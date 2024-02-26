- Key Findings from HIV Treatment Research Studies Evaluating Biktarvy® and Investigational Long-Acting Combination Regimens Affirm Commitment to Continuous Biomedical Innovation – – Latest Real-World Evidence Analyses Evaluate Impact of Veklury® on Mortality and Long-COVID – – New Data Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Hepcludex® in People with HIV/HBV/HDV Coinfection to Be Presented –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the upcoming presentation of new clinical data and real-world evidence (RWE) from its antiviral research and development programs at the 31st Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2024) taking place from March 3-6. The data from nearly eighty studies across HIV, COVID-19 and viral hepatitis include late-breaking data, four oral presentations, and reflect Gilead’s commitment to address the evolving needs of a diverse range of people and communities affected by some of the world’s most challenging viruses.

“At CROI 2024, we look forward to sharing new research that highlights the breadth of our antiviral portfolio and expanding pipeline as we strive to treat, prevent, cure and help eradicate viral diseases worldwide,” said Frank Duff, MD, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “The data selected for presentation at CROI is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to advancing person-centered biomedical innovation in virology, aimed at fulfilling urgent global needs.”

HIV Treatment Research

Scientific discovery in HIV treatment is a pillar of Gilead’s commitment to help end the epidemic. At CROI 2024, presented study results and analyses will include further evaluation of Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) as a long-term treatment option for a broad range of people with HIV who may also have common comorbidities and other specific health needs. Outcomes from pipeline research studies will also provide insights into investigational treatment candidates, including the novel combination regimen of lenacapavir plus bictegravir. Additionally, key findings from a study evaluating the investigational combination of lenacapavir with broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) will be featured in a late-breaker oral presentation. A late-breaker oral presentation of Week 24 data from the ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating an investigational once-weekly oral combination regimen of islatravir and lenacapavir will also be presented.

Specifically, Biktarvy presentations will include a two-year analysis of data from the Phase 3 ALLIANCE trial evaluating factors associated with hepatitis B (HBV) treatment response in adults with HIV-1/HBV co-infection initiating treatment. Additionally, a late-breaker oral presentation of Week 24 data from the INSIGHT trial evaluating Biktarvy in people with HIV and tuberculosis will be presented.

Gilead will also present outcomes from the ARTISTRY-1 Phase 2/3 study investigating the efficacy and safety of switching from a complex stable baseline regimen to an investigational once-daily single-tablet regimen of lenacapavir and bictegravir. Additional lenacapavir data presented at CROI 2024 will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the novel antiviral agent in combination with broadly neutralizing antibodies teropavimab (GS-5423) and zinlirvimab (GS-2872) as a potential long-acting treatment regimen with twice-yearly dosing.

Additional HIV treatment research pipeline findings include an oral presentation of new proof-of-concept data on GS-1720, a novel once-weekly integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) and PRESTIGIO registry data evaluating sensitivity to broadly neutralizing antibodies teropavimab (GS-5423) and zinlirvimab (GS-2872) in people with multi-drug resistant HIV.

COVID-19 Research

Gilead remains committed to understanding the COVID-19 treatment landscape and will present multiple RWE analyses, including on the impact of Veklury® (remdesivir) in reducing mortality in immunocompromised people hospitalized for COVID-19 during the Omicron period (Dec’21 - April’23). Gilead will also present a study on the disparities in COVID-19 treatment initiation by race and ethnicity among hospitalized patients and one on the effect of Veklury on long-COVID among people hospitalized with COVID-19. Additional presentations will include RWE of Veklury in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19, and study results from kidney transplant patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Viral Hepatitis Research

Gilead will present new data evaluating the safety and efficacy of Hepcludex® (bulevirtide) in people living with the coinfections of HIV, hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis delta (HDV). The aim of this 96-week analysis from the Phase 3 MYR301 study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Hepcludex (2 mg or 10 mg) in patients with HIV/HBV/HDV coinfection. A separate analysis of RWE will examine liver-related events in people living with HIV/HBV coinfection with and without HDV. Since limited data is available to describe the natural history of triple infection with HBV/HIV/HDV, this retrospective cohort study, conducted using HealthVerity claims data from the US, evaluates baseline liver health, HDV prevalence, and the risk of liver-related events in individuals with HBV/HIV with or without HDV.

