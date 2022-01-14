Log in
Gilead withdraws use of Zydelig to treat two types of cancer

01/14/2022
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Friday notified the U.S. health regulator of its decision to voluntarily withdraw the use of its drug Zydelig for two types of cancer - follicular lymphoma and small lymphocytic leukemia.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the drug an accelerated approval https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cancer-drugs-approval-idUSKBN0FS1ST20140723 in 2014 to treat relapsed follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed small lymphocytic leukemia along with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The approval, however, came with a boxed warning highlighting the risk of serious and potentially fatal toxicities.

Two years later, a regulatory review https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-cancer-europe-idUSL5N16J4ZV of the drug's safety was launched by the European and U.S. regulators due to concerns over serious adverse events, including deaths.

Gilead said Zydelig will continue to be sold in the U.S. market for treating CLL. It will be available to treat CLL and FL in the European Union, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 550 M - -
Net income 2021 7 176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 90 165 M 90 165 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 71,88 $
Average target price 76,04 $
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
