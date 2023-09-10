– Results Show Encouraging Activity of Trodelvy in Combination with KEYTRUDA in 1L Metastatic NSCLC Across all PD-L1 Subgroups and Histologies Studied – – Results Support Further Investigation of Trodelvy in Combination with KEYTRUDA in 1L Metastatic NSCLC–

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced promising early data from the global, open-label, Phase 2 EVOKE-02 study evaluating Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) with or without platinum agents in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable genomic alterations. The results are being presented today at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC23) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

The preliminary analysis of the EVOKE-02 study includes results of two cohorts: Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA in first-line advanced or metastatic squamous/non-squamous NSCLC with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥ 50% (Cohort A) and TPS < 50% (Cohort B). In Cohort A (n=29), confirmed and unconfirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 69%, and disease control rate (DCR) was 86%. In Cohort B (n=32), confirmed and unconfirmed ORR was 44%, and DCR was 78%. Across both cohorts, the ORR was 56%, and DCR was 82%. Median duration of response (DoR) was not reached at the time of data cut-off, and DoR rate at six months was 88% in both cohorts.

“Patients with metastatic NSCLC continue to need novel treatment options. The data from the EVOKE-02 study gives us confidence in the clinical activity of sacituzumab govitecan in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line metastatic NSCLC patients,” said Byoung Chul Cho, MD, PhD, Professor in the Division of Medical Oncology at Yonsei Cancer Center, Yonsei University College of Medicine. “The positive response rates and duration of response across patients treated with the combination shows promise compared with historical responses to anti-PD1 monotherapy in this setting.These data support further investigation of sacituzumab govitecan as a potential IO-combination option in first-line metastatic NSCLC.”

“The EVOKE-02 trial is the first data presented from several Gilead studies dedicated to exploring Trodelvy’s potential in lung cancer,” said Bill Grossman, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology. “These data are very encouraging and confirms our approach for the ongoing Phase 3 EVOKE-03 study of Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA vs. KEYTRUDA monotherapy for patients in first-line PD-L1-high metastatic NSCLC. We look forward to potentially bringing a new treatment option to previously untreated metastatic NSCLC patients.”

The safety profile of Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA in the EVOKE-02 study was consistent with the known safety of each agent. The most common any-grade TEAEs were diarrhea (54%), anemia (48%), and asthenia (38%). Known key safety events for Trodelvy were not increased with the addition of KEYTRUDA. The immune related adverse events were consistent with the known safety profile of KEYTRUDA. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were 18%. One treatment related death was observed due to sepsis.

Gilead entered into two clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) in January 2022 to evaluate the combination of Trodelvy and Merck’s KEYTRUDA in the Phase 2 EVOKE-02 signal-seeking study and the ongoing Phase 3 EVOKE-03 study in first-line NSCLC.

The use of Trodelvy for the treatment of NSCLC and the use of Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA for any use is investigational, and the safety and efficacy for these uses have not been established or approved by any regulatory agency globally. Trodelvy has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea; please see below for additional Important Safety Information.

About Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Worldwide, more than two million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for up to 85% of diagnoses. It is a cancer with high Trop-2 expression (89 – 100%) and about half of NSCLC cases are diagnosed at the metastatic stage (57%), when treatment is especially difficult. Even in patients whose disease is caught early, half will eventually progress to the metastatic stage within five years. Newly diagnosed patients have several treatment options including platinum-based therapy, checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies.

About the EVOKE-02 Study

The EVOKE-02 study is an open-label, global, multi-center, multi-cohort, Phase 2 study evaluating Trodelvy in combination with KEYTRUDA with or without chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 expression in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations. Patients were assigned to cohorts according to disease status or PD-L1 expression. Patients were assigned to Cohorts A or B according to Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) status:

Cohort A enrolled patients with squamous/non-squamous NSCLC with TPS ≥ 50%.

Cohort B enrolled patients with squamous/non-squamous NSCLC with TPS < 50%.

Patients enrolled in Cohorts A or B received the combination of Trodelvy and KEYTRUDA.

Following enrolment in a safety run-in cohort, patients will be enrolled in Cohorts C or D according to disease status for carboplatin combinations.

Cohort C enrolled patients with non-squamous NSCLC with any PD-L1 expression level.

