Gilead Sciences, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of therapeutic products. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: - sale of drugs (98.9%): for the treatment of HIV (50% of net sales), COVID-19 (7.4%), hepatitis C virus (4%), hepatitis B virus (1.4%) and other (37.2%; primarily cytomegalovirus retinitis, and advanced Kaposi sarcoma resulting from HIV); - other (1.3%): especially royalties and revenue from research and development services and from subcontracted production of therapeutic products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (70.6%), Europe (17.8%) and other (11.6%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals