Gillette India : Record Date

Re: Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 2, 2022

We refer to our letter dated January 17, 2022, informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

We would like to further inform you that the Board at the said meeting, would also consider declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22. The record date for payment of the Interim dividend, if declared at the Board meeting, will be Thursday, February 10, 2022.

