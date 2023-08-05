Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 876.79 million compared to INR 1,248.11 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 922.72 million compared to INR 1,267.64 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 52.59 million compared to net income of INR 68.1 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.46 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 3.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 2.46 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 3.19 a year ago.

