Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Phase 3 ENHANCE study in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) has been discontinued due to futility based on a planned analysis. The safety data seen in this study is consistent with the known magrolimab profile and adverse events that are typical in this patient population. Gilead recommends discontinuing treatment with magrolimab in patients with MDS. Magrolimab is a potential first-in-class, anti-CD47 immunotherapy with a clinical development program spanning ten potential indications including ongoing trials in solid tumors and two pivotal trials: ENHANCE-2 study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with TP53 mutations and ENHANCE-3 in first-line, unfit AML.

“The health and well-being of patients are our top priorities and while this is disappointing news it confirms the challenges of treating HR-MDS, where no new class of treatments have been approved in nearly 20 years,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “Gilead is deeply grateful to the patients, families, investigators, and the advocacy community who contributed to this research as we learn more about magrolimab and explore its potential in treating other cancers.”

Gilead is working with study investigators on appropriate next steps for patients enrolled in the ENHANCE study. Data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

About ENHANCE

The Phase 3 randomized, double-blind study evaluated the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine as first-line treatments for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), a disease without a new class of treatments approved in almost 20 years. The study enrolled more than 500 patients who were randomized to receive magrolimab in combination with azacitidine or azacitidine monotherapy. Primary endpoints were complete response and overall survival. Secondary endpoints included duration of response, transfusion independence, progression free survival, and time to transformation to acute myeloid leukemia, among others. Additional information can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04313881).

About Magrolimab

Magrolimab is a potential, first-in-class investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to CD47. The primary mechanism of action of magrolimab is to block the inhibitory CD47-signal regulatory protein (SIRPα) interaction, enhancing the ability of macrophages and other phagocytes to identify and destroy foreign and malignant cells, with the goal of blocking the “don’t eat me” signal used by cancer cells. Magrolimab is a novel immunotherapy being developed in several hematologic cancers and solid tumor malignancies. More information about clinical trials with magrolimab is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies involving magrolimab within currently anticipated timelines or at all, including as a result of clinical holds or other actions taken by regulatory authorities; the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials or studies involving magrolimab; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines for magrolimab; Gilead’s ability to receive regulatory approvals for magrolimab in a timely manner or at all, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of magrolimab and that, as a result, magrolimab may never be successfully commercialized; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721916957/en/