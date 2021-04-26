Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gilead to Donate a Minimum of 450,000 Vials of Remdesivir to India

04/26/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

Gilead Sciences Inc. intends to donate to India at least 450,000 vials of an antiviral drug that is used as a Covid-19 treatment in response to the surge of coronavirus cases in that country.

Late last year, the World Health Organization recommended against the use of remdesivir, the antiviral drug for Covid-19 made by Gilead, after concluding that there wasn't evidence that the drug reduced deaths or recovery times.

In 2020, Gilead reported about $2.8 billion in sales from remdesivir, which sells under the brand name Veklury.

On Monday, Gilead said licensees based in India were already stepping up production and that it would continue to support the expansion of local production capacity, offering technical assistance to voluntary licensing partners and donating the active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API, to rapidly scale up production of remdesivir.

To safeguard against disruption of generic remdesivir supply to other low- and middle-income countries, Gilead said it would offer similar support, including donating the active pharmaceutical ingredient, to those voluntary licensees.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1920ET

All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
05:20pGilead to Donate a Minimum of 450,000 Vials of Remdesivir to India
DJ
09:27aMARKET CHATTER : AstraZeneca Vaccine Partner Vaccitech Aims For $613 Million Val..
MT
09:15aGILEAD SCIENCES, INC.  : quaterly earnings release
08:27aASTRAZENECA  : Oxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 million..
RE
07:55aGILEAD SCIENCES  : India seeks remdesivir, oxygen from EU, aid expected soon - E..
RE
04/23GALAPAGOS  : Says Japanese Partner Files New Drug Application for Additional Ind..
MT
04/21GILEAD SCIENCES  : Statement on New England Journal of Medicine Publication of P..
PU
04/21ELI LILLY AND  : Japan health ministry panel OKs 3rd COVID-19 treatment drug
AQ
04/21Roche looking for new place to test COVID-19 pill after cases plummet in UK
RE
04/21PRESS RELEASE : Roche reports solid results in the first quarter of 2021
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 844 M - -
Net income 2021 7 318 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 82 796 M 82 796 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,15 $
Last Close Price 65,76 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Brett A. Pletcher Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Richard J. Whitley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 443
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.80%56 397
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%50 592
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.25%49 333
BIONTECH SE112.22%41 783
BEIGENE, LTD.23.01%29 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