Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gilead Sciences, Inc.    GILD

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.

(GILD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:33am EDT

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Gilead up as remdesivir wins approval for treating COVID in U.S.

* Intel slumps as quarterly margins fall

* American Express drops as profit falls short of estimates

* Indexes: Dow up 0.05%, S&P up 0.09%, Nasdaq dips 0.3%

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday, with investors expecting progress in talks on the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election drew closer.

The Nasdaq was weighed down by a 10% slump in chipmaker Intel Corp after it reported a drop in margins as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data center spending.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said late on Thursday that negotiations with lawmakers on a coronavirus relief package, now totaling $1.9 trillion, have entered a new phase.

"The stimulus talks are continuing so the market is happy about that even though we probably won't get anything done before the election," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

Uncertainty over the timeline of the relief legislature has been weighing on Wall Street's major indexes, which were set to end a choppy week slightly lower.

Meanwhile, a record 47 million Americans cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their contest.

Heading into the debate, Trump trailed former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will likely be decided.

At 09:50 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.81 points or 0.05% to 28,377.47 and the S&P 500 gained 3.23 points or 0.09% to 3,456.72. The Nasdaq Composite lost 32.33 points or 0.28% to 11,473.68.

Third-quarter earnings season chugged along, with 84% of the 126 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far topping quarterly profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Gilead Sciences Inc jumped 4% as its antiviral drug remdesivir became the first and only drug approved for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States.

The healthcare index added 1%, more than any other S&P sector.

American Express Co dropped 2% as it missed third-quarter profit estimates after its customers spent less during the COVID-19 fueled economic slowdown and it set aside money for potential payment defaults.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2.3-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and seven new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -2.52% 102.185 Delayed Quote.-15.82%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 28354.9 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 1.83% 61.7601 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
INTEL CORPORATION -10.92% 47.975 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.20% 11625.803338 Delayed Quote.33.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.29% 11483.809918 Delayed Quote.28.23%
S&P 500 0.16% 3458.63 Delayed Quote.6.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in st..
RE
10:33aS&P 500, Dow edge higher on hopes of progress in stimulus talks
RE
10:26aGILEAD SCIENCES : Anthony Welters Joins Gilead Sciences Board of Directors
AQ
10:26aGILEAD SCIENCES : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead's Antiviral ..
AQ
10:25aNoveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces New Appointments to its Board of Dire..
AQ
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Mattel, Nordea
09:17aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aGILEAD SCIENCES : Completes Acquisition of Immunomedics, Inc.
BU
09:15aGILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24 029 M - -
Net income 2020 2 246 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 76 063 M 76 063 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 78,08 $
Last Close Price 60,67 $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel P. O'Day Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew D. Dickinson Chief Financial Officer
William A. Lee Executive Vice President-Research
Merdad V. Parsey Chief Medical Officer
George Pratt Shultz Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.63%76 063
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.33%60 584
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.05%54 719
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.68%39 347
BEIGENE, LTD.83.27%27 531
GENMAB A/S49.04%22 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group