Select accepted abstracts are as follows:

HIV Treatment Research (B/F/TAF) Disposition Factors associated with HBV response to B/F/TAF vs. DTG + F/TDF at W96 in people with HIV-1 and HBV Poster Efficacy, safety and PK of BIC/FTC/TAF in adults with HIV and Tuberculosis on rifampicin at Week 24 LB Oral Inflammatory profile of B/F/TAF, DTG/ABC/3TC, and DTG+F/TAF over 5-years and effects of viral blips Poster Longitudinal analysis of preexisting resistance-associated mutations prior to B/F/TAF switch Poster Safety of tenofovir alafenamide in individuals with a history of proximal renal tubulopathy on TDF Poster Weight gain in people with HIV (PWH) vs people without HIV (PWoH) over a 3-year period Poster A randomized trial switching adults ≥ 60 years old from first-line ART to B/F/TAF: week 48 results Poster Long-Acting HIV Treatment Research (Lenacapavir) Efficacy and safety of weekly islatravir plus lenacapavir in PWH at 24 weeks: a Phase 2 study LB Oral Lenacapavir efficacy in CAPELLA patients with no fully active agents in optimized background regimen Poster Lenacapavir plus bNAbs for people with HIV and sensitivity to either teropavimab or zinlirvimab Oral HIV Pipeline Research Phase 2 study of switch to daily BIC + LEN in individuals on a multi-tablet HIV treatment regimen Poster Preclinical characterization of GS-5894, a potent NNRTI with once-weekly oral dosing potential Poster Antiviral activity, safety, and pharmacokinetics of GS-1720, a novel weekly oral INSTI Oral Teropavimab and zinlirvimab sensitivity in people living with MDR HIV-1: PRESTIGIO registry data Poster Type I IFN signaling and regulation in vesatolimod-treated virally suppressed adults with HIV-1 Poster HIV Prevention Research Sexual health outcomes among daily and on-demand oral PrEP users in China Oral HIV Cure Research Immune profile during ATI in AELIX-002 HTI vaccine trial and its role in post-intervention control Oral COVID-19 Research Remdesivir reduces mortality in immunocompromised patients hospitalized for COVID-19 during Omicron LB Poster Effect of remdesivir on post-COVID conditions among individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 by age LB Poster Disparities in treatment initiation by race and ethnicity among patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Poster Remdesivir+dexamethasone vs. dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19: real-world study in the US LB Poster Characteristics and outcomes of kidney transplant patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the United States Poster Viral Hepatitis Research Risk of liver-related events in individuals with HBV/HIV coinfection with and without HDV Poster Efficacy and safety of BLV 2 or 10 mg for 96 weeks in CHD including two patients with HIV/HBV/HDV Poster

For more information, including a complete list of abstracts and their corresponding oral and poster sessions, please visit https://www.croiconference.org.

Teropavimab, zinlirvimab, vesatolimod, GS-5894 and GS-1720 are investigational compounds, and alone or in combination with lenacapavir, are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. Their safety and efficacy are unknown.

Lenacapavir, marketed as Sunlenca®, is approved in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States for the treatment of people with multi-drug resistant HIV in combination with other antiretroviral(s).

Lenacapavir is being studied in multiple ongoing early and late-stage development programs and has the potential to offer a diverse set of person-centric options for treatment and prevention that could uniquely fit into the lives of people living with HIV and people who would benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The use of lenacapavir for HIV prevention is investigational and the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir for this use have not been established. Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program.

Islatravir, alone or in combination with lenacapavir, is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Their safety and efficacy have not been established.

Bictegravir is an investigational compound and is not approved by any regulatory authority for use as a single-agent; its safety and efficacy are not established. ​

Bictegravir and lenacapavir in combination are investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Their safety and efficacy have not yet been established.

The use of Biktarvy in individuals with HIV-1/HBV co-infection is investigational, and the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy for this use have not been established.

Hepcludex (bulevirtide) has received full marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease. In the United States and other areas outside of the European Union and European Economic Area, bulevirtide is an investigational product and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

Please see below for the U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information for Veklury and Sunlenca®. Please also see below for U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning, for Biktarvy. There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Gilead Sciences in Virology

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead has a long history in virology and has pioneered inventions once thought impossible, including antiviral treatments for people and communities affected by some of the most challenging public health concerns including HIV, viral hepatitis and COVID-19.

Gilead helps people and communities across the full continuum of care in virology by developing bold advances that treat, prevent and cure viral diseases and collaborating with community and research partners around the world. Gilead is deploying decades of antiviral expertise to provide solutions that help address the unmet and evolving needs of those impacted by viral diseases.

Our work in virology has helped to transform the global health landscape and we are committed to advancing person-centered science and actionable education programs that make a difference for people and communities affected by viral diseases.

