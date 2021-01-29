Log in
GIMV NV

GIMV NV

(GIMB)
Gimv : announces share buyback in the context of a share purchase plan for its personnel

01/29/2021 | 01:36am EST
The Board of Directors of Gimv has decided, in application of Art. 7:215, §1, al. 3 of the Companies Code, to start a share buyback program of 40,000 shares in the framework of a share purchase plan for certain Gimv employees. Gimv will start the buyback program on February 1, 2021 until the targeted volume has been purchased with a final end date of March 15, 2021.

The buyback program will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations. For this purpose, Gimv will mandate an independent broker to execute the program through open market purchases on Euronext Brussels. The purchased shares will be held as treasury shares until they have been transferred to the personnel.

Gimv will inform the market on the progress of the program in line with the applicable regulations.

Disclaimer

GIMV Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
