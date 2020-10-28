Gilead Sciences : View Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Slides
10/28/2020 | 06:46pm EDT
Q3 2020
Earnings Results
O c t o b e r 2 8 , 2 0 2 0
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Gilead's business, financial condition and results of operations; the risks and uncertainties related to the development, manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, including the uncertainty of the amount and timing of future Veklury revenues and the risk that Gilead may be unable to recoup the expenses incurred to date and future expenses related to the development and production of remdesivir and Gilead may be unable to effectively manage the global supply and distribution of remdesivir; Gilead's ability to achieve its anticipated full year 2020 financial results, including as a result of potential adverse revenue impacts from COVID-19, increases in expenses due to the development and commercialization of remdesivir and potential revenues from Veklury; Gilead's ability to make progress on any of its long-term ambitions laid out in its corporate strategy; Gilead's ability to accelerate or sustain revenues for its antiviral and other programs; Gilead's ability to realize the potential benefits of acquisitions, collaborations or licensing arrangements, including those of or with Arcus, HiFiBiO, Immunomedics, Jounce, Pionyr, Tango and Tizona; the ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timeframes, including the ongoing and additional clinical trials involving remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19; the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials involving Biktarvy, Epclusa, Descovy for PrEP, Trodelvy, Truvada for PrEP, Veklury and Vemlidy; the risk that safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Gilead's product candidates, including filgotinib, lenacapavir, KTE-X19, magrolimab, remdesivir, selgantolimod and vesatolimod, or the product candidates of Gilead's strategic partners; Gilead's ability to submit new drug applications for new product candidates in the currently anticipated timelines; Gilead's ability to receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, for new and current products, including FDA approval of Yescarta for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy and EC approval of KTE-X19 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma, which may be subject to signification limitations on use; Gilead's ability to successfully commercialize its products; the risk of potential disruptions to the manufacturing and supply chain of Gilead's products; the risk that private and public payers may be reluctant to provide, or continue to provide, coverage or reimbursement for new products; the risk that efforts to control prescription drug prices could have a material adverse effect on Gilead's business; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Gilead products; the risk that physicians and patients may not see advantages of these products over other therapies and may therefore be reluctant to prescribe the products; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additionally, with respect to Gilead's acquisition of Immunomedics, risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the post-closing operations and outlook for the business, including, without limitation, Gilead's ability to advance the product pipeline and successfully commercialize Trodelvy; expectations for achieving full FDA approval based on confirmatory data for Trodelvy and the development of Trodelvy for additional indications; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with the integration of Immunomedics; the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, other business partners or governmental entities; Gilead's ability to meet post-approval compliance obligations (on topics including but not limited to product quality, product distribution and supply chain requirements, and promotional and marketing compliance); imposition of significant post-approval regulatory requirements on products, including a requirement for a post-approval confirmatory clinical study, or failure to maintain (if received) or obtain full regulatory approval for products due to a failure to satisfy post-approval regulatory requirements, such as the submission of sufficient data from a confirmatory clinical study; and other risks identified from time to time in the companies' reports filed with the SEC. In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Gilead bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other market specific and other relevant assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. There may be other factors of which Gilead is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ significantly from these estimates. Further, results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 are not necessarily indicative of operating results for any future periods. Information about these and other risks, uncertainties and factors can be found in Gilead's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Gilead assumes no obligation to update or supplement any suchforward-looking statementsother than as required by law. Any forward-looking statementsspeak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicatedin the statements.
This presentation includes U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, a complete reconciliation between these two measures is available on the Company's website at www.gilead.com within the investor section. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead's GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead's operating resultsas reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measuresmaybe defined and calculateddifferently by other companies in the sameindustry.
Gilead owns or has rights to various trademarks, copyrights and trade names used in its business, including the following: GILEAD®, GILEAD SCIENCES®, AMBISOME®, ATRIPLA®, BIKTARVY®, CAYSTON®, COMPLERA®, DESCOVY®, DESCOVY FOR PREP®, EMTRIVA®, EPCLUSA®, EVIPLERA®, GENVOYA®, HARVONI®, HEPSERA®, JYSELECA®, LETAIRIS®, ODEFSEY®, RANEXA®, SOVALDI®, STRIBILD®, TECARTUSTM, TRODELVY®, TRUVADA®, TRUVADA FOR PREP®, TYBOST®, VEKLURY®, VEMLIDY®, VIREAD®,VOSEVI®,YESCARTA®and ZYDELIG®. This report also refers to trademarks,servicemarksand trade names of other companies.
COVID-19 Insight statements
We have provided these insights based on management's current expectations, estimates and judgments, which are based on information available as of the date of this presentation and certain assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, but the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures could cause actual results to differ materially. The extent to which the COVID- 19 pandemic impacts our business, financial condition and results of operations will depend on future developments, which are uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and scope of the outbreak, any potential future waves of the pandemic, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the ongoing or future actions to contain it or treat its impact, among others. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemicmay alsoaffect our operating and financial results in a manner that is not presently known to us or that we currentlydo not consider to present significantrisksto our operations.
