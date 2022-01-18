Health Care Down Amid Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors into defensive ones.

Pfizer's new Covid-19 pill Paxlovid was effective against the Omicron variant in laboratory tests, an encouraging sign because of the variant's apparent resistance to vaccines.

Gilead Sciences said that a network of little-known drug suppliers and distributors sold illicit and potentially dangerous fake versions of its HIV medicines that ended up in pharmacies and in the hands of patients.

