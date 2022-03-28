Gimv : ProjectiveGroup acquires Enigma Consulting

ProjectiveGroup, the international financial services consulting firm, has today announced its acquisition of the payments, risk management & compliance experts, Enigma Consulting. With this acquisition, the group increases its annual turnover to €80 million and expands its team to more than 500 employees across Europe.

Enigma Consulting will operate under its own name, in close co-operation with ProjectiveGroup's other brands. Enigma continues to work closely with its clients, supporting the corporate and financial services sectors with a variety of services including design, selection and implementation of payment solutions and processes, digital transactions, risk management and compliance services.

The combined forces of ProjectiveGroup and Enigma will provide improved and additional services to clients, building further on their existing expertise.The latest in a series of high-profile acquisitions, this new move by ProjectiveGroup signals further progress towards achieving the group's plans for European expansion. The group's ambition is to achieve €100 million annual turnover by the end of 2023. Together with existing capabilities and recent acquisitions in data (DSTQUARED), management consultancy (Mastermind) and targeted training (Exellys), ProjectiveGroup is continuing to build its service portfolio, becoming a one-stop-shop for every player in the financial industry.

Paul Jans, Managing Director of Enigma:

"I'm delighted that we are joining ProjectiveGroup. We believe it is a company with great growth potential and with respect for the strength and existing culture of our company. This partnership benefits the business and our clients, as being part of a larger group brings a huge range of opportunities. Our clients will now have access to a wider range of expertise to address the evolving challenges of the payments and financial industries and our colleagues will have new chances to realize personal growth and work on international assignments."

Stefan Dierckx, CEO, of ProjectiveGroup:

"ProjectiveGroup continues this period of accelerated growth as we expand our portfolio of services to cover all aspects of transformation within the financial services sector. Through our enhanced offering with Enigma, we can now better address the ever-changing payments landscape of our clients, including (payments) regulation and compliance."We pride ourselves on our passion for innovation, ambition, honesty, and corporate social responsibility. It is important to us that whoever we partner with shares in these beliefs and Enigma was a natural fit."