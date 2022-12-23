Advanced search
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
84.75 USD   -0.62%
04:06pGilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
03:21pExtreme cold weather stretches U.S. homeless shelters' capacity
RE
09:52aKite Pharma Inc. - Yescarta Now Approved in Japan for Initial Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma
AQ
Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

12/23/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investors.gilead.com. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 521 M - -
Net income 2022 4 384 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Flavius Martin Executive Vice President-Research
Kevin E. Lofton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.45%106 962
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.86%462 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.23%347 109
NOVO NORDISK A/S26.94%300 264
PFIZER, INC.-12.51%289 872
ABBVIE INC.20.58%288 642