Contents
Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update
Acquisition of Immunomedics
Additional Growth Drivers
Robust Core Business
Appendix
Commercial Performance
Research & Development Update
Financial Performance
4-16
7-10
11
12-14
17-53
17-24
25-42
43-52
Q3 2020 Earnings & Business Update
Q3
2020
Earnings Call Highlights
- Turning Point -
Transformational Acquisition of
Immunomedics is a Growth Catalyst
- Growth Drivers -
High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification
and Additional Growth Potential
- Robust Core Business -
Core Business Provides Foundation for Long-Term Sustainability
Q3
2020
Earnings Call Highlights
Transformational
Acquisition of
Immunomedics is a
Growth Catalyst
Trodelvy is an emerging SOC in 3L+ mTNBC, and offers transformational potential in mUC and other solid tumor types
Broad expansion opportunities into multiple tumor types and earlier lines of therapy
Foundational asset with significant potential to combinewith checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors and other agents
High-Quality Portfolio
Provides
Diversification and
Additional Growth
Potential
In-marketgrowth drivers including first multi-product cell therapy franchise, Jyseleca RA approvals in Europe and Japan and global Veklury approvals
Pipeline growth drivers including magrolimab as well as multiple additional oncology options, and lenacapavir as foundation of long-acting HIV options
Ongoing strategic portfolio review and prioritizationunderway
Core Business
Provides Foundation
for Long-Term
Sustainability
HIV business product sales of $4.5 billion with 14% sequential and 8% YoY growth
Maintained industry-leading market share in HCV and HIV
Underlying core business strength and durabilityallows for investments to expand pipeline and fuel future growth
Trodelvy Offers Tremendous Potential for Patients with Cancer
Trodelvy is a foundational asset offering immediate transformational potential in 3L+ mTNBC
Broad expansion opportunities into multiple other solid tumor types, including mUC and earlier lines of therapy
Significant potential to combine with checkpoint inhibitors,
PARP inhibitors and other agents
Acquisition of Immunomedics is a turning point, strengthening oncology presence and catalyzing growth
Strong Trodelvy Data in Multiple Tumor Types
Reduced risk of death by 52% compared to chemotherapy in 3L+ mTNBC
Reduced risk of disease progression by 59%in 3L+ mTNBC
First therapy to significantly improve OSin 3L+ mTNBC
Clinically-meaningfulactivity in patients with heavily-pretreated mUC
Trodelvy offers transformational potential for patients with cancer, supported by compelling data as presented at ESMO
mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic urothelial cancer. OS - overall survival. SOC - standard of care.
HR+/HER2- mBC = Hormone Receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. CRPC = Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer.
Progress Since Immunomedics Deal Announcement
Strong
• Trodelvy sales of $53.0 million in Q3'20, first full quarter of commercial availability1
commercial
- Total net sales of $73.0 million in first five months of commercial launch1
performance
•
Robust adoption continued in Q3'20 in community and academic settings
• Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, for full approval in 3L mTNBC submitted underReal-TimeOncology Review (RTOR) program
Clinical &
•
Trodelvy sBLA filing to FDA expected in Q4'20, seeking accelerated approval in mUC
regulatory
•
TROPiCS-02 trial for 3L+ HR+/HER2- mBC on-trackto complete enrollment by year end
milestones
on track
- ORR and DoR readout expected in H1'21
•
Trodelvy MAA filing in mTNBC to EMA expected in Q1'21
Gilead completed the acquisition of Immunomedics on October 23, 2020
1The transaction closed on October 23, 2020. Gilead will consolidate Immunomedics from the date of closing. Thus, the revenues indicated herein are not included in Gilead's Q3 or YTD 2020 results. mTNBC - metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. mUC - metastatic
urothelial cancer. sBLA - supplemental biologics license application. MAA - marketing authorization application. ORR - objective response rate. DoR - duration of response
Beyond Trodelvy, High-Quality Portfolio Provides Diversification and Growth Potential
In-Market
Pipeline
Veklury approved
First multi-product
Growth in China
Jyseleca RA
cell therapy
and accelerating
approvals
with demonstrated
franchise with
HBV to $1 billion+
in Europe and
patient benefit
Yescarta and
by 20221,2
Japan
Tecartus
Opportunity to
Multiple oncology
Lenacapavir as
Galapagos
address significant
options including
foundation of next
partnership gives
unmet need in
Arcus, Tizona and
wave of long-acting
optionality in
MDS with
Pionyr
HIV options
inflammation
magrolimab
Ongoing strategic pipeline review and prioritization process to strengthen and optimize portfolio
1
Potential to achieve $1 billion+ franchise by 2022 through U.S. and China Vemlidy growth.2
8 products approved in China since Sept 2017 including Sovaldi, Epclusa, Genvoya, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Descovy, Biktarvy and Vosevi and 4 products added to National
Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) including Vemlidy, Epclusa, Genvoya, Harvoni for Jan '20 reimbursement.
HIV Franchise Long-Term Robust Growth and Durability
Treatment
• Best HIV launch in history1
• 2033 exclusivity
• Goal to have90-95% Gilead patients on F/TAF regimens by Q4'202
91 Gilead patients on F/TAF-based
% regimens as of Q3'20
Prevention
•
Improved Safety Profile3
•
Goal to have 40-45%individuals
on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'202
46 PrEP scripts for Descovy as of
% Q3'20, exceeding goal4
Best-in-class products and market leadership provide foundational bedrock andlong-termsustainability
1 Biktarvy best HIV launch in history in U.S. and certain other countries based on prescription volume. 2 Expectations for U.S. patients. 3 Statistically significant advantages with respect to all six pre-specified secondary endpoints for renal and bone laboratory parameters in
patients receiving Descovy compared to Truvada. 4 Source: IQVIA NPA/NSP, data are subject to restatement.
