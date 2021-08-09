Gilead to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on
Monday it will require all its employees and contractors in the
United States to become vaccinated against COVID-19.
The biotech company's move comes less than a week after U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer said all its U.S. workers would need to
get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
All Gilead U.S. employees will be required to be fully
vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, where allowed by law
and where the vaccine supply is readily available, the company
said in a statement.
With U.S. coronavirus cases rising sharply again due to the
highly transmissible Delta variant, companies like Alphabet Inc
, Apple Inc and Walt Disney Inc have
started putting vaccine mandates in place for their employees.
For employees with religious beliefs or medical conditions
that prevent them from getting vaccinated, Gilead said it will
offer an appropriate accommodations review process.
As of Sunday, 50.1% of the U.S. population had been fully
vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
