Total Revenue Excluding Veklury

in millions

$5,879

$5,704

$5,604

$5,548

$5,143

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q3'20 up 11% from Q2'20

  • Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of the stockpiling from Q1'20

Q3'20 up 2% from Q3'19

  • Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
    the stockpiling from Q1'20
  • Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products and lower HCV patient starts in U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID
    COVID-19Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ). The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.

45

Chart proportions not to scale. FX impact to revenue YTD was unfavorable by $63 million (0.4%), QoQ was favorable by $49 million (1.0%) and YoY was favorable by $3 million (0.1%).

Non-GAAP R&D Expenses

in millions

$1,186$1,155

$1,103

$1,028

$1,004

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q3'20 down 3% from Q2'20

  • Decrease primarily driven by lower remdesivir investment

Q3'20 up 12% from Q3'19

  • Increase driven by higher clinical trial expenses related to remdesivir for infusion and investments in magrolimab
  • Partially offset by lower costs as a result of Gilead's pause or postponement of certain clinical trials due to COVID

46

Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation

expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses.

Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses

in millions

$1,204

$1,164

$1,045

$1,076

$1,095

Q3'20 down 6% from Q2'20

  • Decrease primarily due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20

Q3'20 up 5% from Q3'19

  • Increase primarily driven by higher expenses due to headcount growth
  • Partially offset by lower marketing and other spend due to
    COVID

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

47

Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information.

expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP SG&A expenses exclude restructuring, contingent consideration and other expenses.

To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation P&L impact of BPD fee: 2019 actual $247 million and 2020 estimate $150-$250 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Income & Margin

in millions

$3,452

$2,762

$2,765

$2,155

$1,995

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

49.3%

36.7%

49.8%

38.8%

52.5%

Operating Margin

Q3'20 up 73% from Q2'20

  • Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury, higher HIV sales and lower SG&A expense due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20

Q3'20 up 25% from Q3'19

  • Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury and higher HIV sales
  • Partially offset by lower HCV sales and higher operating expenses due to investments in Veklury and magrolimab

48

Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation

expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP operating margin excludes acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

in millions

$2.11

$1.64

$1.68

$1.10

$1.11

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q3'20 increased from Q2'20

  • Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales, higher gross margins, lower operating expenses mainly due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20 and lower tax rate

Q3'20 increased from Q3'19

  • Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales and lower tax rate
  • Partially offset by higher operating expenses and higher Other Income & Expenses

Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation

49 expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, charges for in-process research and development, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Outstanding Adjusted Debt and Adjusted EBITDA

in billions where applicable

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Senior Unsecured Notes and Floating Rate Borrowings, net

$24.59

$24.59

$24.10

$24.10

$29.29

Debt Discounts, Premiums and Issuance Costs

0.16

0.16

0.15

0.15

0.21

Total Adjusted Debt1

$24.75

$24.75

$24.25

$24.25

$29.50

Last Twelve Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Net Income attributable to Gilead

$2.69

$5.39

$4.96

($0.26)

$1.27

Add: Interest Expense2 & Other Income (expense), net

0.07

(0.87)

(0.36)

(0.39)

0.76

Add: Tax

1.59

(0.20)

(0.12)

(0.28)

0.52

Add: Depreciation

0.24

0.25

0.26

0.27

0.28

Add: Amortization

1.17

1.15

1.13

1.12

1.13

Add: Acquired in-process research and development expenses3

5.19

5.05

5.02

9.38

6.59

Adjusted EBITDA4, 5

$10.96

$10.76

$10.90

$9.85

$10.54

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio5

~2.26x

~2.30x

~2.23x

~2.46x

~2.80x

1 Adjusted Debt amount shown at face value. 2 Total interest expense and amortization from all issued debt is expected to be approximately $990 million for full year 2020. 3 Beginning in Q3 2020, Adjusted EBITDA excludes all Acquired IPR&D expenses which comprise a

separate line item on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Prior to the change, Adjusted EBITDA excluded some, but not all charges aggregated within Acquired IPR&D expenses. Prior periods have been recast to reflect the change. Acquired IPR&D

expenses reflect IPR&D impairments as well as the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D projects, acquired directly in a transaction other than a business combination, that do not have an alternative future use, including upfront payments related to various

collaborations and the initial costs of rights to IPR&D projects. 4 Represents the last twelve months of adjusted EBITDA. 5 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP performance measures used by our investors and analysts to assess

50

the overall operating performance in the context of financial leverage.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 Guidance1

in millions, except percentages and per share amounts

Initially Provided

Previously Updated

Updated

February 4, 2020

July 30, 2020

October 28, 2020

Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:

GAAP projected product gross margin

81%

- 82%

81%

- 82%

81%

- 82%

Acquisition-related expenses

5%

5%

5%

Non-GAAP projected product gross margin

86%

- 87%

86%

- 87%

86%

- 87%

Projected operating income GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:

GAAP projected operating income

$8,980

- $9,680

$3,700

- $6,000

$2,200

- $2,700

Acquisition-related and acquired IPR&D expenses

1,120

7,000

8,500

Non-GAAP projected operating income

$10,100

- $10,800

$10,700

- $13,000

$10,700

- $11,200

Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:

GAAP projected effective tax rate

~23%

~50%

~110%

Amortization of deferred tax assets and tax rate effects of adjustments

(2%)

(29%)

(90%)

noted above

Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate

~21%

~21%

~20%

Projected diluted EPS GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:

GAAP projected diluted EPS

$5.15

- $5.55

$0.83

- $2.23

$(0.25) - $0.10

Acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses, amortization of deferred

$0.90

$5.42

$6.50

tax assets and historical fair value adjustments of equity securities

Non-GAAP projected diluted EPS

$6.05

- $6.45

$6.25

- $7.65

$6.25

- $6.60

Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAPfinancial information

51

1Excludes the impact of any potential future acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses (other than those transactions announced herein which are expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020) and other expenses, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax

and related charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines as Gilead is unable to project such amounts.

Revised COVID-19 Macroeconomic Scenarios

WORST CASE

BASE CASE

BEST CASE

Outbreak worsens as we enter 2021

Outbreak continues into 2021 with continued peaks and valleys

Rapid decline in COVID

with no effective vaccine nor long-

Some geographies contain the virus effectively and return to normal in mid-2021 and others less so

trajectory and accelerated

lasting immunity

Likely intensification of virus in Fall/Winter and high global incidence through end of 2020 and potentially into 2021

return to normal business

conditions by end 2020

POTENTIAL BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS

  • Strong HIV demand fundamentals remain relevant and intact
  • Reduced patient visits to HCPs affecting new patient initiations & switches; signals of rebound in certain markets
  • Differential impact with greatest effect on HCV and HIV PrEP
  • Patient starts regaining some momentum in Q3'20 and beyond
  • Veklury (remdesivir) remains part of global arsenal to combat virus
  • Workforce return will be staggered globally with recovered geographies starting to return; resurging areas likely to be delayed
  • Paused enrollment for trials could lead to lower R&D expense and potentially delayed approvals in long-term
  • Business expected to return to pre-COVIDtrajectory entering 2021, but virus vaccines timelines are still uncertain

52

THANK YOU

CONTACT US

investor_relations@gilead.com

investors.gilead.com