Biktarvy Drives HIV Treatment Growth
#1
~
in
regimen
1 2
patients
Biktarvy is #1 prescribed regimen
~1 in 2 U.S. patients initiating on Biktarvy
in U.S., EU5 and other regions1
and ~1 in 2 U.S. patients switching to
Biktarvy from non-Gilead STRs
COVID-19Insight: HIV treatment demand including Biktarvy remains robust.
Treatment switch rate showed signs of recovery in Q3 (in U.S. 19% QoQ).
13
1
Biktarvy #1 prescribed HIV regimen in U.S. in Q3 '20, source Ipsos. US Source: Ipsos Healthcare U.S. HIV Monitor & Scope Study Q3 '20. EU5 comprised of France, Spain, Italy, UK and Germany. EU Naïve & Switch Source: Ipsos HIV Scope Q3 '20. EU All Patient
Source: Ipsos HIV Monitor Q3 '20.
Descovy for PrEP Uptake in HIV Prevention
46%
~
in
individuals on PrEP taking
1 5
at-risk individuals
Descovy for PrEP
on PrEP1
Continued uptake exceeded goal of 40-45% of
Opportunity to reach more of the ~1.1m U.S.
individuals on PrEP on Descovy by Q3'20
individuals who could benefit from PrEP
COVID-19Insight: Prevention market showed signs of recovery from
COVID in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ).
Note all content on page specific to U.S. market. Data are subject to restatement. 1 CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) 2019.
Financial Highlights: Q3 2020
in millions, except percentages and per share amounts
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YoY Change
QoQ Change
HIV1
4,202
4,000
4,547
8%
14%
Other Products2
1,314
1,067
1,946
48%
82%
Product Sales
$5,516
$5,067
$6,493
18%
28%
COGS
769
798
875
14%
10%
Product Gross Margin
86%
84%
87%
R&D
1,028
1,186
1,155
12%
(3%)
SG&A
1,045
1,164
1,095
5%
(6%)
Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses3
$2,842
$3,148
$3,125
10%
(1%)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$2,762
$1,995
$3,452
25%
73%
Operating Margin
49%
39%
53%
Effective Tax Rate
22%
23%
18%
Non-GAAP Net Income3
$2,091
$1,400
$2,657
27%
90%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS3
$1.64
$1.11
$2.11
29%
90%
Shares used in per share calculation-diluted
1,274
1,262
1,261
(1%)
NM
Full financial performance detailed in Appendix
1
HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product
15
commercialized by Janssen. 2.Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Letairis, Ranexa, Tecartus, Veklury, Vemlidy, Viread, Vosevi, Yescarta, Zydelig, Harvoni and Epclusa as well as Harvoni authorized generic and Epclusa authorized generic sold by Gilead's subsidiary, Asegua Therapeutics, LLC.
3
Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes
acquisition-related expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful.
Full Year 2020 Guidance
in millions, except percentages and per share amounts
Initially Provided
Previously Updated
Updated
February 4, 2020
July 30, 2020
October 28, 2020
Product Sales
$21,800 - $22,200
$23,000 - $25,000
$23,000
- $23,500
Non-GAAP
Product Gross Margin
86%
- 87%
86%
- 87%
86%
- 87%
R&D Expense
Mid-single digit percentage growth
Mid-teens percentage growth
Mid-teens percentage growth
SG&A Expense
Mid-single digit percentage growth
High-single digit percentage growth
Low double-digit percentage
growth
Operating Income
$10,100
- $10,800
$10,700
- $13,000
$10,700
- $11,200
Effective Tax Rate
~21%
~21%
~20%
Diluted EPS
$6.05
- $6.45
$6.25
- $7.65
$6.25
- $6.60
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss)
$5.15
- $5.55
$0.83
- $2.23
$(0.25) - $0.10
Per Share
Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from itsnon-GAAPfinancial information
Note: This guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See Forward-Looking Statements on page 2. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expense, licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP
basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses.
- Appendix -
Commercial Performance
Commercial Revenue Highlights: Q3 2020
in millions, except percentages
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
QoQ Change
HIV1
4,134
4,000
4,547
14%
HCV
729
448
464
4%
Cell Therapy2
140
157
147
(6%)
Veklury
-
-
873
NM
Ranexa and Letairis
91
81
78
(4%)
Other Products3
373
381
384
1%
Product Sales
$5,467
$5,067
$6,493
28%
United States
3,989
3,770
5,076
35%
Europe
927
724
877
21%
Other International
551
573
540
(6%)
Product Sales
$5,467
$5,067
$6,493
28%
1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a
fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2 Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3 Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. NM - Not Meaningful.
HIV Franchise
Product Sales
in millions
$4,577
$4,547
$4,202
$195
$4,134
$4,000
$256
$210
$562
$242
$569
$250
Q3'20 up 14% from Q2'20
Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
the stockpiling from Q1'20
$558
$639$512
Q3'20 up 8% from Q3'19
$3,434
$3,820
$3,722
$3,253
$3,238
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
U.S.
Europe
Other Int'l
Increase primarily driven by higher demand for Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
the stockpiling from Q1'20
Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products
Gilead expects a significant decline in Truvada sales as the first generic version of Truvada became available in the United States on October 2, 2020 COVID-19Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ).
Chart proportions not to scale.
HCV Franchise
Product Sales
in millions
$729
$674
$630
$183
$183
$142
$148
$448
$464
$111
$151
$125
$158
$98
$70
$380
$337
$398
$220$241
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
U.S.
