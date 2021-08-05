Gilead Sciences : says aware of counterfeit HIV medicines being distributed in U.S.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences said on Thursday
it has become aware that tampered and counterfeit versions of
its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, are in circulation
within U.S. drug distribution networks.
Distributors not authorized by Gilead to sell these
medicines have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine
Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil
induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets, the
company said.
Gilead said it is working closely with the FDA, pharmacies,
and legal authorities to remove counterfeit and tampered
medication from circulation and to prevent future distribution
of these medications. (https://bit.ly/2TY6MfR)
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)