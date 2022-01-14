Gilead withdraws use of Zydelig to treat two types of cancer

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Friday
notified the U.S. health regulator of its decision to
voluntarily withdraw the use of its drug Zydelig for two types
of cancer - follicular lymphoma and small lymphocytic leukemia.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the drug an
accelerated approval https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cancer-drugs-approval-idUSKBN0FS1ST20140723
in 2014 to treat relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin
lymphoma and relapsed small lymphocytic leukemia along with
relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
The approval, however, came with a boxed warning
highlighting the risk of serious and potentially fatal
toxicities.
Two years later, a regulatory review https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-cancer-europe-idUSL5N16J4ZV
of the drug's safety was launched by the European and U.S.
regulators due to concerns over serious adverse events,
including deaths.
Gilead said Zydelig will continue to be sold in the U.S.
market for treating CLL. It will be available to treat CLL and
FL in the European Union, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
and Switzerland.
