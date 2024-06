Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid continued enthuasism for weight-loss drugs.

Gilead shares rallied after analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the biotech company will likely soon surprise investors with data from a clinical trial of an under-the-radar obesity drug.

Shares of incumbent obesity drug makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly were more or less flat on the session.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-24 1727ET