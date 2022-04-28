Gilead first quarter sales, earnings beat Street estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on
Thursday said its first-quarter revenue rose 3%, helped by
increased sales of HIV drug Biktarvy and COVID antiviral drug
Veklury.
The biotech company said adjusted earnings rose 4% from a
year ago to $2.12 per share, topping the average analyst
estimate of $1.81, as compiled by Refinitiv.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $6.6 billion from $6.4
billion, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $6.27 billion.
Gilead's HIV drug sales rose 2% to $3.7 billion, slightly
ahead of Wall Street estimates.
“Biktarvy delivered strong 18% year-over-year revenue
growth, and oncology sales increased by 60% year-over-year,
driven by increased demand for Trodelvy and our cell therapy
products," Chief Executive Daniel O'Day said in a statement.
Sales of Gilead's new cancer drug Trodelvy totaled $146
million for the quarter.
Sales of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, which is sold
under the brand name Veklury, rose 5% to $1.5 billion, exceeding
analysts' estimates of $1.15 billion.
For full-year 2022, the California-based company said it
still expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.20 to $6.70 on
product sales of $23.8 billion to $24.3 billion.
Net income for the quarter fell to $12 million from $1.72
billion mainly because of a $2.7 billion research and
development impairment related to assets acquired by Gilead from
Immunomedics in 2020.
Gilead shares were down about half a percentage point at
$61.22 in after hours trading.
