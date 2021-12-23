Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gimv : Interview VFB with Kristof Vande Capelle and Tom Van de Voorde

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
Kristof Vande Capelle - CFO and Tom Van de Voorde - Head Smart Industries - talked to the Vlaamse Federatie van Beleggers - VFB about our investment strategy and the way we want to help companies scale up and create value as a partner. Read the full interview via the pdf (Dutch text).

Disclaimer

GIMV Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 331 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2021 206 M 233 M 233 M
Net cash 2021 165 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 1 417 M 1 606 M 1 602 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GIMV NV
Duration : Period :
Gimv NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIMV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 53,20 €
Average target price 56,75 €
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Managers and Directors
Koen Dejonckheere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristof Vande Capelle Chief Financial Officer
Hilde Laga Chairman
Vincent van Bueren Manager-Compliance & ESG
Bart van Hooland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIMV NV6.40%1 606
BLACKSTONE INC.101.37%92 781
KKR & CO. INC.82.76%43 291
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC9.80%23 163
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.73.54%19 449
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.31.53%16 494