Europe
Other Int'l
Q3'20 up 4% from Q2'20
Increase driven by higher patients starts in the U.S. and Europe as the HCV business continues to show signs of recovery following easing of COVID restrictions
Q3'20 down 31% from Q3'19
Decrease primarily driven by lower patient starts in the U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID
Maintained strong U.S. market share ~60% COVID-19Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.
Chart proportions not to scale.
HCV Franchise
HCV Patient Initiations
in thousands
4545
42
1515
15
31
Q3'20 U.S. market share at ~60%
25
25
7
2829
9
Q3'20 up 18 percentage points from Jan 2019 in the U.S.1 COVID-19Insight: The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.
17
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
U.S.
Europe
Japan
1 Combined retail market share of Gilead branded or authorized generic partner products in U.S. Graph illustrates the estimated number of patients that started therapy with a Gilead HCV drug for each quarter. Patient numbers are subject to adjustments and exclude
21 other international markets.
Cell Therapy Franchise
Business Update
Only treatment for R/R DLBCL with47% of patients alive at 3 years; 4-yearfollow-up data at ASH 2020
Only CAR T with 3,800+ patients treated with consistent real world outcomes
Sales of$138 million for Q3'20
Submission for 2L DLBCL on track for 2021
iNHL sBLA submission with potential approval in 2021
FDA accepted sBLA with priority review for r/r follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma after 2L+ systemic therapy
Deep, durable and rapid responses:87% ORR and 62% CR
Median duration of response, OS and PFS not reached at 12.3 months of follow-up
First and only cell therapyto gain FDA approval in MCL
Rapid U.S. uptake for r/r patients with high unmet medical need
>60 patients registered in first two months of launch and 90 treatment centers authorized
Brexu-celsubmission and potential approval* for adult ALL in 2021
Expanding leadership in hematological malignancies with the first multi-product cell therapy franchise
22 r/r - relapsed/refractory. DLBCL - Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. iNHL - indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. ORR - objective response rate. CR - complete response. OS - overall survival. PFS - progression-free survival. MCL - mantle cell lymphoma. ALL - Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide at www.kitepharma.com. *Dependent on priority review designation.
COVID-19 Therapy
Veklury Progresses in Highly Dynamic Environment
Veklury approved or authorized in 50 countries
FDA granted full approval on October 21 to Veklury for treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization1
European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorizationon July 3 for treatment ofCOVID-192
Veklury progresses in highly dynamic global environment
Veklury now fully commercialized with small sales and marketing team to maximize patient reach
Multiple dynamic factors including infection rates, hospitalization rates, broad commercial availability of Veklury and competition from emerging potential treatments such as other anti-virals, neutralizing antibodies and vaccines
Fewer hospitalizations than expected in Q3'20
Veklury sales of $873 million in Q3'20
Revenue being reinvested into future innovation through additional pipeline development
1 For treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kilograms 2 For treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 40 kg) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen
COVID-19 Therapy
Ensuring Access to Veklury
• Rapidly expanded Veklury supply by increasing manufacturing capacity via contract networks and reducing
manufacturing timelines through process improvements
Achieving
• Veklury revenue recognized in Q3'20 reflects both underlying hospital demand and a portion of inventory in
the U.S distribution channel at the end of Q3'20
Supply
- The vast majority of Q3'20 sales were in the U.S. in-line with our agreement with HHS
Commitment
- We expect that a majority of Veklury sales in Q4'20 will be generated ex-U.S. as U.S. inventory is
normalized to more closely match demand
• On-track to manufacture more than 2 million treatment courses by year end
• Veklury supply meeting global demand
Meeting Real-
• Distribution transitioned from U.S. Government to Gilead on October 1 allowing hospitals to control
quantity of Veklury without limitation
Time Demand
•
Signed Joint Procurement Agreement (JPA) with European Commission on October 8 to enable rapid and
equitable access to Veklury in the EU
Veklury meetingreal-timedemand now and going forward, even in the event of future surges of COVID-19
24
- Appendix -
Research & Development Update
Ongoing Strategic Portfolio Review and Prioritization
E X P A N DO P T I M I Z ED E L I V E R
Selectively building out portfolio
through internal and external
innovation
Fit-for-purposetransactions including early stage assets and later stage revenue drivers
Executed 15 tailored transactions YTD and 13
oncology transactions in past 2 years
Ongoing strategic pipeline review
and prioritization discipline
Cross-functional,portfolio review process, focused on raising the bar and objective decision making
Balancing risk/reward across pipeline
Progressing transformational therapies
and maximizing access
Focus on best-in-class, transformational
therapies in areas of high unmet medical need
Close linkage with commercial organization
Overview
of Clinical
Pipeline
Today
51
Clinical stage programs1
14 through BD since Jan '19
17
NDA/BLA/MAA filings,
P3 and Registrational P2
trials
10
Clinical stage NMEs via
in-licensing, and
acquisitions accounting
for 22 programs
5
DesignationsBreakthrough Therapy
Viral Diseases
Inflammatory Diseases
Oncology
Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3NDA/BLA/MAA
NDA Approved and MAA Approved
Phase 2/3
MAA Approved
Trial Paused
Trial Paused
Trial Paused
MAA Filed (BLA Approved)
