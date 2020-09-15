Log in
GIMV NV

(GIMB)
Gimv : ImCheck Announces Investment by BB Pureos Bioventures to Close Series B Fundraising with Total of 54 million ($64 million)

09/15/2020

Marseille, France, September 15, 2020 - ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it has secured an additional €6 million ($7.1 million) from BB Pureos Bioventures ('Pureos') in an extension of its Series B bringing the total raised in this round to €54 million in capital (approximately $64 million).

The newly added capital underscores the broad potential of ImCheck's butyrophilin superfamily-focused pipeline and the progress the company has achieved in the ongoing EVICTION (NCT04243499) Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the company's first-in-class gamma9 delta2 (γ9δ2) T cell-activating monoclonal antibody ICT01 (anti-butyrophilin 3A). In addition to supporting EVICTION, the funding will also accelerate the development of the company's pre-clinical portfolio of antibody candidates in immuno-oncology, auto-immune and infectious disease indications.

This press release is only available in English.

Disclaimer

GIMV Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:34:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 147 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2020 -152 M -180 M -180 M
Net cash 2020 115 M 136 M 136 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,98x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 1 227 M 1 457 M 1 458 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 73,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 52,00 €
Last Close Price 47,10 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,03%
Managers
NameTitle
Koen Dejonckheere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hilde Laga Chairman
Kristof Vande Capelle Chief Financial Officer
Bart van Hooland Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Descheemaecker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GIMV NV-14.05%1 457
BLACKROCK, INC.7.66%83 466
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-12.67%50 100
UBS GROUP AG-6.50%45 230
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.55%31 856
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.57%28 920
