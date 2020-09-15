Gimv : ImCheck Announces Investment by BB Pureos Bioventures to Close Series B Fundraising with Total of 54 million ($64 million)

Marseille, France, September 15, 2020 - ImCheck Therapeutics today announced that it has secured an additional €6 million ($7.1 million) from BB Pureos Bioventures ('Pureos') in an extension of its Series B bringing the total raised in this round to €54 million in capital (approximately $64 million).

The newly added capital underscores the broad potential of ImCheck's butyrophilin superfamily-focused pipeline and the progress the company has achieved in the ongoing EVICTION (NCT04243499) Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the company's first-in-class gamma9 delta2 (γ9δ2) T cell-activating monoclonal antibody ICT01 (anti-butyrophilin 3A). In addition to supporting EVICTION, the funding will also accelerate the development of the company's pre-clinical portfolio of antibody candidates in immuno-oncology, auto-immune and infectious disease indications.

This press release is only available in English.