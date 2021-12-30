Log in
Russia extends production of COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent for a year

12/30/2021 | 11:06am EST
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Russian government extended on Thursday its approval for drugmaker Pharmasyntez to produce a generic version of U.S. anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without a patent for one year, citing the need to protect its citizens.

Pharmasyntez asked the Kremlin to allow it to produce a generic version of U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir in November 2020 without consent from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that holds the patent.

Russia's Supreme Court in May rejected a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences that challenged the decision to let Pharmasyntez develop and market remdesivir.

The governmental decree published on Thursday said Pharmasyntez has to pay compensation to the drug's patent-holder, without specifying the amount.

Pharmasyntez produces remdesivir under the name Remdeform. A shipment of the drug was sent by Russia to India as part of a delivery of humanitarian aid. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.05% 73.67 Delayed Quote.26.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.97% 74.7698 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