Cohort D enrolled patients with squamous NSCLC with any PD-L1 expression level.

Patients enrolled in Cohorts C or D received Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA plus platinum agent.

The primary endpoints are objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by independent review per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST 1.1) and percentage of participants experiencing dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) per dose level in the safety run-in cohorts. Additional efficacy measures include progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), duration of response (DoR) and disease control rate (DCR). More information about EVOKE-02 is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05186974.

About Trodelvy

Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a cell surface antigen highly expressed in multiple tumor types, including in more than 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy is intentionally designed with a proprietary hydrolyzable linker attached to SN-38, a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique combination delivers potent activity to both Trop-2 expressing cells and the microenvironment.

Trodelvy is approved in almost 50 countries, with multiple additional regulatory reviews underway worldwide, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Trodelvy is also approved in the U.S. and the European Union to treat certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In the U.S., Trodelvy also has accelerated approval for treatment of certain patients with second-line metastatic urothelial cancer (UC); see below for the full U.S. indication for Trodelvy.

Trodelvy is also being developed for potential investigational use in other TNBC, HR+/HER2- and metastatic UC populations, as well as a range of tumor types where Trop-2 is highly expressed, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC), head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer.

U.S. Indications for Trodelvy

In the United States, Trodelvy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH–) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting.

Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) who have previously received a platinum-containing chemotherapy and either programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Trodelvy

BOXED WARNING: NEUTROPENIA AND DIARRHEA

Severe or life-threatening neutropenia may occur. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm 3 or neutropenic fever. Monitor blood cell counts periodically during treatment. Consider G-CSF for secondary prophylaxis. Initiate anti-infective treatment in patients with febrile neutropenia without delay.

Severe diarrhea may occur. Monitor patients with diarrhea and give fluid and electrolytes as needed. At the onset of diarrhea, evaluate for infectious causes and, if negative, promptly initiate loperamide. If severe diarrhea occurs, withhold Trodelvy until resolved to ≤Grade 1 and reduce subsequent doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to Trodelvy.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Neutropenia: Severe, life-threatening, or fatal neutropenia can occur and may require dose modification. Neutropenia occurred in 64% of patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 neutropenia occurred in 49% of patients. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 6%. Neutropenic colitis occurred in 1.4%. Withhold Trodelvy for absolute neutrophil count below 1500/mm3 on Day 1 of any cycle or neutrophil count below 1000/mm3 on Day 8 of any cycle. Withhold Trodelvy for neutropenic fever. Administer G-CSF as clinically indicated or indicated in Table 1 of USPI.

Diarrhea: Diarrhea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy. Grade 3-4 diarrhea occurred in 11% of patients. One patient had intestinal perforation following diarrhea. Diarrhea that led to dehydration and subsequent acute kidney injury occurred in 0.7% of all patients. Withhold Trodelvy for Grade 3-4 diarrhea and resume when resolved to ≤Grade 1. At onset, evaluate for infectious causes and if negative, promptly initiate loperamide, 4 mg initially followed by 2 mg with every episode of diarrhea for a maximum of 16 mg daily. Discontinue loperamide 12 hours after diarrhea resolves. Additional supportive measures (e.g., fluid and electrolyte substitution) may also be employed as clinically indicated. Patients who exhibit an excessive cholinergic response to treatment can receive appropriate premedication (e.g., atropine) for subsequent treatments.

Hypersensitivity and Infusion-Related Reactions: Serious hypersensitivity reactions including life-threatening anaphylactic reactions have occurred with Trodelvy. Severe signs and symptoms included cardiac arrest, hypotension, wheezing, angioedema, swelling, pneumonitis, and skin reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions within 24 hours of dosing occurred in 35% of patients. Grade 3-4 hypersensitivity occurred in 2% of patients. The incidence of hypersensitivity reactions leading to permanent discontinuation of Trodelvy was 0.2%. The incidence of anaphylactic reactions was 0.2%. Pre-infusion medication is recommended. Have medications and emergency equipment to treat such reactions available for immediate use. Observe patients closely for hypersensitivity and infusion-related reactions during each infusion and for at least 30 minutes after completion of each infusion. Permanently discontinue Trodelvy for Grade 4 infusion-related reactions.

