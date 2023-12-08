Gimv: exit from the capital of Wemas

December 08, 2023 at 07:16 am EST Share

Gimv, Paragon Partners and their minority investors announce that they will sell to Sekisui Jushi Corporation 100% of the capital of Wemas, a supplier of passive road safety products employing over 130 people at two sites in Germany.



Under the ownership of Gimv and Paragon, Wemas has strengthened its leading position in the road safety technology market by investing heavily in product innovation, production automation and capacity expansion', they point out.



The transaction has no significant impact on Gimv's net asset value at September 30. Over the entire holding period, the Belgian investment company achieved a return in line with the portfolio's long-term objective.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.