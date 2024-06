Gimv NV is one of the leading investment companies in Belgium. At the end of March 2024, the portfolio had an estimated market value of EUR 1,559 million broken down by type of shares as follows: - investments in unlisted companies (92.9%); - investments in listed companies (4.5%); - other (2.6%). Portfolio breaks down geographically by value as follows: Belgium (31%), Germany/Switzerland/Austria (30%), France (19%), the Netherlands (17%) and RoW (3%).