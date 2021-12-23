Gimv : Interview VFB with Kristof Vande Capelle and Tom Van de Voorde

Kristof Vande Capelle - CFO and Tom Van de Voorde - Head Smart Industries - talked to the Vlaamse Federatie van Beleggers - VFB about our investment strategy and the way we want to help companies scale up and create value as a partner. Read the full interview via the pdf (Dutch text).
Disclaimer
GIMV Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.