Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gillette India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    507815   INE322A01010

GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED

(507815)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/25
5208.05 INR   +0.15%
12:49aGILLETTE INDIA : Record Date
PU
12:47aGillette India's Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
01/19GILLETTE INDIA : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gillette India : Record Date

01/27/2022 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gillette India Limited

CIN: L28931MH1984PLC267130

Regd Office

P&G Plaza, Cardinal Gracias Road,

Chakala, Andheri (E),

Mumbai 400 099

Tel : 91-22-2826 6000

Fax : 91-22-2826 7337

Website: in.pg.com

Date: January 27, 2022

To,

The Corporate Relations Department

The Listing Department

The BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on February 2, 2022

We refer to our letter dated January 17, 2022, informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

We would like to further inform you that the Board at the said meeting, would also consider declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22. The record date for payment of the Interim dividend, if declared at the Board meeting, will be Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gillette India Limited

FLAVIA

PETER MACHADO

Digitally signed by

FLAVIA PETER MACHADO Date: 2022.01.27 10:44:20 +05'30'

Flavia Machado Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Gillette India Limited published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED
12:49aGILLETTE INDIA : Record Date
PU
12:47aGillette India's Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
01/19GILLETTE INDIA : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018
PU
2021GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Gillette India's Net Profit Drops 14% in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021Gillette India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2021Gillette India Limited Appoints Gautam Kamath as Executive Director
CI
2021Gillette India Limited Appoints Gautam Kamath as Executive Director
CI
2021Gillette India Limited Appoints Srinivas Maruthi Patnam as Additional Director
CI
2021Gillette India Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 094 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2021 3 104 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 642 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,6x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 170 B 2 266 M 2 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,53x
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
Nbr of Employees 573
Free-Float -
Chart GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gillette India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Madhusudan Gopalan Managing Director & Executive Director
Gautam Kamath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gurcharan C. Das Chairman
Flavia Peter Machado Secretary & Compliance Officer
Chittaranjan R. Dua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GILLETTE INDIA LIMITED-1.96%2 266
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-5.65%47 016
UNICHARM CORPORATION-3.26%25 288
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG-7.08%20 749
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.74%5 822
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED10.53%3 077