Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gilead Sciences : remdesivir study finds only marginal benefit for moderate COVID-19 patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, but the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays and a 10-day course did not show a benefit, according to new data.

The drug, which was shown in a trial of severely ill COVID-19 patients to shorten their hospital recovery time, has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that moderately ill patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had significantly higher odds of improvement in certain areas, such as whether or not they needed supplemental oxygen, compared to patients given standard treatment.

Researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit for those patients was uncertain, however.

Remdesivir is currently sold under an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Gilead earlier this month filed an application seeking full FDA approval of the drug.

Differing trial results for remdesivir raise "the question of whether the discrepancies are artifacts of study design choices, including patient populations, or whether the drug is less efficacious than hoped," according to a JAMA editorial accompanying the study.

The new study in moderately ill COVID-19 patients showed that 11 days after starting treatment, 65% of the 10-day remdesivir patients, 70% of the 5-day patients and 60% of the standard care patients had left the hospital.

Side effects seen more frequently in the remdesivir groups included nausea, low blood potassium levels, and headache.

The JAMA editorial said important questions remain regarding the efficacy of remdesivir, including which patients are most likely to benefit from the drug, the optimal duration of therapy, the drug's impact on clinical outcomes, and its relative effect if combined with generic steroid treatments.

Shares of Gilead were up 18 cents at $66.24 on the Nasdaq exchange.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley Editing by Nick Tattersall and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
02:22pGILEAD SCIENCES : remdesivir study finds only marginal benefit for moderate COVI..
RE
01:06pGILEAD STUDY : remdesivir has marginal benefit for moderate COVID patients
RE
12:56pSTUDY : Remdesivir doesn't boost outcomes in moderate pneumonia from COVID-19
AQ
08/19Health Care Shares Fall Amid Deal News -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/19S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple crosses $2 trillion mark
RE
08/19S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Apple tops $2 trillion in market value
RE
08/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
08/19U.S. Stock Futures Pause After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
08/19U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up After S&P 500's Record Close
DJ
08/19GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 084 M - -
Net income 2020 3 030 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 82 808 M 82 808 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,58 $
Last Close Price 66,05 $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.65%82 808
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.97%70 644
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS64.29%64 916
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.60.33%36 021
GENMAB A/S58.42%24 380
BEIGENE, LTD.41.97%21 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group