sBLA Filed
Pivotal
Pivotal
Phase 1b/2
1 Including in-licensed or acquired programs currently between phase 1 and NDA/BLA/MAA approval.
Oncology
Accelerating Oncology Portfolio and Expertise Buildout
Magrolimab (CD-47)
Zimberelimab (PD-1)
Anti SIRP-a
Domvanalimab (TIGIT)
Anti c-KIT
Etrumadenant (A2a/A2bR)
+ others
JTX-1811 (CCR8)
PY314 (TREM2)
TTX-080(HLA-G)
Protein Degradation
PY159 (TREM1)
Discovery Collaboration
First-in-classantibody-drug conjugate for triple-negative breast cancer1
AGEN2373 (CD137)
Novel AML Targets
BCMA Antibodies
Discovery Collaboration
IO Discovery
IO Discovery
for Cell Therapy
for Cell Therapy
for Cell Therapy
Collaboration
Collaboration
Select Internal
PD-L1 small molecule
MCL1 inhibitor
FLT3R agonist
MAGE A3/A6
CLL-1
HPV-16 E7
Assets:
(GS-4224)
(GS-9716)
(GS-3583)
(KTE-718)
(KTE-222)
(KTE-439)
Building internal pipeline with 13 tailored transactions to access external innovation in last 2 years
281 TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease; This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response; Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
Oncology
Broad and Growing Oncology Pipeline
Solid Tumors
Select pre-clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Marketed
GS-9716
Pionyr PY159
Sacituzumab govitecan (SG)
SG
SG
SG
SG
MCL1 inhib.
TREM1
Basket study
3L mTNBC
3L+ HR+/
mTNBC, mUC, Ovarian (+ PARPi)
3L+ UC
Oncology
Solid Tumors2,4
(incl. NSCLC)
(ASCENT)
HER2-mBC
JTX-1811
Pionyr PY314
Tizona TTX-080
AGEN2373
SG (+ CPI)
CCR8
TREM2
HLA-G
CD137
mBC, mUC,
Solid tumors
Solid Tumors2,4
Solid tumors2
Solid tumors2
mNSCLC
KITE-718 MAGE-
AGEN1223
Arcus AB154
Zimberelimab
Bi-specific Solid
TIGIT
PD-1
A3/A6 Solid tumor
tumors2
NSCLC2
NSCLC3
KEY
KITE-439HPV-16
GS-1423
Arcus AB928
Cell Therapy
CD73/TGFβ Solid
Adenosine
Internal sourced
E7 Solid tumor
tumors
mCRC2
Externally sourced within last 2 years
GS-3583
Arcus
Gained from Immunomedics
FLT3R agonist
CD73
Oncology
Solid tumors2
Hematology
Magrolimab
GS-4224
PD-L1
Solid tumors
NSCLC
KITE-037
KITE-363
Axi-cel 3L
Magrolimab
Axi-cel
Axi-cel
Axi-cel
Magrolimab
Allo-HD CD19
Dual targeting
(+utomilumab) 6
(+mavrilimumab)
(+rituximab)
DLBCL
2L DLBCL
MDS
r/r DLBCL5
r/r DLBCL
DLBCL
3L DLBCL8
3L DLBCL
KITE-222CLL-1
GS-0189
Brexu-cel Pediatric
Axi-cel
Anti-SIRPɑ
Brexu-cel CLL
AML
ALL1
1L DLBCL
Oncology
Axi-cel
Brexu-cel Adult
Magrolimab
Axi-cel
(+lenzilumab) 7
ALL1
AML
iNHL9
3L DLBCL
1 Pivotal P2 study. 2 Optionable Partner Program 3 In-licensed from Arcus. 4Pionyr has not had FPI for their phase 1. 5Partnership with Sangamo. 6Partnership with Pfizer. 7Partnership with Humanigen. 8Terminated. 9sBLA filed and priority
approval in 3L+ mTNBC in April 2020 based on 33% ORR observed in Phase 1/2IMMU-132-01 study2
Confirmatory phase 3 ASCENT study stopped early due to compelling evidence of efficacy; met primary and key secondary endpoints including OS and ORR
Safety profile observed in ASCENT study consistent with FDA- approved label
Erib, Cap, Gem or Vin in 3L+
Trodelvy in 3L+
Data cutoff: March 11, 2020
Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 2 TRODELVY™ (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic triple- negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received at least 2 prior therapies for metastatic disease. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for
30
this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
Oncology
ESMO Data Demonstrates Promise In Other Tumors
HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer
Ph. 1/2 (IMMU-132-01)
ORR (%)
PFS (months)
31%1
6.83
Historical
Historical
N=54
SOC data2
N=54
SOC data2
ORR of 11-13%
PFS of 2.5-3.1
Sacituzumab govitecan (SG) in 3L+
Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
Ph. 2 (TROPHY U-01)4
ORR (%)
PFS (months)
27%
29%
5.4
5.5
Historical
Historical
N=113
N=35
SOC data5
N=113
N=21
SOC data5
ORR of 9-14%
PFS of 2.8-3.0
SG in cisplatin-eligible
SG in cisplatin-ineligible
patients in 3L+
patients in 3L+
Achieved Strong ORR and PFS in 3rd line+ HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer
31 Source: Company filings, equity research and Immunomedics investor presentation. 1 Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P. 2 Eribulin, capecitabine, or vinorelbine in 2L/3L; Jones S, JCO 1995; Kaufman PA, JCO 2015; Kazmi S, ESMO 2019 Abstract 366P 3 Kalinsky K, SABCS 2018. 4 Data presented at ESMO 2020. 5 Vinflunine or docetaxel in 2L; Bellmunt J, JCO 2009; Petrylak D, JCO 2016; Petrylak D, Lancet 2017
Source: Company Investor Presentation May 2020 and equity research. Information regarding partnerships is subject to confirmation in legal diligence. 1 Clinical pipeline shown does not include investigator sponsored trials (ISTs). These ISTs include collaborations 1) with German Breast Group to evaluate Trodelvy in HER2- breast cancer in the post-neoadjuvant setting, 2) with Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Merck to evaluate Trodelvy + Keytruda in advanced breast
32 cancers, 3) with Massachusetts General Hospital to evaluate Trodelvy in TNBC in the neoadjuvant setting and Trodelvy + Talzenna in 2L mTNBC, and 4) has further collaborations with Yale, U of Wisconsin and UT Health at San Antonio to evaluate Trodelvy in other solid tumor types.
