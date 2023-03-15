Advanced search
    GIMB   BE0003699130

GIMV NV

(GIMB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:00:19 2023-03-15 am EDT
42.65 EUR   -0.23%
03:50aGimv : participates in $105 million financing of Mediar Therapeutics alongside fellow leading global life sciences investors to develop first-in-class fibrosis therapies
PU
03/09Gimv : recognized as an ESG top performer and joins the BEL® ESG Index
PU
02/21Gimv : participates in Paleo's Series A of EUR 12m, a Belgian pioneer in the alternative protein market
PU
Gimv : participates in $105 million financing of Mediar Therapeutics alongside fellow leading global life sciences investors to develop first-in-class fibrosis therapies

03/15/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Mediar Therapeutics (Cambridge, MA, USA), a company developing a portfolio of first-in-class therapies to treat fibrosis, announces a 105mio USD financing including a 85mio USD Series A co-led by Novartis Venture Fund and Sofinnova Partners. The round is further joined by Gimv together with Pfizer Ventures, Mission BioCapital, Pureos, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Ono Venture Investment and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

Fibrosis, triggered by inflammation or injury, results in an abnormal production of scar tissue that can lead to organ failure. Luckily not all fibrosis leads to organ failure. Today, no cure for fibrosis exists and current therapies are suboptimal. Mediar Therapeutics was founded on pioneering fibrosis research from Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham & Women's Hospitals. Mediar works on a pipeline of unique factors influencing myofibroblasts, the key cell type driving fibrosis progression.

This Series A financing will allow Mediar Therapeutics to accelerate with the development of a portfolio of first-in-class antibody treatments with a unique potential to treat fibrosis at different stages of the disease. Two of the programs will advance into human studies by 2024.

Andreas Jurgeit Ph.D, Partner Life Sciences at Gimv who has also joined the board of directors of Mediar Therapeutics comments: "Mediar is a unique combination of science, talent and the opportunity to serve a significant unmet medical need. Fibrosis contributes to a significant percentage of deaths in the industrialized world and today no cures or appropriate treatments exist. We are very pleased with Gimv joining a strong syndicate of leading global life sciences investors to back Mediar Therapeutics. We are looking forward to work closely together with the management, our industry partners and co-investors to realize Mediar Therapeutics' mission."

Christoph Kocher, Associate at Gimv, added: "Mediar's vision of leveraging myofibroblast biology to address major unmet needs in patients suffering from fibrotic pathologies fully embodies the mission of Gimv´s Life Sciences platform: Building leading companies that have a sustained impact on patients and society."

Disclaimer

GIMV NV published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 6,08%
Capitalization 1 164 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart GIMV NV
Duration : Period :
Gimv NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIMV NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,75 €
Average target price 47,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Managers and Directors
Koen Dejonckheere Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristof Vande Capelle Chief Financial Officer
Hilde Laga Chairman
Vincent van Bueren Manager-Compliance & ESG
Luc Missorten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIMV NV-2.84%1 247
BLACKSTONE INC.16.20%60 896
KKR & CO. INC.9.59%43 805
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.32%34 102
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.20%17 581
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.3.56%13 670