Gilead Sciences : remdesivir study finds only marginal benefit for moderate COVID-19 patients

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moderately ill COVID-19 patients saw
their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences
Inc's remdesivir, but the drug did not significantly
shorten hospital stays and a 10-day course did not show a
benefit, according to new data.
The drug, which was shown in a trial of severely ill
COVID-19 patients to shorten their hospital recovery time, has
been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.
The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal
of the American Medical Association, found that moderately ill
patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had
significantly higher odds of improvement in certain areas, such
as whether or not they needed supplemental oxygen, compared to
patients given standard treatment.
Researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit for
those patients was uncertain, however.
Remdesivir is currently sold under an emergency use
authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
treating patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, the disease
caused by the new coronavirus. Gilead earlier this month filed
an application seeking full FDA approval of the drug.
Differing trial results for remdesivir raise "the question
of whether the discrepancies are artifacts of study design
choices, including patient populations, or whether the drug is
less efficacious than hoped," according to a JAMA editorial
accompanying the study.
The new study in moderately ill COVID-19 patients showed
that 11 days after starting treatment, 65% of the 10-day
remdesivir patients, 70% of the 5-day patients and 60% of the
standard care patients had left the hospital.
Side effects seen more frequently in the remdesivir groups
included nausea, low blood potassium levels, and headache.
The JAMA editorial said important questions remain regarding
the efficacy of remdesivir, including which patients are most
likely to benefit from the drug, the optimal duration of
therapy, the drug's impact on clinical outcomes, and its
relative effect if combined with generic steroid treatments.
Shares of Gilead were up 18 cents at $66.24 on the Nasdaq
exchange.