Oncology
Magrolimab Update
FDA Breakthrough Therapydesignation for MDS
PRIME designation awarded by EMA for treatment of MDS
Potential accelerated approval filing anticipated in 2021 for magrolimab + azacitidine in 1L high-risk MDS based on response rates and durability from Phase 1b expansion
Initiated ENHANCE randomized Phase 3 study comparing magrolimab + azacitidine vs. azacitidine in higher risk MDS to provide additional optionality for an approval path
Magrolimab takes major steps forward to help address significant unmet medical need for MDS patients
HIV
Lenacapavir as Foundation of Long-Acting Options
Lenacapavir Capsid Inhibitor Programs Reinforce Commitment to HIV
Weekly oral and subcutaneousoptions administered as infrequently as every 6 months withself-adminpotential
Breakthrough Designation1
Phase 2/3 trial in HTE patients and phase 2 trial to support program in virologically suppressed population initiated
New study arm added to Women's HIV Prevention Study
Current Clinical Programs
HTE
P2/3
Virologically suppressed2
P2
PrEPPC
COVID-19Insight: HTE timelines not adversely impacted by COVID.
Committed to Developing Multiple LA Partner Agents
INSTI
NRTI
NNRTI
bNAbs
Lenacapavir has the potential to be first andbest-in-class with multiple options for HIV treatment and prevention
1GS-6207 received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA as a potential therapy for heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. 2 Phase 2 study conducted in treatment naïve patients to support virologically suppressed indication.
Reduced Time to Recovery by 7 Days in Severe Patients4
Clinical Status &
Increased Clinical Improvement by 50% (p<0.001)6
Disease Progression
Reduced Need for Higher Levels of Respiratory Support5
(secondary endpoints)2
5
43% Fewer Patients Started Invasive Mechanical Ventilation
Mortality
Non-statistically Significant Trend Towards Reduced Mortality7 (27% reduction, p=0.07)
Impact
Reduced Mortality by 70% (in post-hoc analysis) in
(secondary endpoint)
Low-Flow Oxygen Patients8
Results add to totality of clinical evidence on Veklury and demonstrate consistency of efficacy and safety data across three Phase 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs)
Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled Phase 3 study (n = 1,062), published in NEJM. 1. Sub-group "n" values add up to 1,051 instead of 1,062 because 11 Patients did not have a severity baseline score recorded. 2. Clinical Status was a pre-specified key secondary endpoint, and disease progression was a pre- specified secondary endpoint. 3. From 15 days to 10 days, an increased recovery rate of 29% compared with placebo; rate ratio for recovery 1.29; 95% CI 1.12-1.49; p<0.001. 4. From 18 days to 11 days; rate ratio 1.31; 95% CI 1.12-1.52; severe disease was defined as requiring mechanical ventilation, requiring oxygen, a
35 SpO2 ≤ 94% on room air, or tachypnea (respiratory rate ≥24 breaths/min). 5. Incidence of new use of oxygen (36% remdesivir vs. 44% in placebo), new high-flow oxygen (17% remdesivir vs. 24% placebo), and new mechanical ventilation or ECMO (13% remdesivir vs. 23% placebo) were all lower in those patients treated with remdesivir compared with placebo. 6. Compared with placebo, remdesivir treatment effect was maintained at Day 15 through Day 29 (OR: 1.50; 95% CI 1.2-1.9; P<0.001). 7. 11.4% mortality in patients treated with remdesivir vs. 15.2% with placebo at Day 29; HR 0.73 [95% CI 0.52-1.03]; p=0.07. 8. Post-hoc sub- group analysis performed across all sub-groups (not accounting for multiplicity); 70% reduction in mortality compared with placebo (HR 0.30 [95% CI 0.14-0.64]); remdesivir treatment group n=232, placebo group n=203.
COVID-19 Therapy
Ongoing Remdesivir Clinical Development Program
Reaching
•
Initiated Phase 3 study of intravenous infusion of remdesivir in outpatient
additional
populations at high risk for severe COVID-19 complications in Sep '20
patient
•
Initiated phase 1a study of an inhaled remdesivir solution in healthy volunteers and
populations
initiated a Phase 1b/2a study in Sep '20
and care
• Other plans include pediatric patients (trial initiated), patients with renal failure and
settings
pregnant women
Evaluating
• Remdesivir and baricitinib (JAK inhibitor - Lilly) - results reported in Sep '20 (met
primary endpoint) and Oct '20 (topline data)
combinations
•
Remdesivir and tocilizumab (anti-IL-6 receptor biologic - Roche) - expected in 2020
as SOC to
improve
•
NIAID announced the initiation of ACTIV-1combination trial of remdesivir with
patient
infliximab, abatacept and cenicriviroc
outcomes
•
Supporting numerous trials to explore combinations with remdesivir
COVID-19Insight: Timing estimates dependent upon the overall course of the pandemic.
