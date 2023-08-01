In accordance with the announcement on 27 July 2023 of the share buyback in the context of a share purchase plan for employees, Gimv purchased 20,000 own shares during the period from 28 July to 1 August 2023. This finalizes the announced share buyback.
Before this purchase, Gimv held 2,498 own shares. As a result, Gimv currently holds 22,498 own shares.
A detailed overview of the purchase transactions per day is included in the press release.
