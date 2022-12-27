Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
85.01 USD   +0.31%
05:09pGilead Sciences to Acquire Remaining Rights to GS-1811 from Jounce Therapeutics
DJ
04:59pGilead Sciences to Acquire Rights to Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics
MT
04:31pGilead to Acquire All Remaining Rights to Potential First-in-Class Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics
BU
Gilead Sciences to Acquire Remaining Rights to GS-1811 from Jounce Therapeutics

12/27/2022 | 05:09pm EST
By Denny Jacob


Gilead Sciences Inc. on Tuesday said it will acquire all outstanding rights of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. to GS-1811 following an amended license agreement for the antibody.

The biopharmaceutical company said the amended license agreement for GS-1811 enables it to buy out remaining contingent payments potentially due under the agreement struck in August 2020. Certain operational obligations of the parties related to GS-1811 have also been terminated as part of the transaction, Gilead said, which will also acquire certain related intellectual property.

Jounce will receive $67 million for the deal and is no longer entitled to receive the remaining contingent payments of up to $645 million in milestones and royalties under the original agreement, Gilead said.

Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead said it expects the transaction to reduce its 2022 earnings per-share and adjusted earnings per-share by 4 cents.

GS-1811 is in Phase 1 clinical development as a possible treatment for patients with solid tumors, Gilead said.

Shares of Jounce surged 74% to $1.28 in after-hours trading. The stock, which closed Tuesday down 6.7% to 74 cents, is down roughly 91% on the year. Shares of Gilead were flat in after-hours trading and are up about 17% on the year.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1709ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.31% 85.01 Delayed Quote.16.72%
JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.66% 0.7374 Delayed Quote.-90.54%
