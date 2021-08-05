Log in
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
Gilead Sciences : says aware of counterfeit HIV medicines being distributed in U.S.

08/05/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it has become aware that tampered and counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, are in circulation within U.S. drug distribution networks.

Distributors not authorized by Gilead to sell these medicines have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets, the company said.

Gilead said it is working closely with the FDA, pharmacies, and legal authorities to remove counterfeit and tampered medication from circulation and to prevent future distribution of these medications. (https://bit.ly/2TY6MfR) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 970 M - -
Net income 2021 6 554 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 86 839 M 86 839 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,43x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 69,24 $
Average target price 75,80 $
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Flavius Martin Executive Vice President-Research
Brett A. Pletcher Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.86%86 839
BIONTECH SE408.39%100 096
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.43.36%72 049
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.40%60 161
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.55%51 779
BEIGENE, LTD.32.78%31 922