Inflammation
Latest Filgotinib Updates
Jyseleca received
Pausing enrollment
regulatory
of trials in psoriatic
approvals in Europe
arthritis, ankylosing
and Japan; launched
spondylitis and uveitis
in Germany
Phase 2b/3
SELECTION UC trial results presented at
UEGW
Planning to file filgotinib for
UC in Europe by YE
Upcoming
Type A FDA meeting
expected to inform
broader development
program
Expect to provide updates
in coming months
We remain committed to inflammation and to our long-term collaboration with Galapagos
in millions, except percentages and per share amounts
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YoY Change
QoQ Change
HIV1
4,202
4,000
4,547
8%
14%
HCV
674
448
464
(31%)
4%
Cell Therapy2
118
157
147
25%
(6%)
Veklury
-
-
873
NM
NM
Ranexa and Letairis
152
81
78
(49%)
(4%)
Other Products3
370
381
384
4%
1%
Product Sales
$5,516
$5,067
$6,493
18%
28%
COGS
769
798
875
14%
10%
Product Gross Margin
86%
84%
87%
R&D
1,028
1,186
1,155
12%
(3%)
SG&A
1,045
1,164
1,095
5%
(6%)
Non-GAAP Costs and Expenses4
$2,842
$3,148
$3,125
10%
(1%)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$2,762
$1,995
$3,452
25%
73%
Operating Margin
49%
39%
53%
Effective Tax Rate
22%
23%
18%
Non-GAAP Net Income4
$2,091
$1,400
$2,657
27%
90%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS4
$1.64
$1.11
$2.11
29%
90%
Shares used in per share calculation-diluted
1,274
1,262
1,261
(1%)
NM
1 HIV includes Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, revenue share Symtuza, Truvada, and Tybost. Revenue share Symtuza represents Gilead's revenue from cobicistat (C), FTC and TAF in Symtuza (darunavir/C/FTC/TAF), a fixed dose combination product commercialized by Janssen. 2Cell Therapy includes Yescarta and Tecartus. 3Other products include AmBisome, Cayston, Hepsera, Vemlidy, Viread, and Zydelig. 4 Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related
44 expenses including amortization, acquired IPR&D expenses including the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D with no alternative future use, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses and IPR&D impairments, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines. NM - Not Meaningful.
Total Revenue Excluding Veklury
in millions
$5,879
$5,704
$5,604
$5,548
$5,143
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q3'20 up 11% from Q2'20
Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of the stockpiling from Q1'20
Q3'20 up 2% from Q3'19
Increase primarily driven by higher HIV demand driven by Biktarvy and Descovy for PrEP and favorable inventory patterns as channel inventory continues to normalize in the U.S. following the Q2'20 consumption of
the stockpiling from Q1'20
Partially offset by lower sales volume of Truvada (FTC/TDF)-based products and lower HCV patient starts in U.S. and Europe primarily due to COVID COVID-19Insight: Prescription trends in PrEP and treatment switches showed signs of recovery in Q3 (PrEP TRx +4% QoQ and treatment switch rate in U.S. is 19% QoQ). The HCV business showed signs of recovery from delayed patient starts due to COVID in Q3. Market patient starts were up +14% QoQ in U.S. and +23% QoQ in EU5.
45
Chart proportions not to scale. FX impact to revenue YTD was unfavorable by $63 million (0.4%), QoQ was favorable by $49 million (1.0%) and YoY was favorable by $3 million (0.1%).
Non-GAAP R&D Expenses
in millions
$1,186$1,155
$1,103
$1,028
$1,004
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q3'20 down 3% from Q2'20
Decrease primarily driven by lower remdesivir investment
Q3'20 up 12% from Q3'19
Increase driven by higher clinical trial expenses related to remdesivir for infusion and investments in magrolimab
Partially offset by lower costs as a result of Gilead's pause or postponement of certain clinical trials due to COVID
Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation
expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP R&D expenses exclude acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses. On a GAAP basis, R&D expense is now separated into R&D and Acquired IPR&D expenses.
Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses
in millions
$1,204
$1,164
$1,045
$1,076
$1,095
Q3'20 down 6% from Q2'20
Decrease primarily due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20
Q3'20 up 5% from Q3'19
Increase primarily driven by higher expenses due to headcount growth
Partially offset by lower marketing and other spend due to
COVID
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information.
expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP SG&A expenses exclude restructuring, contingent consideration and other expenses.
To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation P&L impact of BPD fee: 2019 actual $247 million and 2020 estimate $150-$250 million.
Non-GAAP Operating Income & Margin
in millions
$3,452
$2,762
$2,765
$2,155
$1,995
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
49.3%
36.7%
49.8%
38.8%
52.5%
Operating Margin
Q3'20 up 73% from Q2'20
Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury, higher HIV sales and lower SG&A expense due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20
Q3'20 up 25% from Q3'19
Increase primarily driven by higher revenues due to sales of Veklury and higher HIV sales
Partially offset by lower HCV sales and higher operating expenses due to investments in Veklury and magrolimab
Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation
expense. For the periods presented, non-GAAP operating margin excludes acquisition-related,up-front collaboration and licensing and other expenses.
