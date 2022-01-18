Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GILD   US3755581036

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
Health Care Down Amid Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

01/18/2022 | 04:58pm EST
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors into defensive ones.

Pfizer's new Covid-19 pill Paxlovid was effective against the Omicron variant in laboratory tests, an encouraging sign because of the variant's apparent resistance to vaccines.

Gilead Sciences said that a network of little-known drug suppliers and distributors sold illicit and potentially dangerous fake versions of its HIV medicines that ended up in pharmacies and in the hands of patients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-22 1657ET

Analyst Recommendations on GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 576 M - -
Net income 2021 7 176 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 90 027 M 90 027 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 600
Free-Float -
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 71,77 $
Average target price 75,96 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
Flavius Martin Executive Vice President-Research
Brett A. Pletcher Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.16%90 027
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.58%64 327
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.58%59 510
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.66%52 665
BIONTECH SE-23.97%47 338
BEIGENE, LTD.-11.92%24 519