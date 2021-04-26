Gilead to Donate a Minimum of 450,000 Vials of Remdesivir to India

By Maria Armental

Gilead Sciences Inc. intends to donate to India at least 450,000 vials of an antiviral drug that is used as a Covid-19 treatment in response to the surge of coronavirus cases in that country.

Late last year, the World Health Organization recommended against the use of remdesivir, the antiviral drug for Covid-19 made by Gilead, after concluding that there wasn't evidence that the drug reduced deaths or recovery times.

In 2020, Gilead reported about $2.8 billion in sales from remdesivir, which sells under the brand name Veklury.

On Monday, Gilead said licensees based in India were already stepping up production and that it would continue to support the expansion of local production capacity, offering technical assistance to voluntary licensing partners and donating the active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API, to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir.

To safeguard against disruption of generic remdesivir supply to other low- and middle-income countries, Gilead said it would offer similar support, including donating the active pharmaceutical ingredient, to those voluntary licensees.