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
in millions
$2.11
$1.64
$1.68
$1.10
$1.11
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q3'20 increased from Q2'20
Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales, higher gross margins, lower operating expenses mainly due to a $97 million DOJ settlement recorded in Q2'20 and lower tax rate
Q3'20 increased from Q3'19
Increase due to higher operating income driven by Veklury and HIV sales and lower tax rate
Partially offset by higher operating expenses and higher Other Income & Expenses
Note: Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP financial information. To conform to this change, the prior period non-GAAP financial information has been recast to include share-based compensation
49 expense. Non-GAAP financial information excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, charges for in-process research and development, upfront collaboration and licensing expenses, and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead's business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Outstanding Adjusted Debt and Adjusted EBITDA
in billions where applicable
Sep 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Senior Unsecured Notes and Floating Rate Borrowings, net
$24.59
$24.59
$24.10
$24.10
$29.29
Debt Discounts, Premiums and Issuance Costs
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.15
0.21
Total Adjusted Debt1
$24.75
$24.75
$24.25
$24.25
$29.50
Last Twelve Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Net Income attributable to Gilead
$2.69
$5.39
$4.96
($0.26)
$1.27
Add: Interest Expense2 & Other Income (expense), net
0.07
(0.87)
(0.36)
(0.39)
0.76
Add: Tax
1.59
(0.20)
(0.12)
(0.28)
0.52
Add: Depreciation
0.24
0.25
0.26
0.27
0.28
Add: Amortization
1.17
1.15
1.13
1.12
1.13
Add: Acquired in-process research and development expenses3
5.19
5.05
5.02
9.38
6.59
Adjusted EBITDA4, 5
$10.96
$10.76
$10.90
$9.85
$10.54
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio5
~2.26x
~2.30x
~2.23x
~2.46x
~2.80x
1 Adjusted Debt amount shown at face value. 2 Total interest expense and amortization from all issued debt is expected to be approximately $990 million for full year 2020. 3 Beginning in Q3 2020, Adjusted EBITDA excludes all Acquired IPR&D expenses which comprise a
separate line item on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Prior to the change, Adjusted EBITDA excluded some, but not all charges aggregated within Acquired IPR&D expenses. Prior periods have been recast to reflect the change. Acquired IPR&D
expenses reflect IPR&D impairments as well as the initial costs of externally developed IPR&D projects, acquired directly in a transaction other than a business combination, that do not have an alternative future use, including upfront payments related to various
collaborations and the initial costs of rights to IPR&D projects. 4 Represents the last twelve months of adjusted EBITDA. 5 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio are non-GAAP performance measures used by our investors and analysts to assess
the overall operating performance in the context of financial leverage.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Year 2020 Guidance1
in millions, except percentages and per share amounts
Initially Provided
Previously Updated
Updated
February 4, 2020
July 30, 2020
October 28, 2020
Projected product gross margin GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected product gross margin
81%
- 82%
81%
- 82%
81%
- 82%
Acquisition-related expenses
5%
5%
5%
Non-GAAP projected product gross margin
86%
- 87%
86%
- 87%
86%
- 87%
Projected operating income GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected operating income
$8,980
- $9,680
$3,700
- $6,000
$2,200
- $2,700
Acquisition-related and acquired IPR&D expenses
1,120
7,000
8,500
Non-GAAP projected operating income
$10,100
- $10,800
$10,700
- $13,000
$10,700
- $11,200
Projected effective tax rate GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected effective tax rate
~23%
~50%
~110%
Amortization of deferred tax assets and tax rate effects of adjustments
(2%)
(29%)
(90%)
noted above
Non-GAAP projected effective tax rate
~21%
~21%
~20%
Projected diluted EPS GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:
GAAP projected diluted EPS
$5.15
- $5.55
$0.83
- $2.23
$(0.25) - $0.10
Acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses, amortization of deferred
$0.90
$5.42
$6.50
tax assets and historical fair value adjustments of equity securities
Non-GAAP projected diluted EPS
$6.05
- $6.45
$6.25
- $7.65
$6.25
- $6.60
Starting in 2020, Gilead no longer regularly excludes stock-based compensation expense from itsnon-GAAPfinancial information
1Excludes the impact of any potential future acquisition-related, acquired IPR&D expenses (other than those transactions announced herein which are expected to close in the fourth quarter 2020) and other expenses, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete tax
and related charges or benefits associated with changes in tax related laws and guidelines as Gilead is unable to project such amounts.
Revised COVID-19 Macroeconomic Scenarios
WORST CASE
BASE CASE
BEST CASE
Outbreak worsens as we enter 2021
Outbreak continues into 2021 with continued peaks and valleys
Rapid decline in COVID
with no effective vaccine nor long-
Some geographies contain the virus effectively and return to normal in mid-2021 and others less so
trajectory and accelerated
lasting immunity
Likely intensification of virus in Fall/Winter and high global incidence through end of 2020 and potentially into 2021
return to normal business
conditions by end 2020
POTENTIAL BUSINESS IMPLICATIONS
Strong HIV demand fundamentalsremain relevant and intact
Reduced patient visits to HCPs affecting new patient initiations & switches; signals of rebound in certain markets
Differential impact with greatest effect on HCV and HIV PrEP
Patient starts regaining some momentumin Q3'20 and beyond
Veklury (remdesivir) remains part of global arsenal to combat virus
Workforce return will be staggered globally with recovered geographies starting to return; resurging areas likely to be delayed
Paused enrollment for trials could lead to lower R&D expense and potentially delayed approvals in long-term
Business expected to return topre-COVIDtrajectory entering 2021, but virus vaccines timelines are still uncertain
Gilead Sciences Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:44:06 UTC