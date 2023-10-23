23 October 2023, Brussels - Projective Group realises a next step in its ongoing strategic growth plan with the acquisition of UK-based GDFM Consulting, solidifying its market-leading position in Europe. Simultaneously, the Group launches a transformative rebrand designed to reflect the full depth and breadth of their expertise as a leading end-to-end change specialist in Europe.

In under two months from their most recent acquisition of Dutch-based Finance Club, Projective Group has successfully sealed the deal with GDFM Consulting, a UK-based boutique management consultancy specialising in business consulting and managed services solutions across risk advisory and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2016, GDFM has established itself as a respected brand in the UK that will seamlessly complement and enhance the already substantial service offerings of Projective Group.