Nausea and Vomiting: Nausea occurred in 64% of all patients treated with Trodelvy and Grade 3-4 nausea occurred in 3% of these patients. Vomiting occurred in 35% of patients and Grade 3-4 vomiting occurred in 2% of these patients. Premedicate with a two or three drug combination regimen (e.g., dexamethasone with either a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist or an NK 1 receptor antagonist as well as other drugs as indicated) for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Withhold Trodelvy doses for Grade 3 nausea or Grade 3-4 vomiting and resume with additional supportive measures when resolved to Grade ≤1. Additional antiemetics and other supportive measures may also be employed as clinically indicated. All patients should be given take-home medications with clear instructions for prevention and treatment of nausea and vomiting.

Increased Risk of Adverse Reactions in Patients with Reduced UGT1A1 Activity: Patients homozygous for the uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1)*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia, febrile neutropenia, and anemia and may be at increased risk for other adverse reactions with Trodelvy. The incidence of Grade 3-4 neutropenia was 58% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28, 49% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 43% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. The incidence of Grade 3-4 anemia was 21% in patients homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, 10% in patients heterozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele, and 9% in patients homozygous for the wild-type allele. Closely monitor patients with known reduced UGT1A1 activity for adverse reactions. Withhold or permanently discontinue Trodelvy based on clinical assessment of the onset, duration and severity of the observed adverse reactions in patients with evidence of acute early-onset or unusually severe adverse reactions, which may indicate reduced UGT1A1 function.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, Trodelvy can cause teratogenicity and/or embryo-fetal lethality when administered to a pregnant woman. Trodelvy contains a genotoxic component, SN-38, and targets rapidly dividing cells. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Trodelvy and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the pooled safety population, the most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities were decreased leukocyte count (84%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), diarrhea (64%), nausea (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (63%), fatigue (51%), alopecia (45%), constipation (37%), increased glucose (37%), decreased albumin (35%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (30%), decreased creatinine clearance (28%), increased alkaline phosphatase (28%), decreased magnesium (27%), decreased potassium (26%), and decreased sodium (26%).

In the ASCENT study (locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, alopecia, constipation, vomiting, abdominal pain, and decreased appetite. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were neutropenia (7%), diarrhea (4%), and pneumonia (3%). SAR were reported in 27% of patients, and 5% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the ASCENT study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

In the TROPiCS-02 study (locally advanced or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, alopecia, and constipation. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (>1%) were diarrhea (5%), febrile neutropenia (4%), neutropenia (3%), abdominal pain, colitis, neutropenic colitis, pneumonia, and vomiting (each 2%). SAR were reported in 28% of patients, and 6% discontinued therapy due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPiCS-02 study were reduced neutrophils and leukocytes.

In the TROPHY study (locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer), the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥25%) were diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, any infection, alopecia, decreased appetite, constipation, vomiting, rash, and abdominal pain. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (SAR) (≥5%) were infection (18%), neutropenia (12%, including febrile neutropenia in 10%), acute kidney injury (6%), urinary tract infection (6%), and sepsis or bacteremia (5%). SAR were reported in 44% of patients, and 10% discontinued due to adverse reactions. The most common Grade 3-4 lab abnormalities (incidence ≥25%) in the TROPHY study were reduced neutrophils, leukocytes, and lymphocytes.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

UGT1A1 Inhibitors: Concomitant administration of Trodelvy with inhibitors of UGT1A1 may increase the incidence of adverse reactions due to potential increase in systemic exposure to SN-38. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inhibitors with Trodelvy.

UGT1A1Inducers: Exposure to SN-38 may be reduced in patients concomitantly receiving UGT1A1 enzyme inducers. Avoid administering UGT1A1 inducers with Trodelvy.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials, including those involving Trodelvy; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications for Trodelvy and related filing and approval timelines, including with respect pending or potential applications for the treatment of metastatic TNBC, HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, metastatic UC, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic SCLC, head and neck cancer, and endometrial cancer, in the currently anticipated timelines or at all; Gilead’s ability to receive regulatory approvals for such indications in a timely manner or at all, and the risk that any such approvals may be subject to significant limitations on use; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of Trodelvy for such indications and as a result, Trodelvy may never be commercialized for these indications; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

