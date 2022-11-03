Gilead and Kite Oncology Demonstrate Transformative Impact of Cell Therapy and Promise of Blood Cancer Portfolio at ASH 2022

-- New Long-Term Data Reinforce Durability of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Lymphoma and Leukemia --

-- New Real-World Evidence Shows Impact of CAR T-Cell Therapy on Patient Outcomes --

-- Updated Data From Magrolimab Studies Continue to Support Potential in MDS and AML --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Kite, a Gilead Company, will support 30 data presentations, including seven oral presentations in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and two oral presentations on investigator-sponsored studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) during the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (December 10-13).

“Every year, we see more patients benefitting in profound ways from CAR T-cell therapy,” said Frank Neumann, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development, Kite. “The breadth of real-world evidence and multi-year follow-up in pivotal studies we present this year can reinforce physicians’ confidence in the durability and reliability of Kite’s CAR T-cell therapies.”

Key presentations for Kite’s CAR T-cell therapies include three-year results from ZUMA-5 in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) and exploratory data from the three-year results from ZUMA-2 in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and two-year results from ZUMA-3 in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Additional Kite research will focus on new sub-analyses of ZUMA-7 in LBCL, and real-world experience studying the impact of time from leukapheresis to infusion on patient outcomes.

“We continue to grow the body of evidence for new therapeutic options that improve how we treat blood cancers, which include some of the most challenging tumors,” said Bill Grossman, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology. “With our recently announced collaboration with MacroGenics to develop their second-generation CD123 bispecific antibody, we are excited about our presence at ASH and the potential of our pipeline to improve patient outcomes across a variety of hematologic cancers.”

An oral presentation showcasing results from a Phase 1/2 study of our investigational, anti-CD47 immunotherapy, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in patients with newly diagnosed older/unfit AML and relapsed/refractory AML also will be presented. Dates and times for accepted abstracts and presentations of note are as follows:

Oral Presentations Abstract Details Titles Large B-Cell Lymphoma Abstract #259 Saturday, Dec 10 (2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT) Association of Metabolic Tumor Volume (MTV) and Clinical Outcomes in Second-Line (2L) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Following Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) Versus Standard-of-Care (SOC) Therapy in ZUMA-7 Abstract #261 Saturday, Dec 10 (2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT) Durable Response to Axi-Cel CD19 Therapy is Associated with Activation and Clonotypic Expansion of the Native T Cell Repertoire Abstract #262 Saturday, Dec 10 (2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT) Patients with Deleterious Germline Variants in STXBP2 Develop Toxicity After CAR-T Cell Therapy With Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Abstract #440 Sunday, Dec 11 (9:45 am ET / 6:45 am PT) A Pilot Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Primary and Secondary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (CNSL) Abstract #659 Sunday, Dec 11 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Outcomes of Subsequent Anti-Lymphoma Therapies in Patients (Pts) with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) Treated with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) or Standard of Care (SOC) in the Second-Line (2L) ZUMA-7 Study Abstract #765 Monday, Dec 12 (11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT) Outcomes of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in Comparison with Chemoimmunotherapy (CIT) in an Elderly Population for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) After Two or More Lines of Prior Therapy Abstract #892 Monday, Dec 12 (12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT) Hospital Costs and HCRU CAR T-Cell Therapy and Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) in Patients with LBCL in the US Acute Myeloid Leukemia Abstract #61 Saturday, Dec 10 (10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT)



**Investigator Sponsored Research ** Phase I/II Study of Azacitidine (AZA) with Venetoclax (VEN) and Magrolimab (Magro) in Patients (pts) with Newly Diagnosed (ND) Older/Unfit or High-risk Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) AML Abstract #603 Sunday, Dec 11 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)



**Investigator Sponsored Research ** Clinical Characteristics and Overall Survival Among Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients with TP53 Gene Mutation (TP53m) or Chromosome 17p Deletion (17p del) Poster Presentations Large B-Cell Lymphoma Abstract #2274 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Real-World Patient-Reported Outcomes among Recipients of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel for R/R LBCL Abstract #2022 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) The Real-World Use of Bridging Therapy (BT) in Relapsed or Refractory LBCL Patients Treated with CAR T-cell Therapy: A Systematic Literature Review Abstract #1618 Saturday, Dec 10 (6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT) Magrolimab in Combination with Rituximab + Chemotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Abstract #3345 Sunday, Dec 11 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Real-world Impact of Time from Leukapheresis to Infusion (Vein-to-Vein Time) in Patients with R/R LBCL Treated with Axi-Cel Abstract #3346 Sunday, Dec 11 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Network Meta-Analysis (NMA) of CART-Cell Therapy for the Treatment of R/R DLBCL After 2 Prior Treatments Using Published Comparative Studies Abstract #4667 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Prophylactic Corticosteroid Use with Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) in Patients (Pts) with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma (R/R LBCL): 2-Year Follow-Up of ZUMA-1 Cohort 6 Abstract #4635 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) ZUMA-19: A Phase 1/2 Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Plus Lenzilumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma Abstract #4199 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Assessment of Durable Responses After Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (KTE-X19) in the ZUMA-2 Study in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) Abstract #4627 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) A Comparison of Overall Survival with Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Brexu-cel) CAR T-Cell Therapy (ZUMA-2) and Standard of Care (SCHOLAR-2) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) Previously Treated with a Covalent Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (BTKi) Leukemia Abstract #1368 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Updated Outcomes from the Historical Control Study SCHOLAR-3 Contextualizing ZUMA-3 Results of Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (KTE-X19) in Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (R/R B-ALL) Abstract #3319 Sunday, Dec 11 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) A Phase 1 Study of KTE-X19, an Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Abstract #3083 Sunday, Dec 11 (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT) Nature of Clinical Response and Depth of Molecular Response in Patients with TP53 Mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treated with Magrolimab with Azacitidine Mantle Cell, Follicular, & Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphomas Abstract #2038 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) A 3-Year Follow-up Comparison of Clinical Outcomes from ZUMA-5 (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) and the International SCHOLAR-5 External Control Cohort in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma (R/R FL) Abstract #1581 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy Setting of Care: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis of MCL and FL Patients in the US Abstract #4861 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Cost-effectiveness of Axi-Cel for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma in the United States Abstract #4660 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) 3-Year Follow-Up Analysis of ZUMA-5: A Phase 2 Study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (iNHL) Other Notable Data Abstract #165 Saturday, Dec 10 (12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT) Targeting CNS lymphoma with Intravenous Axi-Cel: Evidence for Transcriptional Evolution Towards a Prominent Interferon Signature in CAR-T Cells Trafficking to the Tumor Sit Abstract #1981 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Identification of IL-4 as a Key Regulator of CAR T-cell Exhaustion Using Functional Genomics and Correlates of the Zuma-1 Clinical Trial Abstract #2039 Saturday, Dec 10 (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT) Baseline CRP and Ferritin Identify Patients at High Risk of Poor Outcomes after Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Despite Corticosteroid Prophylaxis Abstract #4610 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Immunosuppressive monocyte modulation of CAR T cell functions and impact on response to CART19 Abstract #4284 Monday, Dec 12 (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT) Patients of Minority Race or Ethnicity in the US Receiving CAR T-cell Therapy in Clinical Trials and in the Real-World: A SEER-based Simulation

For more information, including a complete list of abstract titles at the meeting, please visit: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2022/webprogram/start.html

