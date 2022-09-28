Advanced search
    532716   INE047B01011

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT AND COMPANY LIMITED

(532716)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
64.60 INR   -2.86%
Gillanders Arbuthnot and : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

09/28/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
28th September, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, P J Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai- 400001

MUMBAI- 400051

BSE SCRIP CODE - 532716

NSE SYMBOL - GILLANDERS

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement of Public Notice

As per Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find copies of the newspaper advertisements dated 28th September, 2022 published in 'Financial Express' (National Edition in English), and 'Dainik Statesman' (Kolkata Edition in Bengali) in relation to the Circular or Circular in the form of Advertisement inviting Deposits.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited

Rajat

Arora

Digitally signed by Rajat Arora Date: 2022.09.28 14:31:40 +05'30'

Rajat Arora Company Secretary

Enclo: a/a

Disclaimer

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
