Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead Sciences : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, April 29, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at Gilead’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com, or by dialing 1-877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 1-224-357-2393 (international) with conference ID 5069935. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
04:09pGILEAD SCIENCES  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, ..
BU
05:00aMerck, Partner Halt Covid-19 Treatment Trial for Hospitalized Patients
DJ
04/14EVEREST MEDICINES  : Partner Wins US FDA's Accelerated Approval for Cancer Drug
MT
04/14GILEAD SCIENCES  : U.S. FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trodelvy for the Trea..
AQ
04/13GILEAD SCIENCES  : U.S. FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trodelvy® for the Tre..
BU
04/13GILEAD  : Trodelvy Gets Accelerated Approval to Treat Some Metastatic Urothelial..
DJ
04/13GILEAD SCIENCES'  : Trodelvy Gets FDA's Accelerated Approval for Advanced Bladde..
MT
04/13India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
04/13CIPLA  : doubles remdesivir production to meet 'unprecedented' demand
RE
04/13India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID-19 cases soar
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 843 M - -
Net income 2021 7 287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 82 216 M 82 216 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 74,96 $
Last Close Price 65,30 $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Brett A. Pletcher Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.38%82 216
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-8.13%56 198
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.58%50 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.26%50 110
BIONTECH SE62.66%32 026
BEIGENE, LTD.16.36%27 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