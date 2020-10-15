Gilead Sciences : WHO study says remdesivir did not cut hospital stay or mortality in COVID-19 patients - FT

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir
had no substantial effect on COVID-19 patients' length of
hospital stay or chances of survival, a clinical trial by the
World Health Organization (WHO) has found, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
The antiviral drug, among the first to be used as a
treatment for COVID-19, was one of the drugs recently used to
treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.
The FT report cites results from WHO's Solidarity trial that
evaluated effects of four potential drug regimens, including
remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV combination drug of
lopinavir/ritonavir, and interferon, in 11,266 hospitalized
patients. (https://bit.ly/3dxberd)
The study found none of the treatments "substantially
affected mortality" or reduced the need to ventilate patients,
according to FT, which said it had seen a copy of the study. It
also reported that the drugs had little effect on how long
patients stayed in hospital.
Earlier this month, data from a U.S. study of remdesivir by
Gilead showed the treatment cut recovery time for COVID-19
patients by five days compared to placebo in a trial comprising
1,062 patients.
The WHO did not comment on the FT report, saying the results
of its study were not yet public.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday
that during the study, hydroxychloroquine and
lopinavir/ritonavir were stopped in June after they proved
ineffective, but other trials continued in more than 500
hospitals and 30 countries.
"We're looking at what's next. We're looking at monoclonal
anti-bodies, we're looking at immunomodulators and some of the
newer anti-viral drugs that have been developed in the last few
months," Swaminathan said.
Remdesivir received emergency use authorization from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 1, and has since been
authorized for use in several countries.
Gilead did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
