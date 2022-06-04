Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in late-stage trial

June 4 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc's Trodelvy
extended by 1.5 months, or 34%, the length of time women with
advanced stages of a common type of breast cancer lived without
their disease worsening, according to trial data presented on
Saturday.
The Phase III study compared Trodelvy to chemotherapy in 543
patients with hormone-sensitive tumors that test negative for a
receptor called HER2 and who had stopped responding to at least
two earlier lines of therapy.
The data, presented in Chicago at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), show
progression-free survival for the Trodelvy group of 5.5 months
compared with 4 months for chemotherapy patients.
"Some will argue is that really a clinically meaningful
difference?" Dr. Julie Gralow, ASCO's chief medical officer,
told Reuters. "The real point here is we have proof of principle
this drug works ... I'm sure it will be used."
Trodelvy, also known as sacituzumab govitecan, uses a
tumor-targeting antibody to deliver an anti-cancer drug.
At the study's first analysis, Trodelvy patients lived a
median 13.9 months, compared to 12.3 months for the chemotherapy
group - a difference that was not statistically significant.
"We have to wait for that to mature," Gilead Chief Executive
Daniel O'Day told Reuters. "The final analysis for overall
survival will most likely be in 2024 ... but we'll see if we
take a look at it earlier."
He said Gilead intends to seek U.S. approval based on the
recent data, pending routine discussions with the Food and Drug
Administration.
Patients with hormone-sensitive, HER2-negative metastatic
breast cancer are treated with endocrine therapy combined with
targeted drugs. As the disease becomes resistant, treatment is
limited to chemotherapies with increasingly short durations of
benefit.
Gilead in March said the study met its main goal of reducing
the risk of cancer progression or death, but did not disclose
any details. Shortly afterward, the company wrote down by $2.7
billion the value of its 2020 acquisition of the drug's
developer, Immunomedics.
"If data mature and a clearer overall survival benefit
emerges, then we think there could be a viable path forward,"
BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research
note on Saturday.
But he expressed caution about potential competition from
Enhertu - an AstraZeneca Plc drug that is being studied
for breast cancer patients with low levels of HER2.
The most common adverse side effects reported for Trodelvy
patients were low white blood cell counts and diarrhea.
Trodelvy is already FDA-approved for previously treated
metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and bladder cancer. It
is being studied for use in a number of cancer types.
O'Day said Gilead expects to begin in the second half of
this year a trial of Trodelvy as an initial treatment for
hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
The drug has a U.S. list price of $2,188 per vial, but
Gilead did not provide details of the average dose or duration
of treatment.
Wall Street analysts, on average, expect annual sales of the
drug will top $2 billion 2026, according to Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley
Editing by Bill Berkrot and Lisa Shumaker)